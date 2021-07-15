i am never surprised by these people, but i will retain my capacity to be shocked by their fucking abominable, hypocritical, dishonest, disgusting behavior all the way to the end of my goddamned days. https://t.co/W1yFiKxy71 — ANTI-HUSTLE MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 13, 2021

Backstory — new book dropped earlier this week. As described by Mr. Charles P. Pierce:

If there is a less excusable human being walking upright than Ken Starr, I’m hard pressed to think of who it is. https://t.co/wYvbp0xgIW — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 13, 2021

If there is a less excusable human being walking upright than Ken Starr, head huntsman of the Great Penis Chase of 1998, then I’m hard pressed to think of who it is. Since his salacious moment in the national spotlight, Starr has presided over a disastrous sexual-misconduct scandal and alleged cover-up at Baylor University in Texas. He took a job as part of the former president*’s defense team during Impeachment I, an indication that he was less offended by extramarital foolery than he used to be. And now comes a book by Julie K. Brown of the Miami Herald, the journalist who blew open the story of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking empire and the sweetheart plea deal that helped enable it, in which Starr is featured as a legal engine behind said plea bargain… Brown also writes that the legal team started a semi-lurid whispering campaign against Marie Villafana, the federal prosecutor in the Epstein case. One thing we know about Ken Starr: his gifts as a casual purveyor of drive-by pornography have not dimmed since the days he was reciting Bill Clinton’s what’s and wherefore’s before congressional committees…

Ms. Brown’s book also seems to have inspired Judi Hershman to publish a mini-memoir on Medium, where she asserts that Frat Kavanaugh was Starr’s protege, and known to be ‘feral’ around women. Hershman thought Starr might take her warning seriously, because he and she were longterm associates, and also had an affair in common…

"One day after a meeting at the independent counsel offices, I was alone in a conference room collecting materials when Kavanaugh entered. He began berating me and invading my personal space in a deranged fury that sent me into flight around the table." https://t.co/NrMAWb4wdD — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) July 13, 2021

You can read the whole sordid thing here.

Starr has now been duly underbus’d by the NeverTrumper GOP faction. Since he’s about to turn 75, and it will take some time for his Baylor notoriety to fade, I don’t think he’s in the running for another policy-making job. But there’s nothing I can find from the GOP concerning Kavanaugh’s manifest unfitness…