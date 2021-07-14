Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, July 13-14

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, July 13-14

Yup, it’s extremely normie, and also cringe. Because President ‘Everybodys’ Favorite Uncle Joe’ Biden is leaning into his strengths…


Singapore:


Released right after the Copa America final…

A study conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil shows that the incidence of infections by the novel coronavirus among professional soccer players in São Paulo state during the 2020 season was 11.7%, the same as among health workers in the front line of the response to the pandemic…

“This is a cause of concern,” Gualano said. “The few severe cases, one of which ended in death, were reported among members of staff. Although our data suggest players tend to manifest only mild symptoms or none at all, they can of course transmit the virus to others in the community. Most have a very active social life.”

Contact tracing has never been implemented in Brazil as a public health policy, he added, so it is not possible to measure the impact of the secondary infections caused by players in their households or social circles…

If this were a joking matter, I’d say Tennessee got jealous of Missouri hogging all the ‘Anti-Vaxxer for Life — oops, Death’ cred…

Of course, when it comes to officially encouraging Delta superspreading, you can’t sleep on Florida:

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/13 China reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed (moderate, a Burmese national), at Jiegao sub-district in Ruili, Dehong Prefecture. There currently are 61 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community remains at Medium Risk.

      Nanjing in Jiangsu Province did not report any new domestic positive cases, there is 1 domestic confirmed cases there. As of 10 PM on 7/13, 10 F1 & 31 F2 close contacts have been traced & quarantined, all have tested negative so far. 150 environmental samples have been collected & tested, all negative. 30,433 individuals deemed at risk have been tested, all negative.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/12, China reported 23 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 10 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossing; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia, via land border crossing w/ Laos
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Serbia (via Vienna), Spain, the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & the US, & a Singaporean national coming from Singapore
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Iraq &n Indonesia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Sri Lanka & Bangladesh
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, no information released, yet
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic)
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Botswana
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from India
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case,
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released

      Overall in China, 15 confirmed cases recovered, 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 542 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 501 active confirmed cases in the country (438 imported), 4 in serious condition (all imported), 464 asymptomatic cases (458 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 7,389 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/12, 1,402.019M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 9.587M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/13, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive case, all imported (from Namibia, Ghana & Cyprus).

      Anya

      They should get pop stars, Youtube and TikTok influencers (the non-greedy), sports figures and get promoted trending topics on social media. Facebook should do way more. I am sure the Facebook demographic is the most resistant to vaccine (I don’t have hard data) but Facebook seems to have evolved into a complete disinformation.

      Matt McIrvin

      My daughter has personally convinced at least two of her friends to get vaccinated. I wonder how much of this word of mouth over teenage Discord chats and such is happening.

      Reply

