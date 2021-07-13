NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8tG9UBj5NY
— Vicky la Vikinga ⚔🪓🏹🛡 (@VGarcy2) July 9, 2021
I was gonna post more CPAC snark, but this clip is far more entertaining. And, uh, metaphorical…
Ninedragonspot
This clip works almost perfectly with Shaoxing (Yue) Opera.
frosty
Yes, yes it is, And having just seen Dinosaur National Monument, it’s even more poignant.
opiejeanne
@frosty: How did you like Dinosaur National Monument?
I was there when it was just open, but the road wasn’t paved or well-marked yet. Dad got out of our 57 Ford to see where the road was, if it curved to the left or continued straight, because he couldn’t see over the hood of the car. It sounds ridiculous but I’ve had that same experience in the eastern Sierras on a dirt road, just the once, but both were places where you don’t want to leave the road.
I must have been about 7 or 8, and have only the vaguest memory of a building built around a hillside with some very big bones imbedded in the rock.
frosty
@opiejeanne: They rebuilt the building since you were there. It’s impressive, and it was the wish of the archeologist to leave a wall with partially excavated fossils, which they did. The Quarry Wall (which is what you saw) is about 1/4 left of all the rock and fossils that they excavated. There were at least 20 complete skeletons, many of which are in the Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh.
