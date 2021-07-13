Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I got some insight yesterday into why I’m finding the endless internecine war within the Democratic Party so goddamned irritating lately. (Aside from the possibility that Republicans will successfully exploit the fissure to permanently effect a fascist takeover, I mean.) It was a Twitter exchange with a fellow liberal who lives in Alabama that led to the realization.

Ever since I moved back to my swampy home planet in a Trump +20 district, I have a better sense of who the REAL enemy is. The town just south of Tampa where we lived for 14 years before I came back home was majority Republican. We’d see Trump signs scattered around the neighborhood. But the people were mostly Jeb Bush Republicans, not Trump nutters, even if they voted for Trump.

I’m not making excuses for them; fuck those fascist enablers with their Big Bertha drivers! But here among the true believers who still maintain Trump shrines — not signs, actual fucking shrines — and participated in and/or supported the insurrection, the stakes are rather clearer to me.

So, I’ve got less patience with ongoing crap about the 2020 and 2016 primaries. I find the continued seething about Bernie Sanders less relevant and the present-day hostility toward Elizabeth Warren and the Squad inexplicable. There’s zero evidence any of these people are going to tank Biden’s agenda and pave the way for a Republican takeover in 2022. In fact, it looks like the only Democrats who might do that are the Squad’s opposite numbers in the party, who may still be brought around, I sincerely hope.

Anyhoo, anyone who enjoys shitting on progressives who are fellow Democrats or cranky old independents who caucus with Democrats should feel free to continue to do so! Crapping on centrist Dems is also fair game in my book. I’m not trying to change the tenor of the discussion of either topic around here or on Twitter, any more than I’d attempt to change the course of the Mississippi River, which I suspect would be as futile. Just sharing an epiphany I had about my own attitude toward the topic and why it evolved.

TV Reviews

Have y’all seen “Unbelievable” on Netflix? Seems like I remember some talk about it around here a while ago and meant to watch it but then forgot it existed (I should really write things down). Well, I finally did watch it, and wow, was it good! Tough subject matter (sexual assault), but the acting was amazing.

Toni Collette is in it. I’ve loved her since “Muriel’s Wedding,” and she was great in this too. Merritt Wever is also outstanding, and it kept bugging me that I couldn’t remember where I’d seen her before, but it turns out she was the rookie nurse in “Nurse Jackie” (I had to look it up). I’d never seen Kaitlyn Dever (who played one of the victims) in anything before, but she was awesome too. Also Dale Dickey — RoseMarie in “Unbelievable” — who played the scariest meth kingpin mamaw ever in “Winter’s Bone.”

Well worth a watch! Another highly recommended show: “Hacks” on HBO, which features the incomparable Jean Smart. Seen anything else that’s worth watching?

Open thread!

    9Comments

    1.

      Jeffro

      Just my 2 cents but our current Democratic Party seems more unified than it’s ever been (even under Clinton and Obama).  With the exception of Twitter twits, of course, but they don’t count.  =)

      And it’s 2021: anyone still cranking about the 2016 or 2020 primaries needs to drop it and get focused on 2022.

      Reply
    2.

      geg6

      The HBO doc, Catch and Kill, based on the book and podcast about Ronan Farrow’s quest to bring down Weinstein is very good. And so far, it is really a nasty dig at our media. NBC and others come out looking as terrible as it’s possible to look.​


       

      ETA: I also binged the entire new season of In Treatment on HBO. I really enjoyed the acting a lot.

      Reply
    3.

      Old School

      We watched “Unbelievable” last summer and second the recommendation. It was quite good (and it makes you angry!)

      I don’t have any new recommendations as I just have a growing list of things that I’d like to watch. We recently enjoyed “Ted Lasso”, but that’s another show that lots of other people watched a year ago.

      Reply
    4.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m not talking about it these days, and it’s not top of my mind, but no, I will never forgive Sanders for 2016.

      ETA: Since you bring it up.

      Reply
    5.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I got HBOMax for a month so I could watch In The Heights and was sorely disappointed.

      Got to watch Perry Mason from start to finish and enjoyed that. Couldn’t get into Hacks – love Jean Smart, but the subject matter eluded me. Same with Ballers. I just couldn’t get into caring…But I’m in that place, so don’t take my reviews as anything but mood.

      HBOMax on Roku sucks, btw and can’t wait to be done with the month, the interface is terrible. I am catching up on some favorite old movies though – including Michael Clayton and Butter.

      Audrey, Hampstead and Sex/Life on Netflix has definitely caught my attention.

      Reply
    6.

      Betty

      I wouldn’t be so upset with the Centrists if there wasn’t so much at stake. McConnell is counting on them to disrupt Biden’s agenda.

      Reply
    7.

      zhena gogolia

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Were you disappointed with In the Heights or just with HBO Max? We had terrible sound on In the Heights, but then we watched Clueless and it was fine. I haven’t cancelled yet, but probably will. I tried to watch Succession because I know someone who’s in it, but couldn’t stomach it.

      Reply
    8.

      Elizabelle

      Cornell West has apparently sent a blistering letter of resignation to Harvard.  “Dr. West” was trending on twitter …

      Reply
    9.

      Tazj

      I watched “Unbelievable “ and thought it was excellent. It’s difficult to say I enjoyed it because the subject matter is so tough but seeing the female detectives solve the crimes and the victims get some vindication was satisfying. When you watch what victims go through when they report a crime which is like another violation, and then receive such backlash you can understand why women are hesitant to report. It makes you so angry that this was based on a true story.

      On a smaller note, I remember appreciating how they showed Merrit Weaver’s character and her policeman husband character taking off their guns as soon as they got home and placing them in a safe and locking them up. The characters had children and I liked how they took the time to show how guns should be stored in the home.

      Reply

