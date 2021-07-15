Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Bless the Youths

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Bless the Youths

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Rodrigo’s already been vaxx’d, which puts her visit ethically way in advance of the notorious Elvis-Nixon meeting:



Here, I sense the fine Maltese-American hand of a certain Transportation Secretary…

Okay, 32 isn’t especially young, except by legislative standards:

Host Pete Hegseth was pressing Texas state Rep. James Talarico about his decision to flee Austin with dozens of other Democratic lawmakers this week — a procedural gambit intended to block Republicans from passing strict voting laws back home.

The on-screen graphic called the Democrats’ exodus to Washington, D.C., a “stunt,” and Hegseth’s interview with the 32-year-old lawmaker made it clear he agreed.

“We know you met with [Democratic Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer and [Democratic House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi today,” the host told Talarico. “You’ve been told to say you’re protecting democracy, that Republicans are authoritarian and racist. … It kind of seems they’re using you as a prop, or a puppet.”

Talarico tried to argue his case — that former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the November election was rigged against him had inspired Republicans in Texas and other states to launch legislative attacks against voting rights. But all the while, Hegseth smirked, laughed into the camera and constantly interrupted his guest.

It was standard Fox opinion fare — until about six minutes into the interview, when Talarico turned the tables.

“You have made a lot of money personally and you’ve enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories to folks who trust you,” Talarico told Hegseth.

He then gave the host a challenge: “Tell your voters right now that Donald Trump lost the election.”…

Hegseth did not. The longtime Fox host had said in November that it was “premature to declare that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” even after his own network had called the race…

    65Comments

    5. 5.

      debbie

      I look forward to their authentication. Do we know when Putin first began grooming TFG? (ETA: I’d bet it was long before this plan was cooked up.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I am waiting to hear from Russia experts before I spend much time on the Guardian report.

      There’s no hot take to be had if it’s true, since so many have suspected as much.

      I’m always careful when a report like this confirms my and others’ priors too neatly.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      Colbert explained Rodrigo to the olds here (at about 2:25).

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Racer X

      I just donated to James Talarico.  I don’t live in Texas.  I want to reward politicians willing to fight for the truth and liberal values anywhere they are.  Too often my representatives do not represent me and just expect my vote anyway because they have a D next to their name.  We’re on the side of truth and justice we need to start acting like it and stop cringing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Spanky

      President Joe Biden has vowed to significantly reduce emissions by 2030,

      Uh oh, time to change my diet!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Nicole

      I tried toe grips on our aging dog last night (who is finding the hallway a bit slippy) and they worked great, but during the night she chewed the grips off and ate them. I can’t blame her, I guess; the first time I put them on she wriggled them off and left them and I put them back on so I guess she wanted to make sure I couldn’t do it a third time.  Sigh.  Like Arthur Dent, I, too, can never get the hang of Thursdays.

      Sanjeevs, thanks for the link to the Guardian article; I look forward to reading it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      He’s now promoting the critical race theory panic:

      “Glenn Greenwald
      @ggreenwald

      ·Aaron is a very smart, scrupulous and diligent reporter. As a result, this thread and the accompanying article is one of the few nuanced and thoughtful discussions you’ll find about the role of “critical race theory” and current political and cultural debates surrounding race”

      Which doesn’t surprise me. He latched onto the CRT panic’s predecessor, the “cancel culture” panic. The two panics have merged.
      They’re all trying to pretend this is some serious intellectual discussion but what’s really happening is white people are going to school board meetings and screaming about their whole tired list of incoherent grievances which they have decided to label either “cancel culture” or “critical race theory”.
      Masks, vaccines, funding for girls sports (they’re opposed), books about Martin Luther King, teachers unions- probably 50% of these screeching protests are no longer even about race.
      But none of them know that because none of them have been anywhere near a US public school in decades, if ever.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Spanky

      @Cheryl Rofer: I’ve always assumed we had heard from Russian experts, all the way back to the Steele Dossier. They couldn’t (and can’t) give public comment, but I assumed they’d laundered some info into the public sphere just to make sure it’s out there.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah: Tru dat!

      Kamala Harris was the Attorney General of the most populous state in the country. It’s a law office. And a prisecutors office. And a policy shop. With investigations into all sorts of critical things like consumer protection, taxation, civil rights, public corruption… And people working there are complaining about having to work hard, be prepared and be accurate? And what pen she uses?  Sheesh.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: ugh. At every July 4th party when I was a kid, my uncle would always say, “Well, summer’s over!” It made me crazy as a kid.

      Now as an old I know he was just truth telling.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      It’s pretty clear he’s found a home within the right wing ecosystem.  My question is, what value does he bring them?  Is it to influence gullible progressives, or do his words have influence over the traditional Fox audience?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      There was a clip of a local school board meeting where an African American former OSU football player testified that he wanted his 5-year-old to be able to play with her Barbies instead of being ashamed of her skin. 🤷

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Immanentize

      @Nicole:

      she chewed the grips off and ate them. I can’t blame her, I guess;

      Perhaps next time you can try the ones that don’t have “real beef and bacon favor?”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: GG is filling the necessary part of “liberal anti-trump civil liberties lawyer who sees how bad the left has become.”

      It’s a role that someone has to fill…. With benefits!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Spanky: It’s hard to base analysis on stuff we don’t know.

      That’s all too often the refuge of grifters and disinformation pushers – we don’t know that SARS-CoV-2 didn’t leak from a lab, therefore it must have leaked from a lab.

      Logic and evidence don’t work like that.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Nicole

      @Immanentize:

      Perhaps next time you can try the ones that don’t have “real beef and bacon favor?”

      Damnit!  I should have known when I kept getting a message during the ordering process, “Are you SURE you don’t want the Bitter Apple flavor?”  And I thought, “Who wants to smell bitter apple on their nails when they can smell bacon?”

      I’m bummed because they definitely were helping her grip the floor better in the 4 hours she had them on. I do look forward to writing my Yelp review, “Briefly effective, and apparently delicious.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JPL

      @NotMax: Happy indeed. My second grandson arrived a short while ago, and grandson number one, mentioned he didn’t want to be a big brother.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      @debbie: I imagine the Russians have had their eyes and tentacles on trump since his visit to Moscow in 1985. And I bet U.S. intelligence has kept a file on trump that has gotten pretty thick since then. I remember how when former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-NSA Director Michael Hayden appeared on TV shows in 2017 and 18, they seemed to have a confident vibe, like they knew stuff they couldn’t say in public. And while trump’s minions would threaten retaliation against the two, nothing came of it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Immanentize

      @NotMax: I was at the Boston MFA first time since the pandemic; sign in the Whistler room:

      Guides come in, guides go out. No one can explain it.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Nicole

      @raven: They’re teeny tiny (little plastic rings that slip over their nails) and so I’m sure she’ll be fine; I’ll just be seeing them in a couple of days when I clean up her business.  And then I can get annoyed with her all over again.   She’s gobbled down worse (and eliminated it later) in the almost 8 years we’ve had her.  Sigh.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I think both Greenwald and Taibbi act completely out of self interest- a desire to be important and relevant, not so much money (although both make plenty of money off the ‘Leftist contrarian’ pose).
      They need to reinvent the pose with each new President so it looks fresh and they can continue to be “contrarians”.
      Taibbi is just as dishonest as Greenwald. His evaluation of Obama’s response to the financial crisis wasn’t just dumb, it was wildly inaccurate- the numbers were wrong. I was embarrassed at how many liberals swallowed it whole.
      They’re both older now, they both came out of the Bush era, so it was time to switch it up a little and become MAGA curious to remain relevant. There were a glut of anti-Trump people. “Pro Trump Lefty” was the lane with no one in it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      germy

      Open thread?

       

      When one has carpenter ants, and one visits Bob Vila’s website to learn which ant bait brands are best, and Bob recommends a brand that kills carpenter ants (and puts it at the top of his list as “best overall), and one visits the product’s official website, and the product’s website admits that the baits don’t kill carpenter ants, one is left with the conclusion that we live in a bullshit society.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: Right wingers on Fox. But GG still has a gang of autocratic pro-Assange and Snowden — and anti-drone — fan Bois who still follow him from his days raking Bush and Obama.

      By the way, Ou sont les neige-den d’antan?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Greenwald was really popular with liberals during the Bush era. I’m a liberal and that’s what we were reading so I read him too. I just wasn’t impressed. He was newly politically engaged, he didn’t really understand US politics or the various histories and factions and he was able to get away with that because his audience were newly politically engaged, often very young, and they didn’t know better.

      I maintain that one cannot read Greenwald carefully and still believe he’s an honest actor. He just isn’t. It’s all manipulation.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Immanentize

      Well my edit capacity has been suspended, it seems…. Sorry for typos and auto-correct errors.

      ETA Then, to my surprise, it reappeared!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      oldgold

      Yesterday an acquaintance told me he was not getting vaccinated for Covid -19 because  “God would protect him.”

      This evangelical anti-vaccination nonsense reminded of an old joke about the man stranded on his roof during a flood. A Man in a canoe comes to rescue him and he says “No, God will save me.” A motorboat comes by and the man rejects the motorboat because “God will save me.” A helicopter hoovers overhead and the man refuses to climb the ladder because “God will save me.” The waters rise and he drowns.

      Later, in heaven the man says to God, “I was a good person, why didn’t you save me?” God says, “Well, I sent two boats and a helicopter.”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      A Ghost to Most

      Boy, I’m sure glad that all our problems disappeared on November 4th. All those postcards, and “Defund the Police!” really put us over the top.

      It would have sucked if anything like an insurrection or coup would have happened.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah: i didn’t! I am dropping in and out these days. Still reeling from all the clustered deaths and infirmities in my world -+ or am I just noticing them more these days?

      I will tell the Immp about all the good thoughts, although he hates me talking about him…. Too bad! Every time we go for the scans and tests, it is a very stressful week or so for each of us. Nothing makes me weep like good news after bracing for bad.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Geminid

      Electric buses are a great thing to push. People in cities will love the cleaner air. And kids everywhere ride school buses. Once parents see the benefits to children’s health, every school district will want them. There will be hybrid drive trains for rural districts with long routes.

      Electric buses cost more up front, but their life-cycle costs are lower. So transitioning to electric buses is a matter of financing, not actual cost. Cummings Engines has an electric power package that can be retrofitted to buses and medium trucks, so we wouldn’t even have to scrap the entire fleet of diesel buses.

      Reply

