The Scarlet Letter

Tom Nichols has a long piece in the Atlantic about what a scumbag that fathead JD Vance has turned out to be. More accurately, chosen to be. At any rate, one bit of the article just made me laugh:

My friend Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, tried to describe Vance recently and came up with “pathetic loser poser fake jerk,” but that is a lot of words. To distill the essence of Vance as a public figure, the word that enters my mind is an anatomical reference beginning with the letter a.

I do not use that word lightly or comfortably. I am, in the formal sense, a man of letters. I have been an officer of instruction at several institutions of higher education (and I remind you here that I do not represent any of them and speak only for myself). I would not advise my students to use the term.

This just cracks me up for several reasons. First off, intellectuals don’t need to tell people they are intellectuals. Anyone who refers to themself as a “man of letters” is more a pretentious douchebag than a, well, “man of letters.” Second, actual intellectuals have no problem using profanity, and if you doubt me go read or listen to Gil Scott Heron or George Carlin or Gore Vidal and on and on.

This faux gentility of our sophist elites, who spend their time getting the vapors if someone says fuck have more to answer for in regards to the decline of America than lead paint, and they can go piss off into the corner and have a wank. Having said that, JD Vance is an asshole, and no one should second guess themself when stating as much.

    17Comments

      lurker

      not really much to add to the post – not willing to give clicks to an article when they are clearly late to the game.  Guess it is good they are noticing…  For various values of “they”  in this instance.

      lurker

      @Yutsano: we are up to at least four.  Probably someone can add another amen out of boredom, or we can get someone to contribute when they drop off and achieve keyboard face.

      James E Powell

      An awful lot of time & effort being spent on a guy who, last time I saw a poll, was holding steady in single digits.

      jl

      Hmmm… ‘a’, huh… I had to go look for a list of adjectives that begin with ‘a’.

      Abloom
      Abiding
      Achy
      Adequate
      Aesthetical
      Affordable
      Ageless
      Austere

      I’ll keep looking…

      Edit: asinine? amoral? awful? atrocious?

      beef

      In Nichol’s defense: He spends an entire article calling Vance an asshole. A certain amount of theater is required to keep the repetitiveness from becoming dull.

      jl

      Whatever ‘a’ thingee you want to call JD Vance, don’t forget to put ‘arrant’ in front of it. For precision’s sake, and words like that will give it a high tone.

      Pete Mack

      John–
      That cracks me up too–it is supposed to be funny. I dont actually thjnk he has any trouble sayic “asshole”; all that verbiage is to emphasize that he really means it. “Methinks he doth protest too much.”

      Steve in the ATL

      Can I blame Vance for the grand mal seizure my dog had earlier today?  Freaked me the fuck out. I think my wife suffered more than he did from it….

      Craig

      Colonel Kurtz: We train young men to drop fire on people, but their commanders won’ t allow them to write ‘fuck’ on their airplanes because it’s obscene!

      Mary G

      @Steve in the ATL: Scary! Hope he’s going to be OK.

      I enjoy Tom Nichols, but he’s Republican to his bones. He gets his knickers in a twist when people take off their shoes on airplanes.

      Like all never-Trumpers, I appreciate him fighting the good fight against TFG, but as soon as that war is over, he’ll be back on the enemies list, just like the USSR after WWII.

      Here’s a thread about parachuting beavers:

      I just found out that Idaho dealt with a surplus of WW2 parachutes and a nuisance beaver problem by…parachuting beavers into the backcountry.

      Somebody please commission me to write about this YES THERE’S FOOTAGE OF BEAVERS BEING FLUNG OUT OF AIRPLANES WITH TINY PARACHUTES ON
      — Lucy Sherriff (@sherrifflucy) July 10, 2021

      rlc

      Alright I bite.  The comments before mine do not reflect at all the context of the long ideological journey Our Hero (I do not mean that ironically) has traveled.  Our Hero is John Cole.

      So Tom Nichols is a high integrity embedded in the establishment placeholder needing to advance his brand as a center right entertainment device.  By “entertainment device” I also include his teaching responsibilities, and I am again unironically asserting that that’s pretty actually important, if you want people, younger usually, to listen to what you are saying.

      Now if you have been here (BJ) from the beginning, as I have (no I did never comment), well Tom Nichols has possibly embarked on a well trodden path, the one chosen before by Our Hero a long time ago.

      The reason I was here from the beginning is that Our Hero has integrity, and the first half decade or so that integrity matching up with the evidence that I viewed through my own eyes was so… incongruent.  That caused dissonance in my own head and it was a wonder when it all sort of resolved!

      Yet there was a long time before Our Hero was fully absorbed, yeah, dissolved, into our Borg.

      And now, with this post, I find myself… less than perceptive on the journey of Tom Nichols than I should have been.

      Maybe it takes one to know one.

      Long Live Balloon-Juice!  Long Live John Cole!

      All the best.

      Kay

      @James E Powell:

      An awful lot of time & effort being spent on a guy who, last time I saw a poll, was holding steady in single digits.

      Because fancy conservatives loved him and they’re crushed that he’s just an asshole. Turns out.
      They’re working through their grief.

      They’re poor judges of character. These are the people who believed Ken Starr was an upright an honorable person, and of course we all know (now) that was never true.

      Ruckus

      @Craig:

      I have to say, I learned to fucking swear long before I was in the fucking navy and from conversations I had starting on day one, everyone else had as well. We were supposed to be gentlemen and ladies and not use those words though, or some bullshit like that. I believe it was called fucking polite society. Except that fucking polite society was racist, misogynistic, elitist, and a few other negative adjectives. Anyway, I’ve learned to keep my fucking swearing down quite a bit over time…

