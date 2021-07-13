Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

No one could have predicted…

We still have time to mess this up!

Women: they get shit done

People are complicated. Love is not.

The math demands it!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

They are all Michael Cohen now.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You are here: Home / Politics / Education / For Discussion: Where Are the Plumbers of Tomorrow?

For Discussion: Where Are the Plumbers of Tomorrow?

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: , ,

My old man always told us: Any job you can do indoors, sitting down, is not a ‘bad job’. But then…

The society which scorns excellence in plumbing as a humble activity and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy: neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water.John W. Gardner

From a professional online training designer:

i’m probably at the tail end of my generation in having been able to pick up a professional job without any college education, and my generation’s the last who were able to do so, and if i could do it differently, i would’ve chosen something other than this to do.

the worst part of this is that we’re in a pretty deep hole, labor-and-training-wise, it’ll take a long time to dig out, and there aren’t very many politicians working very hard to even start digging us out of it

having all sorts of brilliant STEM graduates won’t help us when we don’t have any buildings for them to work in and they can’t get to their offices or laboratories and there’s no one to actually build whatever they’ve designed

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cmorenc
  • dmsilev
  • Doug R
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • Hoppie
  • JMG
  • Kay
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Old Newby
  • raven
  • RepubAnon
  • Roger Moore
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • tom
  • TomatoQueen
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      So the latest home sale in the neighborhood is probably the largest. A waterfront home on the river went for $1.4 million. Sold by a plumber to an HVAC guy.

      Another piece of anecdata: The Maryland license “HVAC” is on a Maserati I used to see on my daily commute through Annapolis.

      I don’t think there’ll be a shortage of tradesfolk in the coming years.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RepubAnon

      Plumbers, electricians – can’t get those services over the web, or outsource them to a low wage country…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JMG

      Not that I’m old or anything, but this winter when we had a very minor heating system problem this winter, the young man who answered was the GRANDSON of our original HVAC guy whose names are still on the trucks and is still alive and thriving, just not working. His son did all our work from about 2010 on, now it’s his son. That’s why trades won’t die out, they’re mostly family businesses.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      tom

      @Spanky: a guy I went to high school with is in residential construction – academics were not his strong suit. He owns outright a 5-bedroom house right on Torch Lake in northern lower Michigan. I’m a software engineer and I sure as hell don’t own a house on a lake.

      ETA: and good for him. He worked hard for it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      I’m not sure how our side hadn’t valued trade jobs except to the extent trade workers don’t like paying income tax.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Doug R

      Anti-hustle has blocked me I think because I expressed doubts about Phylicia Rashad a couple of weeks before she showed her ass supporting Bill Cosby when he got out of prison.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      @Baud: And they are by-and-large Trumpers.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JMG

      PS: Forgot to mention. My wife’s youngest sister married a landscaper. He got injured and on disability. Her daughter, oldest of the two children, is on the middle class success track, college, good summer jobs, like that. If it weren’t for the pandemic, her son would never have graduated high school despite being a two-sport star (football and wrestling). Susie had me tell him about NCAA entrance requirements and he listened politely and still wouldn’t go to class. As the pandemic eased, kid’s started his own landscaping business and it’s doing well. His dad, much to Mom’s surprise and happiness, has become kind of a senior consultant, Moral: Some people just hate school, but still have talent.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @JMG: At my previous employer, we had a carpentry contractor that we used a lot. Great folks, did excellent work (and charged accordingly). Their business history  with the university went back five generations and over a hundred years.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cmorenc

      Nursing is a great in-between occupation that straddles a whole lot of nitty-gritty messy hands-on work that sometimes puts their own health at risk and cannot be outsourced or performed remotely on-line, but for R.N. level nursing it does require a college degree nowdays.  There’s good reason nurses are included with police, firefighters, and other community safety responders as a critical backbone of society.  (Disclosure: my younger daughter is an R.N. nurse).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Frank Wilhoit

      This is only one aspect of the ill effects of the destruction of the educational system and the abandonment of the educational enterprise, from birth to graduate school.  Those “brilliant STEM graduates” don’t exist; American business has been entirely dependent upon engineers from China and India for decades, and those pipelines are going to dry up in another 20 years because those countries’ ruling parties are going to have to destroy their educational systems in order to remain in power.

      A frightening amount of technical and non-technical business processes are already being worked on a cargo-cult basis by people whose retired predecessors taught them what to do but no theory, no principles, no rationales, no context — and no edge cases, and certainly no process improvement.  When external drivers absolutely force change, consultants are brought in whose [poorly] hidden agenda is to sell fantastically expensive turnkey systems.  Then when the O&M money runs out, those systems in their turn become white elephants.

      We are coming closer than anyone realizes to a time when entire industries are going to have to de-automate because the people to run and fix the technology simply won’t exist.  The part of the economy that trickles down from Defense procurement will survive the longest, but they will have to educate their intakes from scratch.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Roger Moore

      There’s no reason someone who went to college can’t change careers and become a plumber or electrician.  I’ve seen it happen! There was a woman at my work who started as a postdoc but decided she enjoyed doing stuff with her hands and transferred to our facilities department.  She was great at it, since it was helpful for someone in facilities to be able to talk to the scientists at their level.

      Unfortunately, our facilities department was too much of a boys club, and they pushed her out.  This is something we really need to look at if we’re going to get more people into those lines of work.  Those kinds of trades skew very strongly male, and we’ll have trouble filling all the jobs if they keep driving women away.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      I think a lot of young people don’t know about it, or how big it is:

      If the Building Trades training system, which includes both apprentice-level and journeyman-level training, was a degree granting college or university, it would be the largest degree granting college or university in the United States — over 5 times larger than Arizona State University.
      • If we were a public university system, we would be the third largest public university system in the United State — almost twice as large as the University of Texas system.
      • And if we were a K-12 school district, we would be the fourth largest school district in the US, only behind New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

      That’s the joint apprentice training committee (JATC), so the training centers that are operated by unions and contractors.

      I think some of this is regional. We have a tri-county vocational high school here that is well-regarded and turns out a lot of people and it is always fully enrolled. Has been for decades. It is in no way considered “lesser” than the college-track high school. It’s competitive to get into some of the programs.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      It’s not a new thing to think these trade jobs are lesser or lower, either. Plus, they’re hard on your body. You should see some of the guys I work with – some of them are old before their time, or almost disabled. You can make a good living this way, but it’s hard, dirty work and you can be on call nights and weekends and holidays.  Thanksgiving is a big day for plumbers because of garbage disposals, and 20 people in grandma’s house where normally two people live.  They’re cyclical, too – during the Great Recession lots of construction people went out of business. I have a co-worker around my age (60) who said everyone told him in 2007 he should go into business as an excavator rather than take a city job. He said he would have starved to death if he’d done that. Don’t romanticize these jobs, they’re good work but hard.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old Newby

      My sister is in the trades (tool and die), and has been for about 25 years. She makes very good money, and likes a lot about her work, but she has faced tremendous sexism from Day One. I’m sure it’s NOT ALL TRADES, but it’s probably enough that a significant number of potential workers are excluded on the basis of sex. I expect there are problems with racism, anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and other forms of discrimination as well. A trade that really wanted to recruit would make sure they were open to all sorts of diversity.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Frank Wilhoit: ​
      The parasites of the .01% do not give a fuck about everything you wrote. They have theirs; fuck everyone else.

      They need tumbrel therapy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      The reason people say this about Democrats (not valuing trades) is because there was a genuine debate in the Democratic Party about it. Some Democrats didn’t want kids “tracked” too young – the fear was lower income kids wouldn’t be college tracked- so were wary of GOP efforts to create two systems.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      Sorry, I don’t buy this argument. Tell me what the GOP has done for tradespeople. They pay lip service and nothing else.

      BTW, the percentage of women in the skilled trades is growing. Construction sites are a difficult place to work if you’re not a straight dude. This has a lot to do with the worker shortage.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      geg6

      My ex was a vocational educator for his entire career, first as a welding teacher and later an administrator in charge of co-op agreements and OTJ with local employers.  I spent 18 years living with him and immersed in that area of education, first helping him with the writing of his MEd thesis and then just experiencing his trials and tribulations at school.  It is an undervalued thing for a student with the talent in welding or carpentry or HVAC or auto mechanics to try to get their parents and home schools on board with encouraging students who aren’t interested in academics and who like to create and work with their hands.  Even providing salary information doesn’t always make a dent.  Schools want to dump unwanted, unmotivated students (who are sometimes hidden gems) and parents have all been convinced that college is a must. Often, however, the parents of talented Voc Ed kids get over their qualms when their kid gets a job before or immediately after graduating high school making $50-70K with no student loan debt.

      We should be encouraging and investing in practical education.  These professionals (that’s what they are) are desperately needed and there are lots of kids in college who don’t really want to be there.  It’s really stupid.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Hoppie

      Old joke from 25 or so years ago:

      Guy calls a plumber, who spends a couple hours fixing the toilet, and gets handed a bill for $350.00.  Guy says “gee, I’m a psychiatrist, and I only make $125 an hour.”

      Plumber says, “Yeah, that’s what I made when I was a psychiatrist.”

      Not so new a phenomenon, I would say.

       

      ;

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Old Newby:

      I expect there are problems with racism

      Oh, there are. It was so bad in the 1970s and 1980’s they were sanctioned by the federal government and entered into agreements where they were required to offer slots on a percentage basis. If they didn’t comply the judges who oversaw and periodically reviewed progress on the agreements would increase the percentage. They were harsh with them- they made them comply. It can be done but you have be serious about it and you have to be vigilant, and enforce. Most of the training programs get federal subsidies, so they have a big hammer.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TomatoQueen

      @Kay: Voc Ed in the 70s was removed from the high school curriculum, because every student in that suburban high school in the woods was going to college, at least according to the ambitions of the principal, who bore an unfortunate but comic resemblance to Himmler.  The drop out issue then became inevitable as the substitute training-in-retail program couldn’t and didn’t accommodate those who wanted to be welders, to say nothing of the sexism rampant in the computer lab, one girl to a class and a department head who wouldn’t be tolerated today.  A lot of change from 72 through 78 or so.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.