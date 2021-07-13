maybe it was a bad idea to spend so much time from, say, the mid-90s until the late 10's for us, collectively, as a country, from left to right, to act as if trade and labor jobs were where you ended up if you had no other skills or value https://t.co/5nzHATUHIM
— ANTI-HUSTLE MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 12, 2021
My old man always told us: Any job you can do indoors, sitting down, is not a ‘bad job’. But then…
The society which scorns excellence in plumbing as a humble activity and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy: neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water. – John W. Gardner
trade and labor industries have done less than zero to help this situation, just to be clear. most of them are still old boys networks even while projects are dying on the vine.
— ANTI-HUSTLE MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 12, 2021
From a professional online training designer:
… i’m probably at the tail end of my generation in having been able to pick up a professional job without any college education, and my generation’s the last who were able to do so, and if i could do it differently, i would’ve chosen something other than this to do.
the worst part of this is that we’re in a pretty deep hole, labor-and-training-wise, it’ll take a long time to dig out, and there aren’t very many politicians working very hard to even start digging us out of it
having all sorts of brilliant STEM graduates won’t help us when we don’t have any buildings for them to work in and they can’t get to their offices or laboratories and there’s no one to actually build whatever they’ve designed
i also don't think anyone's learned their lesson here. i think even the brightest lights on the left* intrinsically value academic or scientific jobs significantly more than they do trade or labor jobs.
*there are no bright lights on the right
— ANTI-HUSTLE MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 12, 2021
this is one of those areas that i think liberals/democrats are super vulnerable on, and it would be doing a lot more damage to them if republicans hadn't basically given up welders in favor of car dealership owners
— ANTI-HUSTLE MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) July 12, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings