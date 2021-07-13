Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – slipz – Paris at Lunch

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

I’m guessing that this was submitted as part of the Paris series, but I somehow missed that!  Oh well, lunch in Paris works for me any time.

slipz

One of our favorite places to pick up a bite to eat while wandering the Jewish Quarter. Pretty popular if not exactly haute cuisine.

On The Road - slipz - Paris at Lunch 2
Paris - Le MaraisOctober 11, 2018

This is a lunch line. It’s pretty impressive, perhaps 50 meters long. You may wonder what french delight the draw is.

On The Road - slipz - Paris at Lunch 1
Paris - Le MaraisOctober 11, 2018

Why Fallafel, of course! It is damn good and all the French you have to know is oui or non when asked if you want it “spicy” or not. A short stroll to Place des Vosges for an impromptu picnic and you’re all set for the rest of the day.

On The Road - slipz - Paris at Lunch
Paris - Notre DameOctober 9, 2018

Just some nostalgia. That roof is no more.

    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      I remember eating falafel sammies there in 1991.  I think the sign was red-on-white back then.

      ETA: not that I actually remember what it tasted like, but …. the best approx to an Israeli falafel sandwich I’ve had in the US, has been at  Oren’s Hummus in the Bay Area.  The “Sabich”.

