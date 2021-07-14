I may well have missed it but I have never seen W offer a thorough, introspective reckoning on how all the many, many professional blowhards he installed with their many, many, absolute junk intelligence reports reasoned him into war, and I’d be much more interested in that https://t.co/mDhr4hecZS — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 14, 2021

Smarmy sumbitch is gleefully hoping he and his cronies will live long enough to blame the past eighteen years’ forpol disasters on the Democrats now. I’m hoping I live long enough to piss on his grave — although the slurpy dishonest eulogies spawned by his physical demise would probably cause me to stroke out before I get the chance.

"Clear moral voice" from the guy who opened a global torture regime, let Bin Laden escape Tora Bora, and let NATO bear the brunt of a resurgent Taliban as he started a war with lies. All things that butchered our credibility in AFG long before Biden or Trump or Obama took office. https://t.co/hSvQfldFiJ — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 14, 2021

If my administration had steered our focus away from Afghanistan to a disastrous war of choice that caused hundreds of thousands of deaths, I would simply not opine about my successors' decisions in that area. — Aaron van Dorn (@aaronvandorn) July 14, 2021

"Bad things will happen if you end the war. Take it from me, the genius who started the forever war." — Andrew Nick (@theandrewnick) July 14, 2021

I’ve seen him offer shrugging “welp I hadta do what I thought was right to protect the uunited states” takes, and I’ve seen him hedge around the issue, but I’ve never seen him say holy shit did we fuck up. so I’m not very interested in his current FP assessments. — kilgore trout, terminal hiccups patient (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 14, 2021