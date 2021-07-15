Fox News subsidiary bimbo:

The attacks on @Caitlyn_Jenner are despicable. I’ll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my “conservative” card for it, take it and shove it. Your mob is no better than the Left’s and in fact, it’s uglier. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2021

If we start policing what rich white people do with their genitals, we’ll lose some of our most generous donors!

Caitlyn Jenner being called “Bruce” and chased out of CPAC Dallas. Afterwards, one CPAC attendee refers to Caitlyn as “tr*nny” multiple times. pic.twitter.com/yCp6ytl9K0 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) July 10, 2021

Highlander voice: There can only be one!

Jenna Ellis says she is leaving the Republican Party as a MAGA rebellion led by Rudy, Ellis, Seb Gorka and many others is underweigh demanding that Ronna McDaniel resign, after a story broke that none of the $220 million raised for post election lawsuits was used to defend Trump. pic.twitter.com/hCAzLtVT37 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 12, 2021

the twitter fight between Jenna and Rona McDaniel (Romney) is amazing and hilarious. Rona ended up blocking Jenna because there's no honor among people trying to worship Trump. @JennaEllisEsq you're on FIRE! (no literally you may be on fire) https://t.co/SJxWlEa8Wc via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 13, 2021

@KT_So_It_Goes mentioned a while ago that there’s this ratchet problem where you need to keep pumping up the crazy to keep the assholes satisfied and after a certain point it reaches critical mass https://t.co/kahW7wLlbB — Tweety Foodsevelt?????? (@foodsevelt) July 13, 2021

Analysis: The two-track effort to leverage Trump’s false claims of voter fraud continues to diverge https://t.co/p7cc561320 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 14, 2021

And then there’s the Rising GOP Generation!…

Lots of drama ahead of Turning Point USA's gathering this coming weekend due to white nationalist "groypers" claiming TPUSA is "revoking SAS invitations to students" who they suspect are fans of Nick Fuentes. Many say they will infiltrate despite the alleged action from TPUSA. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 13, 2021

i know that this is written in a language i am presumably fluent in, but i refuse to put the words together in my brain https://t.co/98tmuSU6pM — ANTI-HUSTLE MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 14, 2021



From this thread (all the trigger warnings, obs):