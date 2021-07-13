Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

There will be lawyers.

I really should read my own blog.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

This blog will pay for itself.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Let there be snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Reality always wins in the end.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Nevertheless, she persisted.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: President Biden Live on Voting Rights

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • Eolirin
  • Lauryn11
  • M31
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • skerry
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Woodrow/asim
  • Yutsano
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    4. 4.

      Lauryn11

      I hope Joe is busting’ loose on this. No more I Love Yous to the GOP.

      In chain restaurant curiosities I had no idea the these was a dessert on the menu at Carrabbas called The John Cole.
      “Vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and roasted cinnamon rum pecans.” Are there any pecan trees in that vast garden tract otherwise known as your back yard?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Well…that was underwhelming. He didn’t mince words about the threat, the big lie and the voter suppression, but didn’t hear any executive action steps.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      Wonderful speech, but a lack of concrete steps.  “We have the means, we just need the will” – carve out a civil rights exception to the filibuster, or Nothing. Will. Pass. Congress.

      I like the passion; I like his clear sight of what’s going on.  But he said nothing about the impediments.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Eolirin

      @CaseyL: The impediments are people ostensibly on our side who we need to convince to move off their positions. Being directly aggressive toward them is probably not going to work here.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      @Eolirin: I know. I hope there are negotiations ongoing, but…

      All the turnout in the world doesn’t matter if the GOP can toss out the results and substitute their own preferred results.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @TaMara (HFG): There isn’t much that the he can do.  The DOJ is taking action.  It seems to me that this was aimed at encouraging Congress (particularly you know who) to take action.  It needs to come from them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.