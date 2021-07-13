This should be a Big Biden Deal. Hoping it really shifts the conversation and gets the ball rolling. We need action, not more words, IMHO.
Speech is supposed to begin at 2:50 edt
Open thread
Yutsano
Bah. At work. Can’t listen for a while.
Woodrow/asim
This started damn near on time — wow!
Omnes Omnibus
At work and can’t watch. Would appreciate a synopsis. Thanks.
Lauryn11
I hope Joe is busting’ loose on this. No more I Love Yous to the GOP.
In chain restaurant curiosities I had no idea the these was a dessert on the menu at Carrabbas called The John Cole.
“Vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and roasted cinnamon rum pecans.” Are there any pecan trees in that vast garden tract otherwise known as your back yard?
M31
“Have you no shame?!”
Well…that was underwhelming. He didn’t mince words about the threat, the big lie and the voter suppression, but didn’t hear any executive action steps.
skerry
@TaMara (HFG): That’s my take. I was hoping to hear of direct action he would take.
CaseyL
Wonderful speech, but a lack of concrete steps. “We have the means, we just need the will” – carve out a civil rights exception to the filibuster, or Nothing. Will. Pass. Congress.
I like the passion; I like his clear sight of what’s going on. But he said nothing about the impediments.
@Lauryn11: It was a close as they could get to willow.
Omnes Omnibus
@TaMara (HFG): There isn’t much that the he can do. The DOJ is taking action. It seems to me that this was aimed at encouraging Congress (particularly you know who) to take action. It needs to come from them.
