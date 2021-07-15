Olivia Rodrigo and President Biden at the White House today. pic.twitter.com/Oemq8wCxEB — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 15, 2021



Rodrigo’s already been vaxx’d, which puts her visit ethically way in advance of the notorious Elvis-Nixon meeting:

During a visit to the White House, pop star Olivia Rodrigo urged the country's youth to get COVID-19 shots, as vaccination rates have lagged among young Americans https://t.co/uGS9JIEx5L pic.twitter.com/SH8RQssJSN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021





Here, I sense the fine Maltese-American hand of a certain Transportation Secretary…

President Joe Biden has vowed to significantly reduce emissions by 2030, while at the same time creating new, well-paid green energy jobs. His administration has identified bus electrification as one of the main ways to achieve that goal https://t.co/hPE5XjtK7Z pic.twitter.com/2H61AdyZmi — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021

Okay, 32 isn’t especially young, except by legislative standards:

A 32-year-old state representative, James Talarico, accused host Pete Hegseth of profiting off “lies and conspiracy theories” https://t.co/ciCLtKeOno — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 14, 2021

… Host Pete Hegseth was pressing Texas state Rep. James Talarico about his decision to flee Austin with dozens of other Democratic lawmakers this week — a procedural gambit intended to block Republicans from passing strict voting laws back home. The on-screen graphic called the Democrats’ exodus to Washington, D.C., a “stunt,” and Hegseth’s interview with the 32-year-old lawmaker made it clear he agreed. “We know you met with [Democratic Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and [Democratic House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi today,” the host told Talarico. “You’ve been told to say you’re protecting democracy, that Republicans are authoritarian and racist. … It kind of seems they’re using you as a prop, or a puppet.” Talarico tried to argue his case — that former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the November election was rigged against him had inspired Republicans in Texas and other states to launch legislative attacks against voting rights. But all the while, Hegseth smirked, laughed into the camera and constantly interrupted his guest. It was standard Fox opinion fare — until about six minutes into the interview, when Talarico turned the tables. “You have made a lot of money personally and you’ve enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories to folks who trust you,” Talarico told Hegseth. He then gave the host a challenge: “Tell your voters right now that Donald Trump lost the election.”… Hegseth did not. The longtime Fox host had said in November that it was “premature to declare that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” even after his own network had called the race…