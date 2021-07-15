Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, July 14-15

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, July 14-15

Because it's not just the Confederate states — showing the 'ass' in 'Masshole':

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Patricia Kayden

      Arkansas — 35% vaccination rate:"Coronavirus cases rose Tuesday by 1,476 — the largest one-day increase in more than 5 months — while the number hospitalized with the virus topped 600 for the first time since Feb. 20."https://t.co/PSkvlO5UOe— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 14, 2021

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      There are places in the epicenter of the US Delta wave with vaccination rates as low as 15%

      Waves hello…

    5. 5.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      This is brilliant.

      Hi. First, I want to say I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done, and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative.

      It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at Vaccines.gov.

      Thank you, Jen, for having me today. And thank you all for helping share this important message. It’s so appreciated. Thank you.

      Olivia Rodrigo with Uncle Joe (photo)

      Olivia Isabel Rodrigo (born February 20, 2003) is an American actress, singer, and songwriter.

      She is known for her roles as Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records in 2020 and released her debut single “Drivers License” in January 2021. It reached number one in multiple countries, including the United States.

    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Mission Avoided: It would seem that nobody told the Delta variant, which is currently ripping through the southwest portion of the state at a rate so alarming that we’re now making national news for our ever-increasing rates of infection and hospitalization, but Missouri is doing a really great job with COVID-19, actually — or at least that’s the way our dumb governor sees it. This past week, Governor Mike Parson spoke out forcefully against the implementation of federal vaccine outreach efforts, saying the state “is not in crisis mode,” even as Missouri has risen to the second-highest number of new cases per capita, according to the New York Times, and some of the lowest rates of vaccination in the entire nation. “I think we’ve took every action we could possibly take in the state of Missouri to prevent this,” Parson told reporters last week, as he attempted to justify his decision to not take further action to prevent it. It’s a continuation of the do-nothing approach to a deadly pandemic that has become Parson’s calling card over the past year and a half, the latest in a series of inactions that includes no statewide mask mandates; a disastrous vaccine rollout that saw Missourians driving across the state to get their shots; a discontinuation of enhanced unemployment benefits meant to keep people from spreading the virus and even the signing of HB 271, limiting the ability of local health departments to implement orders protecting public health during a crisis. In a way, you’ve got to hand it to the guy — not for his COVID response, of course, but for the fact that though he may be utterly useless, he’s at least consistent.

    7. 7.

      R-Jud

      Not only are passport services heavily backlogged, there’s also no way to get an appointment at the embassy. I’d like to take my kid to see her grandparents for Christmas, but her U.S. Passport expired in October, 2020.

      I have to physically take her down to London to do the renewal, but they have limited appointments that book up instantly (you can only book online). I check multiple times a day and it seems like new dates become unavailable in the time it takes me to click the date and start filling out the form. Incredibly frustrating.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      The State Department issues travelers alerts for countries that are unsafe to visit. I would like the CDC to start doing the same for plagueling states and counties.

    9. 9.

      Tony Jay

      So, uh, with a daily case rate of over 42K and only just over half the population having received their full vaccination jabs the UK is pushing hard to challenge Bolsanaro’s Brazil for the privilege of hosting this year’s official Home of Covid Convention. Johnson’s Government is really going all out to ensure that every single British citizen has the opportunity to host a family of Covid viruses from the many variants on offer. If there’s a regulation or a scrap of hoity-toity, ivory tower, mumbo-jumbo elitist red tape holding back the rising tide of infection from sinking all of our boats, you can rely on Flobalob to simultaneously harpoon it (those well-funded backbench extremists won’t pander to themselves, you know) while also opining that local authorities are free to impose ‘common sense’ restrictions  themselves…only without the backing of Government funding, advertising or the force of law.

      So that’s us fucked. Thanks again to the national coalition of racist fuckwits, self-centred IGMFY snobs, professionally deceitful Infotainers and backstabbing Princes of the Church of New Labour who made this all possible, Qui morituri te salutamus digitis, or whatever.

    10. 10.

      raven

      @R-Jud: We have the vague notion of traveling before we get another dog but this does not seem encouraging since, 1) I can’t walk more than a mile, 2) I don’t have a passport.

