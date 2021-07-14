Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Shocking, but not surprising

This is how realignments happen…

The house always wins.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

No one could have predicted…

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Yes we did.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

We still have time to mess this up!

Are you … from the future?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Life comes at you fast…

Life comes at you fast…

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: 

After the mostly peaceful BLM protests following George Floyd’s murder, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed wholly unnecessary bills to crack down on demonstrations. It gave DeSantis an excuse to strut around on Fox News and yap about “law and order” to advance his presidential ambitions. But the laws are now being applied to protesters who are shutting down roads and assaulting cops to call attention to anti-regime protests in Cuba, a cause Florida Republicans favor.* [Tampa Bay Times]

TAMPA — Two men arrested in Tampa during Tuesday’s protests against the Cuban government appear to be among the first Tampa Bay defendants held under Florida’s divisive new “anti-riot” law.

Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 30, of Tampa and Maikel Vasquez-Pico, 39, of Riverview, were arrested by Tampa police on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement and taking part in an unlawful assembly that blocked streets or sidewalks, records show.

Until a few months ago, Rodriguez-Rodriguez and Vasquez-Pico would have been able to post bail immediately according a pre-set bond schedule. But jail records show that both men were being held Wednesday until their first appearance in court because of HB 1, the bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature and championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed it into law in April.

Oops!

I don’t think there will be any political fallout for DeSantis, not even if thousands of Cuban-American Republican-voting protesters are jailed or run over by angry motorists. Republican voters just don’t punish their own elected officials, even if they are embarrassing failures who kill hundreds of thousands of Americans through incompetence, hubris and self-interest. But at least we can note the irony of it all.

Open thread!

*Especially Marco Rubio, who has been territorial-pissing all over Twitter about the protests in Cuba with the desperation of an undersized wiener dog whose compound has been invaded by a pack of Irish wolf hounds. Don’t even look, for chrissakes. It’s vicariously embarrassing, even if you loathe the sweaty little dweeb. 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Cacti
  • Cameron
  • Cervantes
  • Citizen Alan
  • cope
  • Eduardo
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • eponymous coward
  • FelonyGovt
  • germy
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gozer
  • gratuitous
  • Gravenstone
  • gvg
  • James E Powell
  • karen marie
  • kindness
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • sdhays
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • skerry
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • waspuppet

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    2. 2.

      eponymous coward

      Countdown about someone complaining about leopards weren’t supposed to eat HIS face after Governor DeSantis signed that bill about leopards eating faces in 3…2…1…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Their mistake was going after cops. If they’d kept to demonstrating, no one would be arrested, and certainly no lefty is going to drive into them, ’cause that’s not what we do.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      I’m a little surprised the cops even enforced it against right-leaners. But maybe being brown trumps that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      DeSantis is working hard right now. No, not figuring out a way to do something about this law, silly — figuring out how close he can come to flat-out saying “The point of the law was for each case to come to my desk personally so I can weigh the defendants’ political leanings and decide whether they should be charged” without scaring Axios off his presidential bandwagon.

      He learned that from Trump, of course, who clearly wanted that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Citizen Alan

      @Gozer: Of course he does. Republicans were fine with Bautista. And if the current communist gov’t fall, they’ll be fine with a rightwing strong-man every bit as bad as Bautista replacing it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      artem1s

      Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 30, of Tampa and Maikel Vasquez-Pico, 39, of Riverview, were arrested by Tampa police on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer

      Do we know yet if the charges actually fit the crime – actual battery, not just looking big and brown at some geared up SWAT cop – then they shouldn’t get automatic bail. If so, they are getting the treatment the 1/6 rioters should have gotten after exiting the Capitol. No need for a special law of course.  That was always performance art by DeSantis.  The Cubans who voted for TFG are finding out what the insurrectionists found out on 1/7 – underbussing is TFG’s super power.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gozer

      @Citizen Alan: I have family by marriage in Central and South FL, mostly Puerto Rican and Dominican and more on the conservative side. I’ve heard from them that it’s a not-so-hidden secret that So.FL Republicans are fine with the regime remaining in Cuba. That bogeyman keeps Cubans and Venezuelans moving in the GOPs direction. Not to mention the racism of a lot of white-identifying Latinos.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      FelonyGovt

      The Cuban people ARE in fact hungry and desperate, but of course the decades-long embargo is probably way more to blame than the Cuban government at this point. If the US had dealt with Cuba as it has with, say, Vietnam, things would be very different.

      And I’m not sure Republicans really want the Cuban regime to fail, because it would be like finally outlawing abortion, in the “dog caught the car and now doesn’t know what to do with it” sense.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MattF

      IMO, right-wingers, in their unceasing efforts to own the libtards, have painted themselves into so many political corners that this sort of thing is inevitable. So, e.g., pro-Trump means pro-virus? Anti-demonstration means anti-Cuban? Give me a fking break.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Gozer: cummunist

      Hmm let’s see, what does the index say about that government type.

      Cummunist – rule by those most able to function during group sex. See the Bonobo People’s Party “Brown Paper Bag” manifesto. Voters in a Cummist country typically claim they only “voted for the earmarks”,

      Reply
    25. 25.

      FelonyGovt

      @germy: Obama didn’t completely remove it, but he did ease travel and other restrictions and yes, TFG put it back the way it was.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      Gloria Estefan’s father José was a Cuban soldier and a motor escort for the wife of Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista. As a result of the Cuban Revolution, the Fajardo family fled to Miami in 1959 and settled there. In 1961 José participated in the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion. He was captured by his cousin, who was a member of Fidel Castro’s army, and imprisoned in Cuba for nearly two years. On his return he joined the United States military and fought in the Vietnam War.

      (wikipedia)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Why we are never going to get out of this pandemic – I received this notification for a vaccine refusing client (“but blood clots, ooga-boogaloo”) about her prison guard ex (referred to hereinafter as Asshole 1) and his prison office employee current wife (referred to hereafter as Asshole 2). Seems that Asshole 2 tested positive for COVID, and Asshole 1 still insisted on picking up the child for his allocation of parenting time. Only after he’d had her a couple of days did he bother revealing it to my vaccine refusenik client. She did get the child at that point.

      Anyway, what I’ve learned is that the entire exurban community where they live consists of vaccine and mask resistant Trumpist morons, with zero sense of self-awareness.

      Enjoy this edited piece of my life:

      (Pic preceding shows people coming out of a WalMart)

      “This was Asshole 1, Asshole 2  and the three grandkids at Walmart shopping without masks.during what the doctor and CDC says should be quarantined. I’ll also send you the documents from the doctor that states Child of Morons doesn’t go back until they all test negative. She also said that if they aren’t all testing that the 10 days will just keep continuing because they aren’t all staying quarantined. Also Asshole 1 and Asshole 2 had a baby shower on Saturday and a father’s day cookout/ party for An Unrelated Child of Morons their granddaughter the same weekend Asshole 2 tested positive. So literally over 100 people they were in contact with the same weekend Asshole 2  tested positive!!!”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Eduardo

      @FelonyGovt: No, no,no. There’s the repressive apparatus of a state that was full totalitarian for 4 decades propping a mafia that owns the part of the economy that deals with the outside economy (hotels, finances, everything that works in Cuba) and a full socialist economy for the rest of the Cubans (no economic rights of any class, say, if you are a small farmer you still can’t decide what to sow, if you are a computer programmer you have to work for peanuts for the estate, etc.  Won’t bore you.

      For almost everyone here.  There is an armed insurrection that takes power and spent 17 before “institutionalize” itself.  Then, from 1976 to 2021, they win every election in every county, province, national assembly.  Every single seat.  More, the opposition somehow doesnt manage to offer a candidate for any of those seats.  Try to use your imagination to see what are the levels of repression that the Cuban people have endured.

      Marco Rubio is right on this one.  Why most Democrats can’t?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Daniels :

      I will add: Asshole 1 and Asshole 2 have continued to work at a prison despite the COVID diagnosis of Asshole 2.

      I’ve called the health department of the county covering the prison. She is in regular communication with the wardens of three prisons and will be bypassing all chains of command.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      gvg

      @Citizen Alan: Actually back then, they weren’t fine with Baptista. The US and Floridians were kind of hoping for an overthrow of the corrupt bastard, they just didn’t want it to be a communist. And Castro pretended not to be communist to get some American support. My father grew up here. He heard plenty of recruitment rah rah before Castro succeeded and had a friend who went to help Castro and was never heard from again. His friend did not support communism. A lot of people were pretty anti Batista and very naive about…..well everything, especially revolutions. Cuba used to be an easy visit for ordinary Floridians and his generation was aware of how corrupt it was. Dad’s high school senior trip was going over to Cuba. It was easy and pretty cheap.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      A Ghost to Most

      Let me know when Florida rises above failed fascist state, or slips beneath the sea. My money is on the latter.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Baud

      @Eduardo:

      Marco Rubio is right on this one.  Why can most Democrats can’t?

      That’s a pretty easy way to discredit your point of view.  “Most Democrats” understand the Cuban regime for what it is, even if we disagree with most Republicans as to how to deal with it.

      Marco Rubio is not right.  He is trolling in the most juvenile way that is inappropriate for the gravity of the situation.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Cervantes

      @Spanky: It’s not as thought progressives in general support the Cuban regime anyway. They did support Obama’s strategy of engagement, but that’s because it seemed a more plausible way to encourage reform in Cuba, whereas isolation hasn’t worked for decades.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      raven

      @Baud:

       
      Well we blew past the army motorcade-and
      It’s abnormal load haulage the gravity of the situation
      Came on us like a bit of new knowledge the bubbliest bubble bath
      Broke down on the bank the gravity of the situation
      Is why our old thought bubbles sank humble
      And gracious the gravity of the situation
      Well, a fat hungry english crow is picking at a badger carcass
      The gravity of the situation is hard to focus and harness well,
      We met Bill Lowery at the Queen’s Hal lthe gravity of the situation
      Became apparent to us all
      Humble and gracious the gravity of the situation

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Baud

      @Cervantes:

      It’s not as thought progressives in general support the Cuban regime anyway.

      To be fair, you can probably find a few people on the far left who defend the regime a la tankies.  It’s false to suggest they are representative of mainstream progressives or Democrats.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “They say that I was a terrible president of Cuba. That may be true. But I was the best president Cuba ever had.”
      – Carlos Prío Socarrás

      If you ever want to laugh while in Key West, there’s an emigre museum set up lionizing pre-revolutionary Cuba. At the end of the tour, there is a tribute wall listing all the El Jefe presidents of Cuba prior to Castro, whitewashing the history of corruption and violence inherent to each term – there were many, many presidents, sometimes multiple presidents a year. You’ll want to read the honorific plaques while your phone is open, and make sure to stifle your guffaws at the Confederate General levels of whitewashing.

      I’ll add this – my Cuban clients have lone gone back and forth with no problems. You’d thing that they’d be afraid of being clapped in irons every time they go back.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      kindness

      I too frequently take for granted living out here in the People’s Republic of California.  That is until I read stuff like Betty’s post here or the Department of Health in Tennessee curtailing all vaccine shots because there are too many right wing nut jobs running the state.

      Thank the FSM I live out here.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Eduardo

      @Baud: Most of them do not defend openly the regime, it is hard to do it after 62 years of dictatorship.  But boy, they deflect –Batista!, Marco Rubio!, exiles!  embargo!.

      I can give you a long list of greatest hits but let me give it just one, very recently, from the guy that was leading the nomination of the Democratic until the miracle of South Carolina happened:  https://www.npr.org/2020/03/04/811729200/former-prisoner-recalls-sanders-saying-i-don-t-know-what-s-so-wrong-with-cuba

      Again, 62 years, the opposition hasn’t managed to present a candidate for any city assembly seat.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gratuitous

      So, does anyone know if the arrested Mr. Rodriguez-Rodriguez and Mr. Vasquez-Pico are likely to lose their voting rights should they be convicted and have to serve time or pay a fine?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Gravenstone

      @skerry: Happened across a tweet showing the protest blocking the road. First comment noted the new legislation was explicitly intended to be used against this type of protest, but wondered if it would be since it’s essentially something Republicans supports. That petard, it be hoisted upon…

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Baud

      @Eduardo:

      But boy, they deflect –Batista!, Marco Rubio!, exiles!  embargo!.

      I have no idea how this is a deflection.  Rubio made a fool of himself, so he put himself in the middle of the conversation.

       

      @Eduardo:

       let me give it just one, very recently, from the guy that was leading the nomination of the Democratic until the miracle of South Carolina happened:

      I will let Sanders or his supporters defend himself. I for one don’t view him as representative of the majority of the party that he refuses to be a part of.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      James E Powell

      @Eduardo:

      What is Rubio right about? What does he propose that the United States government do? Was he not able to convince his lord & master Trump to do it? Why not?

      For Rubio, “Democrats” is just a straw man. Is it the same for you?

      One thing we can be certain of is that the policy of embargo, sanctions, and barriers to travel haven’t done shit to help anyone living in Cuba.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      sdhays

      @Baud: I seem to recall something happening last year that pretty much established that he didn’t represent the majority of the party beyond a shadow of doubt. What was that?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Shalimar

      @Eduardo: What exactly was Rubio right about?  Biden called Cuba authoritarian, you call them totalitarian, Rubio called them communist or socialist.  You’re trying to be descriptive, Rubio is just reading from a script.

      I also heard a clip earlier where Rubio said it would be grounds for war if Cuba started sending us refugees again.  I don’t think his primary concern is the oppressed Cuban people.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Eduardo:  What Democrats support the current Cuba government?  Recognizing that an embargo that that has lasted longer than I have been alive has been ineffective at best in achieving anything positive does not equal support for the current government.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Baud

      @sdhays: Right.  Let’s ignore what the current Democratic administration is saying and focus on an article that contains hearsay about an independent who soundly lost to the current president for the real views about what Democrats believe.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Eduardo:

      Sanders isn’t a Democrat/progressive/liberal. He’s an independent democratic socialist (and not a very good example of his ideology either). We may collaborate with him out of necessity, but he’s a delusional moron sometimes.

      I liked many of his basic proposals, but I never cared for him personally. Always thought he’d make a terrible administrator (despite being Mayor of Burlington) and not get much done at all

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Mike in NC

      Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez

      OK, how does that work? “I liked that name so much I used it twice!”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      James E Powell

      @Eduardo:

      So you dug up some hearsay that isn’t even corroborated by the other people who were present. And you want to call that “the Democrats”?

      Please note: Bernie Sanders is not a Democrat.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Eduardo

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I want to laugh with you, because the history of corruption is 100% true and the violence is true for some of the governments (not all by any means).  I also found provincial and ridiculous to lionize acritically the Republic years.

      The truth is Cuba had a liberal system (government and economy) imposed on an illiberal society.  At some point illiberalism fully won and a totalitarian regime was imposed with overwhelming popular support.

      I won’t laugh though, because it is coming from someone who is clearly dismissing the horrors that came later: “I’ll add this – my Cuban clients have lone gone back and forth with no problems. You’d thing that they’d be afraid of being clapped in irons every time they go back.”

      So there you go:  The years before Castro bad!!!  Nothing to see here!!!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      James E Powell

      I’m sorry, I don’t really mean to play the “Hey, I’ve never seen that nym before!” game, but did a bunch of us just feed a troll?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      cope

      @kindness: Just to be clear, Tennessee has stopped programs aimed at encouraging vaccinations, not the actual vaccinations themselves.  Although they have also stopped allowing schools to be used as vaccine sites.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Eduardo

      @James E Powell: It was said but the guy the communists threw in jail and tortured — did you see the picture?  And Sanders hasn’t denied.  And for all effects he is a Democrat.  If not for Rep Clyburn he would have been our nominee

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Mike in NC

      @Shalimar:  I nominate Marco Rubio to lead the invasion of Cuba: Bay of Pigs 2.0. Fellow warmonger Lindsey Graham can be his deputy commander.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      FelonyGovt

      @Eduardo: I married into a Cuban American family. I know how bad the Communist regime is and has been, and I don’t have any illusions about that. However, the US now has fairly friendly dealings and open travel with China, Vietnam (!) and other Communist countries. Why not Cuba? The embargo is a failed policy that has caused untold misery.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.