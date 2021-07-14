On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

I’ve shared with you photos from Fossil Falls in these pages before, startrails with the Red Hill as a foreground and a meteor shower. But in all my trips to Fossil Falls I’d never taken the trail all the way to the “falls”. The “falls” were created by the Owens river eroding a layer of lava during the end of the last Ice Age as the glaciers receded from the Sierras. Now days they are pretty much dry, hence the name Fossil Falls.

These photos are actually from two trips to Fossil Falls, the first was a stop on the way to the Cottonwood Kilns and the next was a group Milky Way shoot the following weekend. The day shots from the first visit were taken with my Galaxy Camera 2 and were converted to RAW format to aid in processing the shots. The night shots from the group shoot the next Saturday were taken with my NX1.