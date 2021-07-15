Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: The Cryptocurrency Joke Isn't Funny Any More

Open Thread: The Cryptocurrency Joke Isn’t Funny Any More

I am often asked if I will “return to cryptocurrency” or begin regularly sharing my thoughts on the topic again. My answer is a wholehearted “no”, but to avoid repeating myself I figure it might be worthwhile briefly explaining why here…

After years of studying it, I believe that cryptocurrency is an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its proponents through a combination of tax avoidance, diminished regulatory oversight and artificially enforced scarcity.

Despite claims of “decentralization”, the cryptocurrency industry is controlled by a powerful cartel of wealthy figures who, with time, have evolved to incorporate many of the same institutions tied to the existing centralized financial system they supposedly set out to replace.

The cryptocurrency industry leverages a network of shady business connections, bought influencers and pay-for-play media outlets to perpetuate a cult-like “get rich quick” funnel designed to extract new money from the financially desperate and naive.

Financial exploitation undoubtedly existed before cryptocurrency, but cryptocurrency is almost purpose built to make the funnel of profiteering more efficient for those at the top and less safeguarded for the vulnerable.

Cryptocurrency is like taking the worst parts of today’s capitalist system (eg. corruption, fraud, inequality) and using software to technically limit the use of interventions (eg. audits, regulation, taxation) which serve as protections or safety nets for the average person.

Lose your savings account password? Your fault.
Fall victim to a scam? Your fault.
Billionaires manipulating markets? They’re geniuses.

This is the type of dangerous “free for all” capitalism cryptocurrency was unfortunately architected to facilitate since its inception.

But these days even the most modest critique of cryptocurrency will draw smears from the powerful figures in control of the industry and the ire of retail investors who they’ve sold the false promise of one day being a fellow billionaire. Good-faith debate is near impossible.

For these reasons, I simply no longer go out of my way to engage in public discussion regarding cryptocurrency. It doesn’t align with my politics or belief system, and I don’t have the energy to try and discuss that with those unwilling to engage in a grounded conversation.

I applaud those with the energy to continue asking the hard questions and applying the lens of rigorous skepticism all technology should be subject to. New technology can make the world a better place, but not when decoupled from its inherent politics or societal consequences.

And also, there’s this news…

    1. 1.

      dlwchico

      Going after the truly wealthy tax dodgers is too hard for the IRS but going after crypto tax dodgers isn’t?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gloomyjim

      @dlwchico: yes

      the shady shit hasn’t been codified as legit yet by policy or regulation, so by being proactive they can set up a tax capture structure capable (in theory) of actually clawing back some of that wealth created at the expense of our environment.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HypersphericalCow

      El Salvador accepting Bitcoin as legal tender has two purposes: 1) get a lot of press coverage, 2) enable massive money laundering.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zzyzx

      I remember the Ilumninatus Trilogy had the idea of multiple floating currencies that people could decide between. Like most anarcho-libertarian ideas, it turns out that the majority of people just don’t want to spend their time deciding on which currency to use. They just want it to be a means to doing fun things.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cthulhu

      @dlwchico: Well, crypto is actually pretty simple to target because all you need is to establish similar IRS reporting requirements of the crypto exchanges as stock exchanges. The lone US crypto market, binance.us, already complied for Tax Year 2020. But a lot of Americans trade on international markets, though they are not supposed to, via international based VPNs. So there is a bit of complexity.

      The tax dodges the super wealthy use are otherwise very complex and opaque.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      @dlwchico:

      Going after the truly wealthy tax dodgers is too hard for the IRS but going after crypto tax dodgers isn’t?

      Short response: Yep.

      Longer response: The difficulty in going after a tax cheat depends a lot on how sophisticated they are.  The pikers trying to cheat their taxes using cryptocurreny are mostly unsophisticated cheats.  They think crypto is untraceable, so they’ll be able to slide right past the IRS.  When this turns out to be wrong, they’ll be caught blatantly cheating, and they’ll be comparatively easy to prosecute.  The truly wealthy are sophisticated cheats whose dodges are much more difficult to explain, and they’re saving enough through their tax cheats to afford an army of lawyers and accountants to fight the IRS if it challenges them.  Of course, the really well off ones can frequently buy loopholes for themselves so they can avoid paying taxes legally.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      @Jerzy Russian: ​
       

      Perhaps he could have had these thoughts before he invented Dogecoin and who knows what else?

      In fairness, Dogecoin was invented as a joke to make fun of the other forms of cryptocurrency. That people are actually taking it seriously and it’s allegedly worth billions of dollars now isn’t his fault.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cthulhu

      @Jerzy Russian: He created Dogecoin as a joke over a weekend simply by replacing certain lines in the publicly available BitCoin code (this is how easy it is to start a cryptocurrency). For a very long time, it stayed a joke as Redit users would tip each other in Dogecoin for liked posts.

      Eventually the scammers came to his door…

      Reply

