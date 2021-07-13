Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Schadenfreude, Earned

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Schadenfreude, Earned

by | 48 Comments

The Washington Post, industry paper for the company town whose monopoly is national politics, pulls no punches:

Ousted Social Security commissioner Andrew Saul, the Trump appointee who declared Friday he would defy his firing by President Biden, on Monday found his access to agency computers cut off, even as his acting replacement moved to undo his policies.

“I’m here to do the job,” Saul said from his home in Katonah, N.Y., where he had led the agency since the coronavirus pandemic forced most operations to shift in March 2020 to remote work, “but I can’t do anything with the communications shut down.”…

“There will be more,” said Saul, a wealthy former women’s apparel executive and prominent Republican donor who had served on the board of a conservative think tank that has called for cuts to Social Security benefits. “Stay tuned.”

His acting successor, Biden appointee Kilolo Kijakazi, took the reins Monday and was briefed by her staff on the agency’s top priorities, advocates in touch with her office said, including much anticipated planning for the safe reopening of Social Security’s national network of 1,200 field offices. The agency has been under pressure for months from lawmakers in both parties to return to serving the public in person after complaints from constituents who do not have access to the Internet.

“Acting Commissioner Kijakazi is engaging with her leadership team across the agency as she transitions into her new job,” spokesman Mark Hinkle wrote in an email. Saul’s name and that of deputy commissioner David Black, who resigned Friday following a request from the White House, were stripped from the agency’s organization chart.

Experts in federal personnel law, meanwhile, said it was doubtful that Saul could successfully sue the administration to get his job back, following two rulings by the Supreme Court that affirmed the authority of the president to fire the head of an independent agency with a single leader…

As head of an independent agency whose leadership has historically straddled incoming and outgoing presidential administrations, Saul had served for six months under Biden. But he had alienated key Democratic constituencies with a get-tough approach to federal employee unions and policies designed to clamp down on Americans’ eligibility for benefits. Labor leaders, advocates for the disabled and lawmakers on Capitol Hill called for months on Biden to dismiss him, asserting that he was a right-wing Trump advocate whose agenda was at odds with the administration’s.

A White House spokesman said Monday that any questions about Saul’s service to the federal government were resolved last week.

“As you know, the President asked for Andrew Saul’s resignation on Friday, and after he refused to submit it, his employment was terminated,” said Chris Meagher, a deputy White House press secretary. “As with any employment termination, the government has taken steps to offboard Andrew Saul as we would any other former employee.”

And, speaking of offboarding…


Apparently, it changes nothing —Allen Weisselberg’s at the company. He’s got a job. He’s going to remain at the company.” –yet. Except that it’s always a bad sign when the fleeing miscreants start tossing underlings out of the getaway car.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      dmsilev

      It’s important to get the verbing correct. Former Social Security Commissioner Saul was offboarded. Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg is in the process of being underbused.

      2liberal

      “Ha, ha, ha; and, I might add, ho, ho, ho.” – senator everett dirksen  (~1964)

      germy

      Now I’m seeing commercials for a class-action lawsuit against the maker of CPAP machines.

      A class action lawsuit has been filed in Massachusetts against Dutch medical equipment company Philips to protect consumers harmed by Philips recalled sleep apnea machines, including CPAP and BiPAP machines, and ventilators, which may increase users’ risk of cancer and cause other injuries.

      Last month, Philips announced a recall of many of its CPAP and BiPAP machines, which are used to treat sleep apnea, and ventilators, which treat respiratory failure. The recalled products contain polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam for sound abatement. It has now been revealed that the PE-PUR foam may break down and be inhaled or ingested and may emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) resulting in adverse effects to organs, and cancer.

      https://www.sleepreviewmag.com/sleep-treatments/therapy-devices/cpap-pap-devices/class-action-lawsuit-philips-cpap-machine-recall/

      germy

      @dmsilev:  It’s important to get the verbing correct. Former Social Security Commissioner Saul was offboarded. Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg is in the process of being underbused.

      And I hope trump is disabused of the notion he’ll ever be president again…

      Mike R

      @germy: Just lovely isn’t, have one of the machines.  They say it may take months to replace defective equipment.

      On a happier note what a great thing to be following the get away car as the tfg creeps threw miscreants out the door.  Watching them slide and tumble to a stop would be such fun.

      germy

      @Mike R:

      I’m old fashioned.  If I fall asleep on my back, my wife nudges me to roll over and my snoring subsides…

      I tried CPAP and couldn’t tolerate it.

      NotMax

      Also, not that the good doctor isn’t eminently qualified, suspect the state from which he hails is no coincidence. (WaPo link.)

      President Biden on Tuesday nominated Rahul Gupta, a former West Virginia health official, to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy and steer the response to the opioid epidemic. Source

      Mary G

      I love my CPAP machine and am royally pissed off that it may have made me sick.

      dr. bloor

      @NotMax: Is the play here to get votes from WVers by promoting one of their own, or to get votes from WVers by getting The Brown Guy out of their state?

      dr. bloor

      @germy: I have one of the affected machines, courtesy of mrs. dr. bloor’s diagnosis of Insomnia Secondary to Snoring Spouse.

      While I am glad to be rid of that meddlesome machine, the list of things that would kill me before it is exceedingly long.

      Mary G

      @Mary G: In further depressing news, Orange County, who switched to reporting COVID stats only once a week, shows 1,050 cases in 7 days, way up from 18-20/day. Hospitalizations have also started to rise.

      Kent

      @Mary G:I love my CPAP machine and am royally pissed off that it may have made me sick.

      Same here.  I have one of the Phillips models subject to the recall.  It is pretty new so probably OK for now.  But who the fuck knows.  Not sure what I’m going to do in the interim.

      dr. bloor

      @germy: Saw it on the intertubes.  Haven’t been contacted by Philips directly.  If they’re limited to contacting folks who had a prescription for the machine as opposed to those (cough*drbloor*cough) who bagged one off label on Amazon, they’re missing a lot of owners.

      hueyplong

      Chances are that Trump entities have loan covenants that don’t permit officers under indictment for felonies.

      If so, we’re probably looking at the typically trumpian firing in name only while the weasel stays on, receiving hush money (provided by an outside source).

      The above is made up, but plausibly true.

      JustRuss

      Doesn’t Running Government Like a Business mean the Pres can fire whoever he wants? Republicans should be applauding this.

      Mike in NC

      Schadenfreude, you say? I’m three chapters into Michael Wolff’s new book “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” and am overdosing on it.

      cckids

      So, just found out that my youngest sister (vaccinated), and both her kids (not old enough yet) have tested positive for Covid, in Nevada.  The kids brought it home from their jackass libertarian dad & his new wife (neither one vaccinated). Everybody’s running fevers over 100, the youngest kid is really miserable. AND my mom’s exposed now.

      God I hate these people.

      Roger Moore

      @Mary G
      I’m starting to get antsy about COVID again, not least because Gov. Newsom seems to be far more worried about the recall election than about protecting his constituents. The absolute numbers aren’t that bad yet, but the trends are alarming. It would be nice if the state reacted to the trend for once and cut off the outbreak before it got out of control.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @NotMax: Cool, let’s make his daughter ambassador to the Vatican.  I am fine with earmarks.  I am fine with people driving a hard bargain.  Let’s deal.

      dr. bloor

      @germy: They’re not a “controlled substance” in the medical device equivalent of a medication, so it’s not hard to get one.  They’re pretty easy to program, and I had an idea of the settings I needed.

      Of course, my pulmonologist said “you’re one of *those* guys, huh?”

      Nina

      I may or may not work for Social Security in IT.  Saul would have had a stronger case for staying on if he had physical access to his office, but he’s been happily working from New York (and Florida) since before the pandemic.  Then again if he lived physically closer we might have had the entertaining picture of him being denied access to the building by our, uh, their lovely security forces.  Ah, for the photo op that never happened.

      dmsilev

      @Mary G: Same story in LA. We bottomed out at around 200 cases per day a few weeks ago, and now we’re up around 1k/day. Vaccinations have slowed way down as well of course.

      Good news, of sorts, is that between the vaccinations and the people who survived previous exposure to the disease, the fraction of the population with at least some level of resistance is quite high; the last serology survey the state Public Health folks did showed roughly 80 percent of adults showing some antibody response. That’ll make a big difference in how bad this wave will be. A lot of cases, but probably/hopefully not nearly as many serious ones.

      dr. bloor

      @cckids: Ugh. Condolences.

      There will never be a second civil war.  Terms for succession will be agreed upon by both sides well before hostilities commence.

      Kent

      @germy:I thought doctors had to calibrate it to your specific sleep pattern.  I didn’t know you could buy one off the internet.

      It’s not that complicated.  They just ramp up the psi as high as necessary to make your symptoms go away.  All it does is provide light airflow into your nose to keep your airway open.  It’s not anything you couldn’t program yourself.  The pressure on my machine is adjustable with a simple dial.

      NotMax

      @Omnes Omnibus

      Minority of one but I’d be fine with changing things to limit filibusters to the same number as applies to use of reconciliation (which IiRC is technically three per calendar year).

      Omnes Omnibus

      @NotMax: Interesting.  Minority can jam things up, but they only get a couple of bites at the apple.  Majority does most of what it wants, and the minority has to always keep one in reserve- just in case.

