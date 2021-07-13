On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

I’m guessing that this was submitted as part of the Paris series, but I somehow missed that! Oh well, lunch in Paris works for me any time.

slipz

One of our favorite places to pick up a bite to eat while wandering the Jewish Quarter. Pretty popular if not exactly haute cuisine.