Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Happy Bastille Day

Would it be in bad taste for me to add Overthrow the legislative grip of the GOP Death Cult?…

    4. 4.

      Baud

      This is something.

      Biden to nominate Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey

    5. 5.

      germy

      But Democrats behind the agreement face possible objections from their rival moderate and progressive factions, and will have to work hard to convert their plans into legislation they can push through the closely divided Congress over what could be unanimous Republican opposition.

      (from the first link)

    7. 7.

      debbie

      Someone posted yesterday that Manchin, and Sinema to a lesser extent, are tied to ALEC. How can this be allowed to happen? How can a Democrat align with a group established to undermine and damage their own party?

    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @germy: Well, dayum. Per the link, this isn’t a deal on the actual appropriations bill, just a budget bill.  It’s a step in the right direction, but it sounds more like an agreement in principle than a done deal.

      And Manchin wants to see it all paid for, while putting all sorts of limits on what tax hikes he finds acceptable.  (It sounds like Warren’s wealth tax isn’t even in the conversation, which is too bad.)

    12. 12.

      Spanky

      @Baud:  I wasn’t aware that Flake was particularly versed in the nuances [coughArmenia!cough] of the region.

    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax:

      The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1943)

      After an all-night send-off party for the troops, a small-town girl wakes up to find herself married and pregnant, but with no memory of her husband’s identity.

       

      Quite the plot for the 40’s, also quite the pregnancy test too.

    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud:

      All told, the ambitious proposal reflects Biden’s vision for making the most substantive potential investments in the nation in years, some say on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

      Looks to me like eggs that still have to be protected and cared for. It’s all well and good and nothing happens without this, but nothing has yet actually been passed and we all know about how congress goes about making the sausage.

    28. 28.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud: >
      @Spanky: ​
       
      This disappointing. I was hoping he would nominate Tunch Ilkin, a native of Istanbul and the namesake of Tunch Cole, to the post.

    30. 30.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Smooth Move tea will address the side effect of that, but I recommend only a half a cup if you don’t want to be bent over double with raging cramps….

    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Joe Falco: How about six? There are winnable Senate seats in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, and maybe Iowa. Of course we’ll need to defend seats in Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Nevada. But I think this infrastructure bill will pass and put some wind in the backs of Democratic incumbents.

    41. 41.

      Kay

      Sara Gregory
      @saragregory
      ·Jul 12
      One of the more consistent requests tonight from parents at the
      @cpschoolsva
      board meeting was for the district to ask for proof of vaccination and to show vaccination rates on the school-by-school case dashboards

      Calm and reasonable request by pro-vaccers, who are probably a majority, although rarely heard from.

    45. 45.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @rikyrah: Every Monday we get my eldest’s youngest daughter for the day. She will be joined by Evelyn Louise (Evy Lou) around about Labor Day and a couple months after that we will have both one day/week. We hope to see Lyriel again in the next month or so when my youngest travels north to say goodbye to his fast fading maternal grandfather.

    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @Spanky: I think you are flipping the words of my comment in that hypothetical. If I expressed that thought as written to an electrician working on my house, I think he would agree, even if I were not also a skilled tradesman.

    53. 53.

      jimmiraybob

      From the fair French outpost of San Luis, Missouri, I say bonjour et joyeux anniversaire!
      Also too, a shout out to the Déclaration des droits de l’homme et du citoyen de 1789!

    54. 54.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’ll be out of town until late Friday. We’re going to Taliesin, making a couple of other stops, and winding up in Galena. It should be nice.

      My major concern is that I took on Duolingo Spanish as a pandemic project, and I’ve done it 361 straight days as of today. I put it on my phone so I can keep my streak going. I hope.

