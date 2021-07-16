Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 15-16

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, July 15-16

(h/t Rikyrah)

The ‘Call me a grandma killer’ lady is back (waving a fake sock-puppet account):

      Cermet

      The fact remains, if you have had the double dose of an mRNA vaccine and are basically healthy, you have zero chance of chance of dying and extremely small and trivial chance to get seriously ill. Yet people refuse the vaccine because … ?

      Tony Jay

      On Monday, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, stood at a podium next to a half-drunk Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and agreed with the smirking oaf that now was the time to remove any and all restrictions protecting the British public from another wave of Covid infections because, to paraphrase, “We’re all going to get it at some point so we might as well cull the weak and vulnerable now while they can have their post-funeral wakes outside in the sun.”

      Today the same Chris Whitty is telling journalists that the inevitable result of lifting all restrictions will be a “truly scary” spike in infections that will “slam” the NHS and leave it in major trouble.

      The things people will nod along to in order to secure that knighthood.

