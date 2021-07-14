Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Shut Up, Dubya

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Shut Up, Dubya

by | 67 Comments

Smarmy sumbitch is gleefully hoping he and his cronies will live long enough to blame the past eighteen years’ forpol disasters on the Democrats now. I’m hoping I live long enough to piss on his grave — although the slurpy dishonest eulogies spawned by his physical demise would probably cause me to stroke out before I get the chance.

    67Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Everyone recognizes it’s going to be bad for a lot of Afghanis. There’s no insight there.  There’s also no solution that doesn’t involve making Afghanistan our 51st state.

      Is Bush urging his party to open up immigration laws so people can come here? I doubt it.

    3. 3.

      stinger

      No love for Bush Jr., much less for his VP or for the wars they got us into, but I am seriously concerned for the young girls who will never learn to read, for the women who will not be able to leave their homes without being covered head to foot and accompanied by a male of their family. I wish someone would propose SOMETHING to help women and girls existing under the Taliban. Hillary Clinton would have been strong on this topic.

      ETA: I’m a Baudette from way back, but “a lot of Afghanis” sounds to me like “all lives matter”.

    4. 4.

      Van Buren

      Let me get this straight- someone started a war in Asia, fucked it up, and is now criticizing the people who ended the war? Man, History does rhyme.

    6. 6.

      Baud

      @stinger:

      ETA: I’m a Baudette from way back, but “a lot of Afghanis” sounds to me like “all lives matter”.

      I don’t see how you make that connection.  I agree that the women and girls will suffer terribly and disproportionately.

      ETA is: and my point stands that Bush isn’t offering any insight on that point.

    7. 7.

      JustRuss

      @stinger: I wish someone would propose SOMETHING to help women and girls existing under the Taliban. Hillary Clinton would have been strong on this topic.

      Aside from “occupy forever”, I’m not sure what POTUS Clinton could do.

    8. 8.

      dr. bloor

      @stinger:

      Hillary Clinton would have been strong on this topic.

      With all the impact of Demi Moore objecting strenuously in A Few Good Men.

      It’s a shitty situation where Biden is going for the least really shitty option among a bouquet of even shittier choices.  No one thinks this isn’t horrible.

    11. 11.

      stinger

      @Baud: Per the Alex Thompson tweet — I haven’t looked beyond that, as I really dislike W — W’s concern about leaving Afghanistan is specifically because of the women and girls. It is mine as well. “A lot of Afghanis will suffer” is true, but doesn’t have the same emphasis.

    12. 12.

      Bex

      @Cacti:&nbsp Amen. Who does he think is? Even Cheney hasn’t run his mouth about this…yet. If he does, they can both go to hell.

    13. 13.

      stinger

      @NotMax: I use “Afghani” so as not to confuse people with crocheted sofa throws. I’d have expected BJ’s key punster to be all over that!

    14. 14.

      Baud

      @stinger:

      Fine.  But that has nothing to do with All Lives Matter, which is designed as a slogan to supercede Black Lives Matter.  It’s that racist purpose that makes All Lives Matter a bad thing.  The slogan itself is accurate.

    15. 15.

      stinger

      Hillary Clinton spent her entire professional life, from a young lawyer to Secretary of State, to working on behalf of women and children. I don’t know what possible solutions there might be. Were she now in her fifth year as President, she might have some ideas.

      I believe Biden is making the best choice he can from his perceived options. He may even have consulted her. But I’m so sad for the women and girls.

    16. 16.

      Procopius

      It’s going to take a little while, but the Afghans are going to go back to the status quo ante — before we jumped into their civil war. They are going to go back to working out for themselves how they are going to live their lives, including whether or not their daughters learn to read and write. Maybe they will go back to ending poppy growing. They had completely eradicated heroin manufacturing in 2001. Since the majority are Sunni I expect Saudi Arabia will send a lot more Wahhabist missionaries and money to build madrassas. The best thing is the U.S. Air Force will stop bombing them and the U.S. Army will stop raiding their homes in the middle of the night, kidnapping the men and shooting women and children. And we can hope the drone bombings of funerals and wedding parties will slow down some. The MSM for some reason stopped reporting about it under Trump, but there have been a couple of mentions that he greatly increased the program, which Obama greatly increased over W’s efforts.

    17. 17.

      Steeplejack

      Also, if you start a war that can’t be won in 20 years of fighting, that’s on you and not the person who ultimately calls an end to the war.

      — Andrew Nick (@theandrewnick) July 14, 2021

    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      @stinger

      I wish someone would propose SOMETHING to help women and girls existing under the Taliban.

      I would love to hear a solution, but none seems to be forthcoming. It’s not like we were doing a bang-up job of protecting those women and girls while we were there.

    19. 19.

      Cermet

      @Baud: Do any of you know that the young boys will be converted to temporary young ‘girls’ to service the men? That is one of the truly great aspects of Islam/s – assigning two or more woman to each rich man means woman are not available for dating/marriage for the majority of the male population so young boys are used instead. Yes, young girls will be forced into marriages and woman converted into slaves but for young boys, their world is about to crash as well.

    20. 20.

      VOR

      You know, he’s not wrong. Afghan women and girls will be harmed when the Taliban takes over. So what’s his solution?

      Maybe if someone hadn’t diverted resources from Afghanistan in 2001-03 into a war of choice in Iraq, maybe things would have gone better in Afghanistan.

    21. 21.

      Baud

      In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, the former secretary of State said she was concerned about the potential fallout for the Afghan people, especially women, if the Taliban were to come back into power.
      When asked if she was “comfortable” with President Joe Biden’s announced timeline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Clinton declined to answer. Instead, she called it a “wicked problem” and said Biden “made the decision that he thought was the right decision.”
      Her focus, however, would be “on what happens to the people, particularly the women in Afghanistan, if the Taliban come back into power, if the government collapses,” she said, echoing concerns among some about a potential power vacuum after U.S. forces leave. If that happened, she said she hoped the U.S. and its allies would help Afghans out of the country to “deal with what I expect to be a very large refugee flow.”

    22. 22.

      Morzer

      So the man who inverted the usual fascist career path by going from lying torturing wannabe-tyrant to failed painter now has opinions?

    23. 23.

      dww44

      @dr. bloor:  To further augment the no-win situation that Biden is in re Afghanistan, I heard Fareed Zakaria opining on Blitzer’s show yesterday that because Trump had reduced our troop presence there to such a small level that rendered them ineffective, Biden had 2 choices: increase/surge the troops into Afghanistan or withdraw. Zakaria says that Biden made a reasonable choice here.

      Now, if there is sufficiencent urgency and planning and logistics to expeditiously get the Afghans out who visibly rendered aid to us there, then I think Biden et al will be able to leave with honor.

      While I too am saddened for how women and girls and families in general will likely suffer under the Taliban, there is a reason that we’ve not been able to create a stable democratic government there after almost 20 years. At some point, the Afghans have to figure this out. As Zakaria also pointed out, we’ve spent 2 trillion dollars there, along with all the lives lost and damaged. Sometime you do have to end things.

    24. 24.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Nice to hear the neocon argument about how one can change political hearts and minds by simply killing the right people from people who should know better.

    25. 25.

      Wapiti

      I’m guessing that outside of Kabul and whatever small radius around our outposts, life has been sucking for the average Afghan women and girls for at least the last 20 years.

      If GW Bush had a plan for Afghanistan other than abandoning the effort, I’d love to hear it.

    26. 26.

      Kent

      No love for Bush Jr., much less for his VP or for the wars they got us into, but I am seriously concerned for the young girls who will never learn to read, for the women who will not be able to leave their homes without being covered head to foot and accompanied by a male of their family. I wish someone would propose SOMETHING to help women and girls existing under the Taliban. Hillary Clinton would have been strong on this topic.

      ETA: I’m a Baudette from way back, but “a lot of Afghanis” sounds to me like “all lives matter”.

      No Hillary would not have been better.  She would likely have been worse if she had dragged out the withdrawal longer.  Some problems (most actually) are not solvable by military force.  This is one of them.

      And honestly, Americans really don’t give a shit about young girls getting an education anyway.  Not even liberal ones like Hillary Clinton.  I just got back from visiting relatives in Central Pennsylvania in the Amish heartland.  The Amish and other ultra-fundamentalist groups like the Hasidic Jews in New York are basically Taliban without guns.  You think an Amish girl or a Hasidic Jewish girl has any better chance of going to school, getting an education, and becoming a doctor than a Pashtun girl in Afghanistan?  You would be wrong.  Amish girls are educated with fundamentalist religious tracts in one-room schoolhouses taught by slightly older girls until about age 14 then sent off to work.  I don’t see us sending the 101st Airborne into PA Amish-land to make sure those girls get an education and get to live fulfilling lives out from under the thumb of authoritarian fundamentalist men.

    30. 30.

      Mary G

      I already despised the Shrub, and this adds to a long, long list. Kind of proud of Biden for admitting that we can’t fix it and getting the fuck out. The generals have been lying about what great leaps are being made and just a few thousand more troops and a couple  more years, we’ll win this thing.

      Reluctant, very very reluctant admiration for this woman:

      Lyn Cheney smacking away Jim Jordan's hand on Jan. 6 as he tries to protect the "ladies" from the Capitol Building invaders, and telling him "Get away from me. You fucking did this." https://t.co/c8dEVBm1hN pic.twitter.com/9Pt2CvJjKw— Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 14, 2021

      I would pay her to smack Jim Jordan again.

    31. 31.

      Baud

      The neocons will attempt to use the coming tragedies and horrors to undermine and discredit Biden.  It’s critical we have his back after demanding for years for Dems to end these wars.

    34. 34.

      Morzer

      @Baud: It’s grimly amusing to note how “conservatives” have gone from kicking ass for freedom fries to Trump the Apostle of Peace to not enough war under Biden.

    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @stinger: I too am worried about Afghan women and girls. I worry also about the several million Hazara citizens. They are a mostly Shi’ite ethnic group based in the central mountains, and have been the focus of Taliban cruelty for decades. The Taliban’s destruction of the Buddha statues at Bamiyan, in the Hazara heartland, was notorious. But the Taliban did far worse to Hazara men, women and children.

      I’m still not sure the Taliban will be able to control the country, even if they take Kabul. There will be a violent and bloody struggle, though, and if the Talian wins out, the bloodshed will have only begun.

    39. 39.

      Spanky

      @Wapiti:

      I’m guessing that outside of Kabul and whatever small radius around our outposts, life has been sucking for the average Afghan women and girls for at least the last 20 years.

      You’re short a couple of zeros there. It’s been at least 2000 years, and probably more.

    41. 41.

      Morzer

      @Baud: I am sure they’ll get around to denouncing Biden soon enough. Right now they’re busily following the prophecies of FormerGuyAdamus and his glorious return to the White House on a date TBD.

    43. 43.

      Spanky

      @Morzer:

      We might want to consider a GoFundHer, provided she commits to using maximum force and a baseball bat.

      Traditionalist though I may be, I’d be OK with her using an aluminum one.

    47. 47.

      Roger Moore

      @Freemark: ​
       
      And the Amish, Hasidim, etc. here in the US also don’t try to enforce their views on education outside their own communities. That’s the thing about the Taliban that’s really destructive. They aren’t content to keep their own daughters ignorant; they want everyone else to follow their rules.

    49. 49.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Freemark: It’s not easy to leave a fundamentalist cult because that is the breadth of your entire world. It is possible, however, as my wife and I did it. And now we are that beacon of refuge for any extended family members who choose to do so.

      The fact is that most choose not to leave it because they agree with it.

    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Mary G:  I don’t much like Liz Cheney’s politics, but I’m glad Lynn and Dick Cheney did not raise their daughter up to be another Lindsey Graham.

    51. 51.

      Another Scott

      @Cermet: When I was in college in the late 1970s, I remember a very earnest Spartacus Youth League member telling me that the USSR was right to invade Afghanistan because the women there were suffering from tuberculosis as a result of having to wear veils and so forth under the backwards regime.  That it was immoral not to support bringing the country into the 20th Century and protecting the women.

      I wasn’t persuaded then.

      I’m not persuaded now.

      What are Afghanistan’s neighbors doing?  Are they doing anything to help the (truly) suffering women and children?  If so, maybe we can help along side them.  If not, how will any intervention on our part make things better for them for the long term?

      Life is complicated.  The world is complicated.  Bumper stickers are not realistic foreign policy.  We can help make things better, but we cannot do so by ourselves, and especially not when a large fraction of the population is dead-set against our help.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    52. 52.

      Mike in NC

      Rumsfeld recently shuffled off to hell. Cheney and Bush can’t join him fast enough.

      Republican voters quickly flushed 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan, Gitmo, and Hurricane Katrina down the old memory hole.

    53. 53.

      The Moar You Know

      “Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm. This is a mistake. … They’re just going to be left behind to be slaughtered”

      Totally true.  And would have been totally true whether we stay there for the next thousand years or had stayed there one day.  The only mistake made was thinking that anything we did there would have made any difference at all.  Does no one read history?   Everyone who’s ever tried to do anything there has come home with their heads arranged on platters and an excuse for why it would be different next time.

    56. 56.

      Ruckus

      @dr. bloor:

      It’s a shitty situation where Biden is going for the least really shitty option among a bouquet of even shittier choices.  No one thinks this isn’t horrible.

      This.

    57. 57.

      debbie

      @NotMax:

      Remember Cheney’s “Pakis” statement?  🤢

      I still think he was the puppet master and he was the one who engineered the wars.

    59. 59.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore:And the Amish, Hasidim, etc. here in the US also don’t try to enforce their views on education outside their own communities. That’s the thing about the Taliban that’s really destructive. They aren’t content to keep their own daughters ignorant; they want everyone else to follow their rules.

      So it’s OK if 10 year old girls are abused and denied an education as long as they keep it all “in house” and don’t use guns to try to force their lifestyle on others?

    60. 60.

      Amir Khalid

      @VOR:

      Maybe if someone hadn’t diverted resources from Afghanistan in 2001-03 into a war of choice in Iraq, maybe things would have gone better in Afghanistan.

      I’m not so sure about this. Those resources were military, or almost entirely so, and wouldn’t have been very helpful in the kind of from-the-ground-up societal re-engineering needed to make Afghanistan a reasonably functional nation that wasn’t going to consume itself in internecine strife.
      I really doubt the US — or anyone — could have got the kind of broad national buy-in needed to make such a big project work. I do know W never gave any thought to even trying.

    61. 61.

      Ohio Mom

      To be fair, American Hasids don’t educate their boys either.

      Well, they get a religious education but nothing secular like science, math, English language arts, history, or anything else.

    62. 62.

      gene108

      I may well have missed it but I have never seen W offer a thorough, introspective reckoning on how all the many, many professional blowhards he installed with their many, many, absolute junk intelligence reports reasoned him into war, and I’d be much more interested in that

      I truly would love to know what Bush, Jr. was thinking when he sent the troops into Iraq.

      It wasn’t to prevent Saddam from getting WMD’s, because UN inspectors were looking where we told them we thought Saddam had WMD facilities for six months.

      Edit: Bush, Jr. is the only person who truly knows why we invaded Iraq. Sending in the troops was solely his decision

    65. 65.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Baud: And our reply will be that Biden is honoring the word of the last US president, Trump, who negotiated our withdrawal. Trump backed Biden into a corner on this.

    67. 67.

      Barbara

      There are places where women are treated just or nearly as bad as Afghani women. Some of these places are our allies. And yet GWB couldn’t give two shits about those women. Women in this context are just there to be used as an excuse to shut up people who oppose war. This objection is like a nervous tic at this point. American troops are not going to lighten the load of Afghani women.

