Jade Emperor Pagoda, HCMC/Saigon, VN

After trying to spend away some of our White Guilt, the tour took us next to the Jade Emperor Pagoda. Lonelyplanet writes:

Built in 1909 in honour of the supreme Taoist god (the Jade Emperor or King of Heaven, Ngoc Hoang), this is one of the most atmospheric temples in Ho Chi Minh City, stuffed with statues of phantasmal divinities and grotesque heroes. The pungent smoke of incense (huong) fills the air, obscuring the exquisite woodcarvings. Its roof is encrusted with elaborate tile work, and the temple’s statues, depicting characters from both Buddhist and Taoist lore, are made from reinforced papier mâché. The multifaith nature of the temple is echoed in the shrine’s alternative name Phuoc Hai Tu (福海寺; Sea of Blessing Temple), whose message is clearly Buddhist. Similarly, the Chinese characters (佛光普照; Phat Quang Pho Chieu) in the main temple hall mean ‘The light of Buddha shines on all’.

Here is an ancient banyan tree with Lunar New Year decorations. We didn’t know at the time, but just a few months later one President Barrack Obama would visit this very same temple on his diplomatic visit to Vietnam!