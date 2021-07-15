CMS released their current count of new enrollees due to the Special Enrollment Period that opened up in February for the ACA Exchanges:

Over 2 million people have signed up for ACA coverage since President Biden reopened enrollment. Medicaid and CHIP enrollment is up by over 10 million during the pandemic. It's hard to even imagine what could have happened to health coverage in the absence of this safety net. — Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) July 14, 2021

Honestly, I did not think that the ACA SEP would have done this much. I think I was wrong because I had not internalized the importance of the combination of navigators, outreach, advertising and elite political support. My entire research career has been in a low outreach, low advertising universe with elite indifference or intense opposition to the law.

The public health finance programs have absorbed a lot of shocks. There are significant differences in the ability to absorb employment and attention shocks between states, most notably between states that have expanded Medicaid and not expanded Medicaid. Expansion states have less ACA enrollment than non-Expansion states likely because a lot of people who earn under 138% FPL are moved directly into Medicaid instead of $0 premium silver plans on the exchange. More importantly, a lot of folks who earn under 100% FPL have a guaranteed safety net in expansion states while the safety net in non-Expansion states looks like a large drift net that is dolphin safe.

The Special Enrollment Period for the ACA ends in August. After that, typical life changing event SEPs (moving, divorce, marriage etc) will still be available. Open Enrollment for 2022 will start in November. I would think that there will be some attrition as many people who lost insurance this year and used the Exchanges will have new jobs in December but intertia will keep a lot of people enrolled who were not covered because they were not paying attention despite being eligible for decent size subsidies that lead to low premiums.