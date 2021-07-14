BREAKING: Senate Democrats say they have reached a $3.5 trillion budget agreement that includes spending for climate change, health care and family-service programs. https://t.co/83RUwvN7zw
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2021
Would it be in bad taste for me to add Overthrow the legislative grip of the GOP Death Cult?…
medicare expansion alone would be a big deal https://t.co/MXQxVSqJwN
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 14, 2021
This, plus what’s in the bipartisan deal, would put total spending on infrastructure & social programs over $4 trillion. https://t.co/x7M7trSXVc
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 14, 2021
For those who challenge the results and question the integrity of the 2020 election — no other election has ever been held to such scrutiny and high standard.
The “big lie” is just that — the big lie.
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2021
‘Have you no shame?’ President Joe Biden assailed Republican efforts to restrict access to voting in a number of U.S. states and declared it a ‘national imperative’ to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress https://t.co/75Jr0IOtfi pic.twitter.com/GoBVzlDQSW
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2021
Probably try to win two more seats in 2022 so he doesn't have to deal with Manchin and Sinema anymore. https://t.co/iO8KVR36fn
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) July 13, 2021
Note to @Sen_JoeManchin and @SenatorSinema — the texas Dems give reason to pass SB1. To “change your mind” in the face of their courage.
You don’t want @lisamurkowski to steal your thunder.
You can do the right thing and self-serve at this moment in time.#EndTheFilibuster https://t.co/U8B3YFqcUA
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) July 13, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings