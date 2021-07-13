Psaki on the path forward on infrastructure: "We expect there to be some significant ups and downs but we are ready for it. We're bracing for it, we're also ready for it." She also tells @justinsink that President Biden will meet with lawmakers this week on his economic agenda.
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 12, 2021
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appearing Monday at the National Association of Counties Conference, outside Washington, said that House Democrats will not stop insisting that a second, separate infrastructure bill be part of any deal. 1/2
— Billy House (@HouseInSession) July 12, 2021
On the plan before the Senate now, specifically, Pelosi said House Democrats want a much "greener" approach, and more money for broadband than the $65 billion contained in that proposal.
— Billy House (@HouseInSession) July 12, 2021
New Washington Post video:
Why Congress decided to bring back earmarks after a 10-year ban
With analysis from:@pkcapitol@mollyereynolds@PeterStevenson
Senior produced by:@jayneore
Graphics by:@SarahJHashemihttps://t.co/k1LI4ftFSK pic.twitter.com/HVZapA5anE
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 12, 2021
Opinion: Moderates want to cut the spending on Biden’s plan. They should remember 2010. https://t.co/d6tmfuaD1q
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 13, 2021
Analysis: What happens to the economy when $5.2 trillion in stimulus wears off? https://t.co/JrWbNnRdyq
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 12, 2021
