Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: The GOP Death Cult Adherents Are Already Turning On Each Other

Fox News subsidiary bimbo:

If we start policing what rich white people do with their genitals, we’ll lose some of our most generous donors!

Highlander voice: There can only be one!

And then there’s the Rising GOP Generation!…


From this thread (all the trigger warnings, obs):

  • Mary G
  • NotMax

      Mary G

      I call bullshit on Lance being 19-years-old. Never mind, Lance is the one hiding his face. Shouldn’t comment on videos while my speakers are still broken.
      I am rooting for all these grifters to fight amongst themselves and for injuries.

