Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Too inconsequential to be sued

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Not all heroes wear capes.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I really should read my own blog.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Wetsuit optional.

This fight is for everything.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Killing Kids to Own the Libs

Killing Kids to Own the Libs

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

Steve M has a good post comparing the (relatively sudden) Republican conversion to anti-vax to a story Kurtz tells in Apocalypse Now about the Vietcong cutting off kids’ arms as payback for them participating in a vaccination program. Is it an overly harsh comparison? I’ll leave that for you to decide, but I certainly agree with his basic point that Republicans approach politics like war, and Democrats are the enemy. I think most of the readers and writers here understand that, but a good number of elected Democrats do not, and in this environment, that’s really dangerous. Being a step or two behind your opponent in old-school politics or board games may lead to a loss and a rematch, but with this bunch of fascists in the war we’re in, being a step behind will lead to death. Look at Florida or South Dakota if you don’t believe me. And don’t forget that the recent Tennessee decision to cease vaccine outreach includes other vaccinations, including measles, polio and of course HPV, which is another conservative target because everyone knows that girls will slut around if they aren’t afraid of getting genital warts and cervical cancer.

Anyway, while we’re on happy topics and Steve M, he also understood early on that part of the clamor for the name of the hero who shot the traitor Ashli Babbit was based on race. The Capitol Policeman who engaged in the most justified police shooting in recent US history is, apparently, black. He had the temerity to kill a white woman, so, you know what happens next, and it ain’t Blue Lives Matter.

The thing about the two paragraphs I just wrote is that nobody in the mass media can write a few simple declarative sentences that state the facts contained therein. Fact one: More children will die or experience significant, life-altering issues if Republicans are in power. Fact two: Republicans are gearing up to make a traitor into a martyr, and ruin the life of a black cop. Frankly, I doubt that constant repetition of those two facts by the media would make much difference for the 40% of the population who are on Trump’s dick until death do they part, but perhaps it might sway a few others who haven’t being paying attention. Of course, it would offend people who spend a hundred words explaining why they can’t write “asshole” and spell fuck “f**k”, so it will never happen.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Nina
  • rikyrah
  • Sloegin
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Cheryl Rofer

      From what I’ve read, we don’t know that the cop who shot Ashli Babbit is black. The Republicans believe that that is the case, and Trump is telling them to lynch him.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Cheryl Rofer: Unfortunately for that policeman, we’ll find out.  I hope once he’s outed, he’s awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on an almost straight party-line vote.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WereBear

      I don’t know if we’ve ever discussed the Packed Snowball Effect of belief systems. It’s not in the mainstream, but it’s a great metaphor I ran across (unable to trace the link back.)

      It declares that as cults come under pressure from the greater society, the snowball gets packed tighter and tighter. Those capable of being lukewarm — those with some ties to the sane world — fall away as they warm up to sanity and leave.

      But the ones who stay get packed into a frozen ice ball. Smaller, but denser and more dangerous. In every sense of the word.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nina

      Even though the shooting took place in the House chamber they’re claiming that the defender worked for Chuck Schumer, so that they can sneak in some anti-semitism with their racism.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Why we are never going to get out of this pandemic – yesterday AM, I received this text  from a vaccine-refusing client (“but blood clots, ooga-booga”) about her prison guard ex (referred to hereinafter as “Asshole Number 1”) and his prison-office employee current wife (referred to hereafter as “Asshole Number 2”). Seems that “Asshole Number 2” tested positive for COVID not long ago, and “Asshole Number 1” still insisted on picking up my client’s 10 yo child (hereinafter referred to as “Child of Morons”) for his allocation of parenting time. Only after he’d had her a couple of days did he bother revealing it to my vaccine refusenik client. She did get the child at that point.

      Anyway, what I’ve learned is that the entire exurban community where they live consists of vaccine-resistant and mask-resistant Trumpist morons, with zero sense of self-awareness or civic mindedness.

      Enjoy this mildly-edited piece of my life:

      [Pic preceding text shows people exciting the Walmart which serves my community, which is about 10 miles from where these clowns live]

      This was “Asshole Number 1”, “Asshole Number 2”  and the three grandkids at Walmart shopping without masks.during what the doctor and CDC says should be quarantined. I’ll also send you the documents from the doctor that states “Child of Morons” doesn’t go back until they all test negative. She also said that if they aren’t all testing that the 10 days will just keep continuing because they aren’t all staying quarantined. Also “Asshole Number 1” and “Asshole Number 2” had a baby shower on Saturday and a father’s day cookout/ party for (some other child) their granddaughter the same weekend “Asshole Number 2” tested positive. So literally over 100 people they were in contact with the same weekend “Asshole Number 2”  tested positive!!!

      I reiterated my encouragement that she get her own vaccine. I also called my local health department (it covers that Walmart and about three correctional complexes, including the one where they work). I figured that the folks at corrections would be more impressed with the report of a health department than one from me – as it turned out, the infectious disease director chuckled, recognized my dilemma over going “through channels” and said “don’t worry – I’m working directly with all the wardens and am in regular contact – I can bypass all the underneath stuff’.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.