On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

UncleEbeneezer

After the War Remnants Museum, the tour seemed to cash in on our collective guilt by taking us to a Lacquer Factory where victims of Agent Orange make beautiful works that you can buy to help support them. We bought a charming little vase that we still use.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 9
Nam Quac Lacquer Factory, HCMC/Saigon VNFebruary 16, 2016

Pretty mural on the way into the factory.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 8
Nam Quac Lacquer Factory, HCMC/Saigon VNFebruary 16, 2016

Here you can see some of the beautiful lacquer-work that uses egg shells.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 7
Jade Emperor Pagoda, HCMC/Saigon, VNFebruary 16, 2016

After trying to spend away some of our White Guilt, the tour took us next to the Jade Emperor Pagoda. Lonelyplanet writes:

Built in 1909 in honour of the supreme Taoist god (the Jade Emperor or King of Heaven, Ngoc Hoang), this is one of the most atmospheric temples in Ho Chi Minh City, stuffed with statues of phantasmal divinities and grotesque heroes.

The pungent smoke of incense (huong) fills the air, obscuring the exquisite woodcarvings. Its roof is encrusted with elaborate tile work, and the temple’s statues, depicting characters from both Buddhist and Taoist lore, are made from reinforced papier mâché.

The multifaith nature of the temple is echoed in the shrine’s alternative name Phuoc Hai Tu (福海寺; Sea of Blessing Temple), whose message is clearly Buddhist. Similarly, the Chinese characters (佛光普照; Phat Quang Pho Chieu) in the main temple hall mean ‘The light of Buddha shines on all’.

Here is an ancient banyan tree with Lunar New Year decorations. We didn’t know at the time, but just a few months later one President Barrack Obama would visit this very same temple on his diplomatic visit to Vietnam!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 6
Jade Emperor Pagoda, HCMC/Saigon, VNFebruary 16, 2016

Here is the impressive entrance to the pagoda.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 5
Jade Emperor Pagoda, HCMC/Saigon, VNFebruary 16, 2016

There is a pool in the courtyard with a bunch of turtles.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 4
Jade Emperor Pagoda, HCMC/Saigon, VNFebruary 16, 2016

Very cool, window design detail. I can’t remember the story that it told, but (as with most in Vietnam) it definitely had one.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 3
Jade Emperor Pagoda, HCMC/Saigon, VNFebruary 16, 2016

The General who defeated the Green Dragon! I would NOT mess around with this guy!

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 2
Jade Emperor Pagoda, HCMC/Saigon, VNFebruary 16, 2016

Another cool window. Vietnam/SE Asia really had some of the neatest architectural elements and details that we have ever seen.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple 1
February 16, 2016

A very colorful altar.

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - SE Asia Valentines (Part 6): Lacquer, Guilt and Temple
Jade Emperor Pagoda, HCMC/Saigon, VNFebruary 16, 2016

And finally a neat/creepy gargoyle.

