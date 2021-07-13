Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: We Can’t Afford to Think Too Small

by | 33 Comments

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I will never in a million years understand “moderates” and their persistent desire to fail.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Analysis: What happens to the economy when $5.2 trillion in stimulus wears off?

      Can’t click right now, but I would hope that the answer is that the economy is stimulated. That’s the whole point, right?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      A Ghost to Most

      @Baud: I felt the same way about “Defund the Police”. That worked out well.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      p.a.

      Who first said “They won’t vote for Dems who act like Republian-lite when there are real Republicans to vote for”?  Usually, but I guess not always, true.  Of course Manchin frustrates me, but he does win elections.  And in truth given what little I know about WVa politics and demographics, I have no idea why he wins.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      Who first said “They won’t vote for Dems who act like Republian-lite when there are real Republicans to vote for”?

      Whoever first said that should have his own wing in the Museum of Fascism.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      @Chief Oshkosh

      My mother was one of them. She wasn’t a fighter; she just wanted people to get along with each other. I doubt she’d still think this if she were alive today, not because she wanted people to get along, but because things/controversies/issues have become so extreme.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Paywall for me, but I see it was written by a former WSJ reporter, which probably indicates the article’s conclusions.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Weird that we’re having all this stimulus spending, yet no millionaire or billionaire has given up a yacht, a fifth vacation home, or cut back on the number of hookers or amount of cocaine snorted from the asscracks of aforementioned hookers.

      Its as if there is enough flexibility in the American economy for expansion of good things without sacrificing any aspects of the lifestyles of the well-off, save for the way that they can look down upon the hoi polloi and their underprivileged lifestyles.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Are we talking about conservative Democratic voters or conservative Democratic politicians?

      The politicians have some of the same donors as Republicans.  Sinema and Manchin (the two most famous examples) are part of ALEC, for example.

      Conservative Democratic voters, lots of time it boils down to IGMFY.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: I know who to blame when people don’t get along

      Sure sure… I get blamed for everything else, why not that too?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      Opinion: Moderates want to cut the spending on Biden’s plan. They should remember 2010.

      Can’t click, but this seems like a dumb take.  The economy is strong right now, not recovering like it was in 2010.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      I will never in a million years understand “moderates”

      They’re ideologically Right-leaning. It’s not that they’re forced to be Right leaning by their “political calculations”- they hold these beliefs about the economy and stimulus, hence they block or water down legislation.
      Voting for 1.6 trillion in infrastructure rather than 3 trillion isn’t a political choice- no one who currently votes for Manchin will abandon him based on the difference between 3 and 1.6- it’s an ideological choice.

      He doesn’t believe in federal subsidies for these things:

      to guarantee job training, child care, family leave and medical leave,

      Reply
    21. 21.

      New Deal democrat

      All of this legislative angst has been baked in the cake ever since D’s only picked up two Senate seats last November.

      Senators like Manchin can’t be expected to vote progressive when they are elected from R+30 States.

      My real fury is directed at the voters in Maine who voted for Joe Biden *and* Susan Collins. Just that one extra seat would have given us lots more breathing room.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      But when the alternative is not passing anything, why do they cling do hard to their principles? I don’t like purity on either end of the political spectrum.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Because they know the liberals will move. They always do. I would too- 1.6 or nothing? I’ll take 1.6.

      Sherrod was asked about the moderates blocking voting rights protections and he started to say he thought they would do an “exception” (the word he used) but then he stopped himself and smiled.

      I’m making some assumptions but I think he was talking about a filibuster carve out for voting rights. It’s a top tier issue for D’s not just because the voters who will be suppressed are their voters, but also because it’s a top tier issue for African American Democrats. They gotta get it done.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Because they know the liberals will move. They always do. I would too- 1.6 or nothing? I’ll take 1.6.

      True. It’s an easy call.  I guess the problem with moderates is the same as the problem with Republicans: they don’t really want the government to do anything as much as liberals want the government to do things.

      Reply

