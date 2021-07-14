A White House official says this is for real and Olivia Rodrigo will be there tomorrow to meet with Biden and Fauci and record videos for young people about getting vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/f7Xl5FISCA — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 13, 2021



Yup, it’s extremely normie, and also cringe. Because President ‘Everybodys’ Favorite Uncle Joe’ Biden is leaning into his strengths…

Pop star and actress Olivia Rodrigo, singer of summer hits "Drivers License," "Good 4 U," and "Déjà Vu" is heading to the White House Wednesday to do her part to increase Covid-19 vaccination outreach to the crucial demographic of young people. https://t.co/vvvxFj7pps — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2021





The US administered 449,000 vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 335 million, or 100.8 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 527,000 shots per day. pic.twitter.com/k23XYZ6bMk — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 13, 2021

"Because the pandemic is over." Well, if we had all gotten our shots, it would be. But a lot didn't, so maybe it's not. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 13, 2021

An acceptable number of deaths in exchange for heightened cultural division. — ExecutedForTreasonHat (@Popehat) July 13, 2021

Report: Vaccines Saved Hundreds Of Thousands Of U.S. Lives https://t.co/rGnCwQ6xfY — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) July 13, 2021

According to Worldometer, the US reported +129 coronavirus yesterday, bringing the total to 623,029. But several states, including Florida, are still missing. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 216 deaths per day. CDC still isn't posting a number for yesterday. pic.twitter.com/l3FKGHaB7O — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 13, 2021

The US reported +14,715 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The data is more complete than deaths, but Florida, Michigan, and a few others still missing. Still, the 7-day moving average rose to above 20,000 new cases per day, for the first time since late May. pic.twitter.com/sUtuLJjL7z — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 13, 2021

======

Regular reminder that the COVID pandemic is …. NOT OVER. Shocked myself back into awareness this morning by consulting THAT @FT

Graph of COVID deaths. For Latin America, in particular, this is an ongoing disaster of huge scale. https://t.co/zPYDryT252 pic.twitter.com/abFBPp9Pc2 — Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) July 13, 2021

India reports 38,792 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours https://t.co/jtm09Dc7Xn pic.twitter.com/32IcNWHABI — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2021

Concern grows over Indonesia's regions as Delta variant ravages Java https://t.co/bM8kF6DPHJ pic.twitter.com/6TPPqtFMxw — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2021

South Korea has confirmed a record 1,615 new coronavirus infections as authorities struggle to curb a viral resurgence that has placed its capital region under the toughest distancing rules. https://t.co/N8NVRmwRwI — The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2021

Singapore:

Australia extended a lockdown in Sydney by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant, in the country's largest city https://t.co/xXA9spxfJo by @barrett_ink pic.twitter.com/LIqbwh3wkH — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2021

#Saudi Arabia registers 1,295 new cases of #COVID19 and 14 virus-related deaths in 24 hours, according to Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.https://t.co/EKjXii43fq — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 13, 2021

Russia blames increase in deaths in June on delta variant. The head of Russia's #coronavirus task force says the number of deaths in June rose nearly 14% compared w/ June 2020. Delta variant caused infections to soar & a record spike in deaths https://t.co/gyaKmaN1oR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 13, 2021

Typical. But are no numbers worse than fake numbers? Domestically, this is part of the policy to get people to pretend the pandemic doesn't exist so Putin can't be failing to stop it. https://t.co/QJ9MIMBT9K — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) July 13, 2021

Long lines formed outside Moscow vaccination sites over the weekend as demand for Russia’s third registered coronavirus jab outstripped supply and caused yet another shortage of the jabhttps://t.co/syyJq4cf5G — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 14, 2021

The Dutch public health institute says coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by more than 500% in the last week. The surge, mostly among young people, comes after the end of nearly all lockdown restrictions and the opening of night clubs. https://t.co/tm846bECT9 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 13, 2021

Colombia bets on privately funded Covid vaccinations https://t.co/AuBzcwF8rQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 14, 2021

The Covid incidence in a Brazilian regional soccer league is one of the highest in a country besieged by the virus https://t.co/KzOn0G7NGF via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 14, 2021



Released right after the Copa America final…

A study conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil shows that the incidence of infections by the novel coronavirus among professional soccer players in São Paulo state during the 2020 season was 11.7%, the same as among health workers in the front line of the response to the pandemic… “This is a cause of concern,” Gualano said. “The few severe cases, one of which ended in death, were reported among members of staff. Although our data suggest players tend to manifest only mild symptoms or none at all, they can of course transmit the virus to others in the community. Most have a very active social life.” Contact tracing has never been implemented in Brazil as a public health policy, he added, so it is not possible to measure the impact of the secondary infections caused by players in their households or social circles…

El Salvador restricts large gatherings amid rise in COVID-19 cases https://t.co/2EsArygS0l pic.twitter.com/qYhzXSE1sU — Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2021

Mexico reports biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since February https://t.co/Hlpyex09cz pic.twitter.com/d9Nlx0lXZN — Reuters (@Reuters) July 14, 2021

======

Milder Covid symptoms are apparently linked to T cells from previous #coronavirus infections. New study suggests CD8+ T cells “remember” previous bouts w/ seasonal coronaviruses that cause the common cold & mobilize quickly against SARSCoV2 https://t.co/XbiB52or44 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 13, 2021

SARSCoV2's #Lambda variant is spreading rapidly in South America. The variant has 7 mutations in the spike gene & a deletion in the ORF1a gene, the same deletion observed in other variants of concern, including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1351) & Gamma (P.1) https://t.co/1XsUAlYR3p — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 13, 2021

======

U.S. COVID-19 cases are rising again after months of decline. Experts blame the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and 4th of July gatherings. https://t.co/ugUkINZMtT — The Associated Press (@AP) July 13, 2021

If this were a joking matter, I’d say Tennessee got jealous of Missouri hogging all the ‘Anti-Vaxxer for Life — oops, Death’ cred…

TN @GovBillLee fired our top vaccine prevention official yesterday with no explanation, following @tnsenate @TNHouseReps committee meeting accusing her of undermining parental authority over #covid19 #vaccinations. https://t.co/N4HF4ITrG7 — Dan Kassis (@DanKassis) July 13, 2021

The agency will also end all COVID-19 vaccine events at schools, even though they've mostly served adults. And, if teens get a two-dose vaccine, it won't remind them to go back for their second dose. Teens are intentionally stripped from the mailing list for reminder postcards. — Brett Kelman (@BrettKelman) July 13, 2021

Cases in Tennessee have gone up more than 400% in the last two weeks and deaths have increased by 9%. Only 38% of the state has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 https://t.co/GOEPuu7vi4 — Heather Timmons (@HeathaT) July 14, 2021

Of course, when it comes to officially encouraging Delta superspreading, you can’t sleep on Florida:

DeSantis sells “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merch as new coronavirus cases near highest in nation https://t.co/o6ynzwcHr9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 14, 2021