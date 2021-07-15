Via Mary G in the thread below (I am clearly going insane because I forgot where the hell I saw it first and it was only a half hour ago in the comments here), Via the twitter machine, I have today learned one of the greatest things to happen in the United States. Apparently, after WWII, Idaho faced a set of problems. They had a nuisance beaver problem, and a surplus of WWII parachutes. Some galaxy brain came up with a solution:

In 1948, the state of Idaho solved two problems in one go: a beaver nuisance, and a surplus of parachutes left over from World War II.

Shortly after the war, people began to move nearer to Payette Lake, McCall, Idaho. The resident beavers, which had been there for decades or even centuries, were soon declared a nuisance by the Idaho Fish and Game Department, who decided to rehome them 314 kilometers (195 miles) away in the Chamberlain Basin.

The relocation of beavers was no simple task. At the time, the practice was to approach them in the wilderness and load them up on mules and horses. They were then transported to the trapper’s truck, where they would be moved (in hot and dusty conditions) closer to their new location, and loaded onto horses or mules once more, to be taken to their new home.

The whole time they would be handled by the trappers, as they needed to be constantly cooled and watered. Older beavers became quite cantankerous, while beavers of all ages often refused to eat.

“Horses and mules become spooky and quarrelsome when loaded with a struggling, odorous pair of live beavers,” Elmo W. Heter of the Idaho Fish and Game Department wrote in The Journal of Wildlife Management in 1950. “These problems involve further handling and too frequently result in a loss of beavers.”

A solution was needed, and Heter believed that solution was to throw beavers out of an airplane. Thankfully for the beavers, a little more thought was put into it before they were jettisoned at 4,500 meters (15,000 feet).