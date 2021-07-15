Later today…

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will appear in the White House briefing room tomorrow to talk about disinformation around covid, @PressSec says. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 14, 2021





The largest union of registered nurses in the United States has called on the CDC to bring back universal mask guidelines. With the highly infectious #DeltaVariant increasing exponentially and millions still unvaccinated, masks make sense https://t.co/ks0xTvtI31 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 15, 2021

There are places in the epicenter of the US Delta wave with vaccination rates as low as 15%https://t.co/HpATZI50hv pic.twitter.com/oXUiQRk2D0 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 15, 2021

Ripple effects from coronavirus pandemic at State Dept mean Americans looking to apply for or renew a passport will face a wait time of as much as 18 weeks, @nwadhams reportshttps://t.co/6TR0ee2nzX — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 14, 2021

======

COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally, triggering another round of restrictions and dampening hopes for a normal summer. The World Health Organization reported more than 55,000 deaths, a 3% increase from last week. https://t.co/BaGVc59XsS — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2021

Covid-19 rules: What happens when countries ease restrictions? https://t.co/ZNYvTEW3QU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 14, 2021

As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow-flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that low inoculation rates can increase. https://t.co/NXkGa2yjOw — The Associated Press (@AP) July 15, 2021

India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours https://t.co/bzGCvPYeSa pic.twitter.com/xOkc57K95F — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021

Indonesia overtakes India to become Asia's COVID epicenter https://t.co/sJvBrvyOjm — Remco van de Pas (@Rvandepas) July 14, 2021

Indonesia warns COVID-19 cases may rise further, hopes won't top 60,000 https://t.co/j3rAXaufoh pic.twitter.com/IgnfbkfuJc — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021

Malaysia briefly closes a vaccination center after an outbreak among health workers https://t.co/LDz2px71YF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 14, 2021

Singapore sees cases spike in large karaoke lounge cluster https://t.co/Rl8CyUDQjF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 15, 2021

Thailand reports daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths https://t.co/yCw02HFuVl pic.twitter.com/inVxenY4xq — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021

Infectious disease experts say the Tokyo Olympics don't have strong enough protocols for testing or ventilation, either in competition venues or in the Olympic village, and could be a superspreader event. https://t.co/SfH5pOThG4 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 14, 2021

South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, a slight drop from the record number the previous day, as it battles to contain an outbreak on board a military vessel operating overseas https://t.co/yZZL0mn2fl by @sangmi_cha pic.twitter.com/F5Q1TW63rK — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021

Australia reported a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases in Sydney, as the country's largest city endures an extended lockdown to suppress an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant https://t.co/wE38I8A6v1 by @renjujose and @barrett_ink pic.twitter.com/5zOnkqh9y9 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021

Russia has set another record for daily Covid-19 fatalities, with 786 deaths from the virus confirmed on Wednesdayhttps://t.co/4XG1w8kFrZ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 15, 2021

Coronavirus cases are surging again in the Netherlands weeks after bars and restaurants reopened https://t.co/IkDtqBnYsj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 14, 2021

Spain's top court rules last year's strict coronavirus lockdown was unconstitutionalhttps://t.co/pEcyIY7D9V — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 14, 2021

Britain’s daily coronavirus cases are above 40,000 for the first time in nearly six months. Health experts are concerned about the easing of restrictions in England on Monday. The government says 100,000 daily infections may be possible this summer. https://t.co/2gYYgH94yX — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2021

Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain – poll https://t.co/reRxSCJwZk pic.twitter.com/aW9hvpRhKS — Reuters (@Reuters) July 15, 2021

Covid in Namibia: 'Fifteen of my relatives have died' https://t.co/jDvXugaLc4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 15, 2021

Argentina has logged more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, a heavy blow to a country that intermittently imposed some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, only to see erratic compliance. https://t.co/NHYJidGu33 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 15, 2021

The #COVID19 #vaccine corruption scandal in #Brazil goes right to the top of government. As things stand now, the recently released #Lula will be President in 2022 & #JairBolsonaro will take his place in jail.https://t.co/8IVD6x6pNq — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) July 14, 2021

======

Long COVID: More than 1/4 of Covid patients do not fully recover after 6 months. Those findings are described in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Milo Puhan & colleagues at the Univ of Zurich. Long Covid is of increasing concern for healthcare systems https://t.co/uZHju3UVJt pic.twitter.com/kNdUPGvYHN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 14, 2021

"It’s one thing for a retail worker not to get vaccinated. It’s unethical and appalling for a health care worker." — @ZekeEmanuel & colleagues argue it's time to mandate #Covid19 vaccination for people working in health care. https://t.co/bvbeKyeHfv — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 14, 2021

Covid unlocking a ‘perfect storm’ for pregnant women https://t.co/uMB1e2jl6N — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 15, 2021

=====

Homeland Security is administering Johnson & Johnson shots at ICE facilities. The agency says it has 10k doses of the Covid vax & more are expected. Since screening for the virus began at ICE facilities in 2020, >19k detainees have tested positive https://t.co/73YdbkP97z — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 14, 2021

Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government estimate released eclipses the 72,000 drug overdose deaths in 2019 and amounts to a 29% increase. https://t.co/kmoTNVpQox — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2021

There was 462 murders in NYC last year. 30,000 people died of COVID in that same period in NYC. https://t.co/pERoPyqtVm — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 14, 2021

On June 22 Florida Gov DeSantis and our colleague, Laura Ingraham, mocked me on Fox for predicting the return of COVID19 to the Southern US. As of today, Florida has the 2nd highest rate of Covid nationally +257% rise over last 14 days, with Jacksonville area among worst affected https://t.co/ZWpduGji00 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) July 14, 2021

