Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

What fresh hell is this?

Everybody saw this coming.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The willow is too close to the house.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I’m only here for the duck photos.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Are you … from the future?

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Let there be snark.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Scenes From An Argentinian Restaurant

Scenes From An Argentinian Restaurant

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

Scenes From An Argentinian Restaurant

Dad’s 80th is on the 17th, so tonight the family headed to an Argentinian Restaurant in Pittsburgh called Gaucho Parilla. I picked Anne up from the airport yesterday, unbeknownst to dad, and she surprised them with a dramatic entrance.

The food was good, although blander than I would have expected, although I hav no real experience with Argentinian food and also eat a hell of a lot of spicy foods, so I am not a good judge. Dad had the catch of the day which was grouper, and he said it was downright delightful, while I had the rosemary braised beef with portabellas on the side and horseradish sauce. I am not sure what everyone else had, I was a touch overwhelmed with all the clatter and people.

I think I need to have my hearing checked- everything is fine except when i get in these restaurants or stores with tall ceilings and all the clanging of plates and the like. I can’t hear anything, which, sometimes, I suppose, is a blessing in disguise. I just nod when people appear to be talking at me and smile. I also really understand my late grandmothr a lot more, who walked down the street every week for Sunday dinner with a small flask of Cutty Sark and promptly left for dessert, as she had had enough of everything.

At any rate, it was nice having everyone together, and mom and dad appeared to have a great time and I didn’t accidentally insult anyone, so it went well.

We also had a minor breakthrough- normally when I take his picture he says “You’re not going to put that up on the damned blog, are you” but tonight I told him to smile for the blog, AND HE DID!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Amir Khalid
  • Brachiator
  • dmsilev
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gretchen
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • John Revolta
  • lurker
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • teacher ryan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      lurker

      If you forgot to insult someone, there might still be time. Call someone maybe… you could be creative on this. Gotta keep up appearances in times like these. ; – )

      Nice picture though.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      HumboldtBlue

      You can’t hear because of all those booms you subjected your ears to during your army time.

      Heist on Netflix is pretty interesting. Glad youse had a great time.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gretchen

      I hear that they deliberately make restaurants noisy so people are uncomfortable and turn the tables faster.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Happy Birthday to Cole Dad!

      And yes, from my month in Buenos Aires, Argentine food does tend to be blander than one might expect — although given the amazing tasting beef there, it doesn’t need a lot of help.

      They do seem to have a bit of sweet tooth. One night I tried a Mexican restaurant — both for variety and because of homesickness — which was a mistake. The tacos were drenched in something more akin to a sweet BBQ sauce.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Happy Birthday, Cole’s dad! Glad you had a good time with your folks in Pittsburgh. Small world, because I was there with my parents for a few hours. No special occasion, just wanted to travel somewhere as I was on vacation all this week. Got to visit Point State Park and where Forts Duquesne and Pitt were as well as the Fort Pitt Museum. The Fountain was a sight to behold.. Also took the Duquesne Incline which was fun except for having to wear masks on the hot tram in the heat, but otherwise it was a fun time. Got great photos of Downtown from the observation platform. The cool thing about the top station for the Incline was all of the postcards of trams/gondolas from all over the world plastered all over one of the walls inside behind glass.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      You’ve actually only got the one scene from an Argentinian restaurant here. I’m sure you took plenty more pictures.

      Oh. and a happy 80th to Dad Cole.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Sister Golden Bear: Argentines are almost as averse to spicy food as Russians are. You could probably take over the country if you could arm a decent sized force with pepper mills and pepper spray!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      The hearing issue is called recruitment. It isn’t hearing loss, rather it is an inability to discriminate the sounds in certain high volume settings. The design of modern restaurants is one of the settings that are problematic for people with recruitment.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Gretchen: I’ve also heard that the style is to make the atmosphere ‘lively’, which I guess is a synonym for ‘can’t hear the person sitting next to you’. Not a fan of this particular trend.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      What a great picture of Dad Cole! He’s positively BEAMING! Happy Birthday to him!😊

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      everything is fine except when i get in these restaurants or stores with tall ceilings and all the clanging of plates and the like.

      In my day, we had tablecloths, dagnabbit!

      @Gretchen:  I’ve heard that too. Discouraging long post-prandial conversations without expensive product in front of you

      Reply
    15. 15.

      teacher ryan

      I’ve lived around the world – Poland, Austria, Argentina, Pakistan, Malaysia, all over the US.  By far the blandest food I’ve had was in Argentina.  Not coincidentally, it was my least favorite place I’ve lived.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: See if there’s a DOD or DHS request for proposals on any of the announcement sites. If so, let me know, and I can write the technical sections of the proposal.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      Great photo. Hope everyone had a good time.

      I have had some very good and spicy food at a local Argentine restaurant. Maybe they were stealing a page from Brazilian cooking. Wonderful beef and tasty wines.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.