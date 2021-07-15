Dad’s 80th is on the 17th, so tonight the family headed to an Argentinian Restaurant in Pittsburgh called Gaucho Parilla. I picked Anne up from the airport yesterday, unbeknownst to dad, and she surprised them with a dramatic entrance.

The food was good, although blander than I would have expected, although I hav no real experience with Argentinian food and also eat a hell of a lot of spicy foods, so I am not a good judge. Dad had the catch of the day which was grouper, and he said it was downright delightful, while I had the rosemary braised beef with portabellas on the side and horseradish sauce. I am not sure what everyone else had, I was a touch overwhelmed with all the clatter and people.

I think I need to have my hearing checked- everything is fine except when i get in these restaurants or stores with tall ceilings and all the clanging of plates and the like. I can’t hear anything, which, sometimes, I suppose, is a blessing in disguise. I just nod when people appear to be talking at me and smile. I also really understand my late grandmothr a lot more, who walked down the street every week for Sunday dinner with a small flask of Cutty Sark and promptly left for dessert, as she had had enough of everything.

At any rate, it was nice having everyone together, and mom and dad appeared to have a great time and I didn’t accidentally insult anyone, so it went well.

We also had a minor breakthrough- normally when I take his picture he says “You’re not going to put that up on the damned blog, are you” but tonight I told him to smile for the blog, AND HE DID!