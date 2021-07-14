BREAKING: Senate Democrats say they have reached a $3.5 trillion budget agreement that includes spending for climate change, health care and family-service programs. https://t.co/83RUwvN7zw — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2021

Would it be in bad taste for me to add Overthrow the legislative grip of the GOP Death Cult?…

medicare expansion alone would be a big deal https://t.co/MXQxVSqJwN — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 14, 2021

This, plus what’s in the bipartisan deal, would put total spending on infrastructure & social programs over $4 trillion. https://t.co/x7M7trSXVc — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 14, 2021

For those who challenge the results and question the integrity of the 2020 election — no other election has ever been held to such scrutiny and high standard. The “big lie” is just that — the big lie. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2021

‘Have you no shame?’ President Joe Biden assailed Republican efforts to restrict access to voting in a number of U.S. states and declared it a ‘national imperative’ to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress https://t.co/75Jr0IOtfi pic.twitter.com/GoBVzlDQSW — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2021

Probably try to win two more seats in 2022 so he doesn't have to deal with Manchin and Sinema anymore. https://t.co/iO8KVR36fn — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) July 13, 2021