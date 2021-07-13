I got some insight yesterday into why I’m finding the endless internecine war within the Democratic Party so goddamned irritating lately. (Aside from the possibility that Republicans will successfully exploit the fissure to permanently effect a fascist takeover, I mean.) It was a Twitter exchange with a fellow liberal who lives in Alabama that led to the realization.

Ever since I moved back to my swampy home planet in a Trump +20 district, I have a better sense of who the REAL enemy is. The town just south of Tampa where we lived for 14 years before I came back home was majority Republican. We’d see Trump signs scattered around the neighborhood. But the people were mostly Jeb Bush Republicans, not Trump nutters, even if they voted for Trump.

I’m not making excuses for them; fuck those fascist enablers with their Big Bertha drivers! But here among the true believers who still maintain Trump shrines — not signs, actual fucking shrines — and participated in and/or supported the insurrection, the stakes are rather clearer to me.

So, I’ve got less patience with ongoing crap about the 2020 and 2016 primaries. I find the continued seething about Bernie Sanders less relevant and the present-day hostility toward Elizabeth Warren and the Squad inexplicable. There’s zero evidence any of these people are going to tank Biden’s agenda and pave the way for a Republican takeover in 2022. In fact, it looks like the only Democrats who might do that are the Squad’s opposite numbers in the party, who may still be brought around, I sincerely hope.

Anyhoo, anyone who enjoys shitting on progressives who are fellow Democrats or cranky old independents who caucus with Democrats should feel free to continue to do so! Crapping on centrist Dems is also fair game in my book. I’m not trying to change the tenor of the discussion of either topic around here or on Twitter, any more than I’d attempt to change the course of the Mississippi River, which I suspect would be as futile. Just sharing an epiphany I had about my own attitude toward the topic and why it evolved.

TV Reviews

Have y’all seen “Unbelievable” on Netflix? Seems like I remember some talk about it around here a while ago and meant to watch it but then forgot it existed (I should really write things down). Well, I finally did watch it, and wow, was it good! Tough subject matter (sexual assault), but the acting was amazing.

Toni Collette is in it. I’ve loved her since “Muriel’s Wedding,” and she was great in this too. Merritt Wever is also outstanding, and it kept bugging me that I couldn’t remember where I’d seen her before, but it turns out she was the rookie nurse in “Nurse Jackie” (I had to look it up). I’d never seen Kaitlyn Dever (who played one of the victims) in anything before, but she was awesome too. Also Dale Dickey — RoseMarie in “Unbelievable” — who played the scariest meth kingpin mamaw ever in “Winter’s Bone.”

Well worth a watch! Another highly recommended show: “Hacks” on HBO, which features the incomparable Jean Smart. Seen anything else that’s worth watching?

Open thread!