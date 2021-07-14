The US healthcare finance system pays a lot per unit of service. More accurately, the private employer sponsored insurance side of the market pays a wicked lot per unit of service. Medicare and Medicaid pay hospitals and clinicians rates that are within the realm of reasonable when compared to other rich industrial and post-industrial countries. Why is this the case?

In a new paper in the American Journal of Managed Care, Eisenberg et al look at employer group concentration to assess if there is enough local mass to force the negotiation to be in the favor of the local employers.

Results: Large self-insured employers had concentrated market power in very few MSAs in 2016. The mean value of our employer market power measure was 62 for 2016, compared with the mean value of 5410 for hospital market power in the United States. Regression analyses find a slight relationship: A 1-point increase in employer market power was associated with a $6.61 decrease in the hospitalization price (mean = $20,813), but this result becomes statistically insignificant once the models control for hospital wages.

Hospitals have leverage. That leverage is used to get higher prices from disjointed groups.

We need to get a little bit deeper into the institutional details to really understand this paper. There are two basic types of health insurance. We think of “fully insured” products as common. This is the situation where the covered entity pays a monthly premium and the insurer takes on the risk of something bad happening. This is how the ACA individual market works. This is how Medicare Advantage works. This is how some small and rarely large employer group market health insurance works. This is how my auto-insurance works as well as my home-owners’ policy. The insurer gets all the downside of bad luck and high costs and all the upside of good luck and low costs. Insurers in a fully insured system have an incentive to cherry pick as well as drive down claims costs through either health improvement activities or getting really good pricing.

The other type of insurance is “self-insured” where the insurance company has an “Administrative Services Only” (ASO) contract with a large employer group like a university or a bank or a manufacturer. The insurer runs the front-end by setting up networks and negotiating payment rates and claim payment rules. However the insurer takes on no risk. The large employer group writes a big check to the insurer every month to pay for the actual claims that are incurred. If claims come in below expectations, the employer pockets the difference. If claims come in high, the employer is paying.

ASO contracts have the employer groups bear all the risk. Employer groups have a “scream minimization” principal-agent problem between HR trying to get a good price and also trying to minimize on a local power weighed basis the number of powerful people screaming at them because their cardiologist, chiropractor or primary care physician is out of network. Employer groups benefit when insurers are able to leverage rates downwards but insurers don’t get as strong of a benefit when they share lower payment levels with ASO contracts. Employer groups, except in the rarest of situations don’t have the mass to credibly negoatiate directly with hospitals and doctors to get better rates. Some large union groups may have the mass to do so (SEIU 32BJ in NYC does this to great success) but most single employers are too fragmented to have power. Other research has found that insurers get lower prices for their fully-insured lines of business than their ASO lines of business.

So what can be done?

Consolidation of employers is a bad thing! I also think that direct price regulation is extremely unlikely.

We can either start redesigning ASO contracts so that insurers get some of the upside of driving down prices as they can credibly bundles hundreds of employers into a group. We could find ways to make large employer groups bundle together with other large employers to get better pricing. We could also expect that some groups may adapt ICHRA (Individual Contribution Health Reimbursement Accounts) where they give employees a defined contribution and tell them to go shop on the fully-insured ACA exchanges. But we should not expect fragmented, non-expert power to win against concentrated expertise all that often.