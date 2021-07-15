Steve M has a good post comparing the (relatively sudden) Republican conversion to anti-vax to a story Kurtz tells in Apocalypse Now about the Vietcong cutting off kids’ arms as payback for them participating in a vaccination program. Is it an overly harsh comparison? I’ll leave that for you to decide, but I certainly agree with his basic point that Republicans approach politics like war, and Democrats are the enemy. I think most of the readers and writers here understand that, but a good number of elected Democrats do not, and in this environment, that’s really dangerous. Being a step or two behind your opponent in old-school politics or board games may lead to a loss and a rematch, but with this bunch of fascists in the war we’re in, being a step behind will lead to death. Look at Florida or South Dakota if you don’t believe me. And don’t forget that the recent Tennessee decision to cease vaccine outreach includes other vaccinations, including measles, polio and of course HPV, which is another conservative target because everyone knows that girls will slut around if they aren’t afraid of getting genital warts and cervical cancer.

Anyway, while we’re on happy topics and Steve M, he also understood early on that part of the clamor for the name of the hero who shot the traitor Ashli Babbit was based on race. The Capitol Policeman who engaged in the most justified police shooting in recent US history is, apparently, black. He had the temerity to kill a white woman, so, you know what happens next, and it ain’t Blue Lives Matter.

The thing about the two paragraphs I just wrote is that nobody in the mass media can write a few simple declarative sentences that state the facts contained therein. Fact one: More children will die or experience significant, life-altering issues if Republicans are in power. Fact two: Republicans are gearing up to make a traitor into a martyr, and ruin the life of a black cop. Frankly, I doubt that constant repetition of those two facts by the media would make much difference for the 40% of the population who are on Trump’s dick until death do they part, but perhaps it might sway a few others who haven’t being paying attention. Of course, it would offend people who spend a hundred words explaining why they can’t write “asshole” and spell fuck “f**k”, so it will never happen.