Caution On The Guardian Scoop

The Guardian today has a document that may be from the uppermost reaches of the Russian government and purports to describe a meeting of Vladimir Putin’s security council in closed session.

The meeting was on January 22, 2016, and in it, Putin gave instructions to his spy agencies to support Donald Trump’s run for the presidency of the US.

Caution is due to these claims. The Guardian article itself is cautious, although it notes that Guardian reporters have validated the document to a limited degree. A meeting of the security council took place on that day. Experts have looked at the document and find it not obviously fraudulent.

There is a brief psychological assessment of Trump, who is described as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual who suffers from an inferiority complex”.

There is also apparent confirmation that the Kremlin possesses kompromat, or potentially compromising material, on the future president, collected – the document says – from Trump’s earlier “non-official visits to Russian Federation territory”.

The paper refers to “certain events” that happened during Trump’s trips to Moscow. Security council members are invited to find details in appendix five, at paragraph five, the document states. It is unclear what the appendix contains.

“It is acutely necessary to use all possible force to facilitate his [Trump’s] election to the post of US president,” the paper says.

This document fits quite snugly into a narrative about Russian interference in the 2016 election. That could mean that, whether or not the material in it is true, it is part of a Russian disinformation operation.

Others on Twitter are urging caution.

That last thread doesn’t necessarily prove it’s a forgery. People mess up their writing in all languages.

There’s nothing definitive about the authenticity of the documents or whether they’re fakes. The Guardian might make more information available about how they got them, which could point to disinformation motives.

I suspect this one never will be fully clear by itself. It will be another case of people believing what they want to.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      And kudos to us for not acting like TFG supporters in automatically believing everything that that might support our world-view.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      Cheryl and I are in complete agreement on this. So I’m probably not doing a separate post. Please handle your grief in a responsible manner.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      b1narys3rf

      I find it extremely difficult to believe the Kremlin would ever keep traditionally written records of such meetings and orders to begin with.

      That being said, the substance of what’s here is so accurate to what is believed true for years that it would seem to be pointless as a forgery anyway.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      I guess some people think Putin is their pal… But, seriously, what difference would it make if it were all true? Would US policy be any different? Is there something hidden here?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you Cheryl (and Adam).

      At some point, I would be interested in revisiting the Steele Dossier. What panned out, and what did not? Still lots of shoes to drop there.

      Cheryl and Adam: any guess on when we the public might see a lot more of the Mueller report??

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      It is possible, even easy, to believe both that the Russian government helped Trump to get elected and that this document is fake. I would not put much faith at all in superficial stuff like spelling and grammatical errors. They could be honest mistakes in a real document, the result of an unsophisticated forgery, or the result of some nefarious scheme to discredit anyone foolish enough to believe the document. Without knowing the provenance of the document, we have no hope of knowing which.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MisterForkbeard

      @b1narys3rf: I think the overall goal is sort of like Bush’s airforce documents that booted Dan Rather in the face – the documents themselves are forgeries, even if they reflect true information.

      This has a way of discrediting true information. That’s my guess what’s going on here, until we get better visibility on the provenance of the docs.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HypersphericalCow

      Yeah, this hit the “too good to be true” gauge to not exactly the max, but pretty high.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Gin & Tonic

      @b1narys3rf

      I find it extremely difficult to believe the Kremlin would ever keep traditionally written records of such meetings and orders to begin with.

      Russians document everything. If there was a meeting (which is publicly known to have taken place) then there are written minutes of that meeting. Guaranteed.

      Now, is the document The Guardian allegedly has, those minutes? That’s the real question.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      @b1narys3rf:

      All that stuff Michael Cohen told us about how TFG would never give an order in so many words is doubly true about Vladimir Vladimirovich.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      b1narys3rf

      @Gin & Tonic: if that’s so then they’re far worse at this than I thought. Which makes me oddly hopeful because one interesting point the Guardian article brought up in a subtle way is that Putin’s paranoia helped get him and his oligarch gang in this fix where their marriage to international White Supremacism may prove their undoing and fast instead of their triumph.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Elizabelle: For a while, I was keeping track of the Steele dossier claims that way and then gave up on it. It’s raw intelligence, so some of it was right, some was sorta right, some was wrong, and some we’ll probably never know.

      I had a similar feeling about this report when I saw it this morning – document seems to have been around for a while, unclear provenance, fits into a lot of pre-existing narratives.

      There’s never going to be one magic document that unlocks everything. Mueller had his chance at a thorough investigation and flubbed it. We need to know more about why. I doubt we’ll learn a whole lot more as redactions in his report are unmasked.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Barbara

      Why does it matter?  Putin’s interference is an outrage but the much bigger outrage is that an American president was willing to sell all of us out to foreign bidders.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      Mueller had his chance at a thorough investigation and flubbed it. We need to know more about why.

      I wonder if AG Garland and his crew will be able to find out more about the DOJ’s misdoings there.  Or perhaps other investigators, throughout the government/intelligence community.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      quakerinabasement

      @rikyrah: And now Nicole Wallace is reporting that Pence wouldn’t even let the Secret Service drive him away from the Capitol because he was afraid they’d kidnap him in service of Trump’s plot.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia@Cheryl Rofer: I thought we more or less knew that Rosenstein blocked any wider or deeper investigation, i.e. into turmp’s finances?

      Thinking back to all the twists and turns and maybes and couldn’t-be-provens of all the different roads that lead from The Beast to the Kremlin and it makes my head hurt.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mike in NC

      Most of us were aware that Trump first went to Moscow in 1987 with his hat in hand. He must have been immediately branded as a “useful idiot”. The truth will come out sooner or later. That he’s not in the slammer already is a disgrace.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Roger Moore

      @b1narys3rf:

      I think there’s a basic mistake in this analysis.  Putin and Company’s marriage to international White Supremacy isn’t some incidental means to an end.  They aren’t a bunch of clever people who have connected with White supremacy because they see White supremacists as dupes for their clever plans.  They’re a bunch of White supremacists who see boosting international White supremacy as a valuable goal in its own right.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JMG

      I’m sure the Russians did a psych profile of Trump. They probably worked one up for each presidential candidate, Bernie, Ted Cruz, Rubio, all of ’em. That part is probably real. But the rest of it seems fake to me.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      James E Powell

      @b1narys3rf:

      Who can say? I was just thinking of the rule: never write if you can speak; never speak if you can nod; never nod if you can wink.

      I used to advise clients, don’t think of it as a memo, think of it as an exhibit at your trial.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Spanky

      Keep in mind that there are really two elements at play here; the document, and the information it contains. Verification of the document will probably never be airtight. Verification of the info can only come from corroboration from one or more other sources.

      So really, this is just chaff thrown out by some interested party. We can make guesses about who and why, but only time will tell whether anything gets resolved. Don’t waste a lot of bandwidth on this is my takeaway.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Spanky

      @quakerinabasement: Well, he would have first-hand insight into the White House SS detail. This does not give me a warm fuzzy about the Service as a whole, and it’s consistent with the Biden folks swapping out agents.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      @James E Powell:

      Well, it wasn’t going to come out under TFG unless they were going to lie. But I hope it hasn’t fallen off the radar with everything else going on.

      The recent report on how the FBI blew the gymnastics sexual abuse investigation triggered my memory.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      b1narys3rf

      @Roger Moore: false dichotomy. International oligarchy is by definition very heavily dominated by white supremacy. The Russians are also loving climate change so they can more efficiently travel in the arctic and get more fertile land. It all dovetails. Problem is aside from whatever the masses will tolerate enough oligarchs are starting to hedge bets. So Putin deep down may be more scared than most.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Another Scott

      @Roger Moore: +1

      The KGB kept records – it’s what bureaucracies do. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were meeting notes about such a meeting. But I would be very surprised if this were genuine.

      It was quickly obvious that Bush’s “memo” about him skipping TANG duty was a forgery, but a woman who was there at the time and knew the people said that the comments and tone were accurate (at least as she remembered it). This feels similar – people of bad faith will spend a bunch of time arguing about the punctuation and word choice in the hope of discrediting the message.

      We don’t have to play.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RandomMonster

      I can totally see this as part of the wider Russian disinformation campaign. After all, the goal is to divide the American electorate and sow distrust. Even if the information is true, it will help toward that objective.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Hilbertsubspace

      I recall that we had to pull an asset out of Russia in late 2017 or early 2018.  The asset had access to Putin’s desk, and it was they who confirmed that Vlad “signed off” on the plan to help Trump get elected.  That person might be able to confirm the authenticity of the document.  I’m sure at least one person at the CIA has already thought of this.

      I hope at least one person at the CIA has thought of this.

      But, maybe someone should call and check?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Tony Jay

      The “authentic information transcribed onto inauthentic documentation” suggestion could well be true. Given what the Russians actually did following the meeting this document references then something very like the conversation and apportionment of responsibility detailed within it will have happened, and it will have been minuted as a matter of course, if only so that Putin had a record of what he’d ordered everyone to do. Is this a genuine leak of those minutes? Is it a disinformation gambit aimed at further destabilising American politics now that Trump is no longer in a position to be directly useful?

      We don’t know. That’s what we know.

      Given all that, it could well be a deliberate cold finger down the spines of other Russian assets in positions of power. There could well be one or more of these documents where Putin’s security council met to discuss what Russia could do to support the Leave campaign during the Brexit Referendum, along with a psychological assessment of Britain’s current Prime Minister who, lest we forget, leads a Party flush with cash from Russian oligarchs and who once ditched his own security detachment to go pay homage at a Russian billionaire’s Italian castle the day after an EU security summit.

      I’d guess that there are a lot of people like that currently on their fifteenth trip to the toilet, wondering if their own usefulness might be coming to an end. This document might turn out to be fake, it might not, but what it definitely does provide is a handy reminder that the Russian security services and the Government they serve are the ones holding information that could destroy a lot of careers, should they choose to.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore: I think there’s a basic mistake in this analysis. Putin and Company’s marriage to international White Supremacy isn’t some incidental means to an end. They aren’t a bunch of clever people who have connected with White supremacy because they see White supremacists as dupes for their clever plans. They’re a bunch of White supremacists who see boosting international White supremacy as a valuable goal in its own right.

      I rather think it is the opposite. They are RUSSIAN supremacists who are looking to exert Russian supremacy over the former Soviet block and beyond. I don’t think they give the slightest shit about any white supremacy issues beyond their own expansive borders. I don’t think they give a shit, for example, about white supremacy in Northern Idaho. Or how white the city of London is. Or regaining white control over South Africa.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kent

      @James E Powell:

      Who can say? I was just thinking of the rule: never write if you can speak; never speak if you can nod; never nod if you can wink.

      I used to advise clients, don’t think of it as a memo, think of it as an exhibit at your trial.

      Maybe in private business.  But that’s not how bureaucracies work.  And I’m speaking as a former bureaucrat.   If there isn’t an administrative record behind a government decision, then it didn’t happen.

      Reply

