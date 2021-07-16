

(h/t Rikyrah)



The US only administered 546,000 new vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 335 million, or 101.1 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 548,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/H13J5Asbk2 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 15, 2021

The @Surgeon_General, Vivek Murthy, says he has lost 10 family members to coronavirus. "It’s painful for me” to know that nearly every death US is seeing now from Covid-19 can be prevented, he says. He issued an advisory on health misinformation today.https://t.co/EJCd2GGuAi pic.twitter.com/T7D5K5JN0R — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 15, 2021

The US reported +35,447 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to over 34.8 million. The 7-day moving average rose to 26,704 new cases per day, its highest since May 22. pic.twitter.com/ei3LlrL33q — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 15, 2021

#DeltaVariant is widening the gulf between the ‘2 Americas:’ Vaccinated & Unvaccinated. And there's a lesson for the US. Data from abroad, particularly Britain, suggest spread of the virus will set vaccinated & unvaccinated communities on different paths https://t.co/OP0btIuic6 pic.twitter.com/5RrFCkg1Qv — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 15, 2021

======

Rapid case growth is quite consistent across countries with Delta variant dominance

(log-plot, best way to see this) pic.twitter.com/0ejcMuIHnQ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 15, 2021

Chinese counties target unvaccinated students by going after families https://t.co/p5vjeRaJOK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 16, 2021

Dying alone in Indonesia's grim battle with Covid-19 https://t.co/FS9GqtOuj1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 16, 2021

India orders 660 mln vaccine doses amidst warnings over shortages – media https://t.co/GIIqV74yiL pic.twitter.com/0eszSzY4fJ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

Coronavirus cases in Tokyo have surged above 1,300 for a six-month high, just one week before the start of the Olympics. Health experts say cases could hit several thousand and overwhelm hospitals during the Tokyo Games, which run July 23-Aug. 8. https://t.co/dTJR2LuYDT — The Associated Press (@AP) July 15, 2021

S.Korea PM says further gathering limits may be needed as COVID-19 cases rise https://t.co/OPVjF96vGi pic.twitter.com/mLofGOtliZ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

Thailand reports daily record of coronavirus infections https://t.co/jRLNz8xI9C pic.twitter.com/gbur9DP34t — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

Philippines tightens curbs after detecting first local cases of Delta variant https://t.co/uiU7xH1Rwl pic.twitter.com/ljJiulmlKb — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2021

As Covid rages in Myanmar, the Army is hoarding oxygen. The military has ordered oxygen withheld from private clinics and even stopped charities from giving it away, medical workers and others say https://t.co/x2wIDUQY6r — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 15, 2021

Iraq’s doctors say they are losing the battle against the coronavirus. And they say that was true even before a devastating blaze killed scores of people in a COVID-19 isolation unit earlier this week, the country’s second such disaster in recent months. https://t.co/p4QuAQJDGS — The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2021

Russia reported its third consecutive single-day record for Covid-19 fatalities Thursday, with 791 deaths.https://t.co/qd5CHVn1V1 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 15, 2021

Music festival in the Netherlands leads to1000+ Covid infections. The 2-day Verknipt outdoor festival, in early July, was attended by 20k people. Everyone who attended had to show a code demonstrating vaccination or having a recent negative Covid test https://t.co/nB6pzXrbQH pic.twitter.com/I2sWVIl2pF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 15, 2021

Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that a proof of vaccination (or a negative test) would very soon be needed to access public events, restaurants, cinemas, stations & airports… Since then, more than 2.2 million vaccination appointments have been booked in less than 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/9lAr52iDgf — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) July 14, 2021

"This is not just a disease of the elderly and frail" Younger adults admitted to hospital with Covid almost as likely to suffer from complications as those over 50 years old, study says https://t.co/QwIiKVBrWP — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 16, 2021

From @WHO :

"Africa has recorded a 43% week-on-week rise in #COVID19 deaths, as hospital admissions increase rapidly & countries face shortages in oxygen & ICU beds.

Africa is now less than 1% shy of the weekly peak reached in January…"@DeleOlojede pic.twitter.com/6YdmGupci0 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 15, 2021

Haiti is receiving its 1st Covid vaccine doses from the U.S. in the midst of a political crisis sparked by last week's assassination of its president. Haiti is receiving 500k doses of Moderna's mRNA vaccine. The 2-dose vax provides shots for 250k people https://t.co/duWGKFiFLl — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 15, 2021

BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by September. https://t.co/MfDimwQzTy — The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2021

======

An Israeli study of breakthrough infections after full Pfizer mRNA vaccination mostly involved people who were immunocompromised. A study reported in Clinical Microbiology & Infection found 40% of vaccinated individuals had co-occurring medical conditions https://t.co/RDmM2vsCEC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 15, 2021

Wondering about/worried about the #DeltaVariant? Read this thread from the invaluable @angie_rasmussen. https://t.co/bz0qMyRJu3 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 16, 2021

In short:

-Delta may be more transmissible because there's more of it, more quickly after exposure

-Vaccines still work against delta

-Taking other precautions (masks, distancing, limit crowds, stay outdoors, ventilation, hand washing, disinfection, etc) will further reduce risk. — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) July 15, 2021

Covid is especially risky for people living with HIV, according to the results of a large WHO study. People living with HIV are more likely to become severely ill with Covid and more likely to die if hospitalized than others infected with the coronavirus https://t.co/2b5zoorabY pic.twitter.com/yNOxDekmmC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 15, 2021

======

Native Americans have the highest vaccination rate in the US. I would add, that our tribes have distributed a disproportionate number of vaccines to both tribal citizens and non-citizens alike.https://t.co/eVqoTxcAuI — Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) July 12, 2021

Los Angeles County in California, the nation's largest county, is restoring an indoor mask mandate beginning Saturday following a rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases. https://t.co/l3ufywMUCm — The Associated Press (@AP) July 15, 2021

The ‘Call me a grandma killer’ lady is back (waving a fake sock-puppet account):