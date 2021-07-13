maybe it was a bad idea to spend so much time from, say, the mid-90s until the late 10's for us, collectively, as a country, from left to right, to act as if trade and labor jobs were where you ended up if you had no other skills or value https://t.co/5nzHATUHIM

My old man always told us: Any job you can do indoors, sitting down, is not a ‘bad job’. But then…

The society which scorns excellence in plumbing as a humble activity and tolerates shoddiness in philosophy because it is an exalted activity will have neither good plumbing nor good philosophy: neither its pipes nor its theories will hold water. – John W. Gardner

trade and labor industries have done less than zero to help this situation, just to be clear. most of them are still old boys networks even while projects are dying on the vine.

From a professional online training designer:

… i’m probably at the tail end of my generation in having been able to pick up a professional job without any college education, and my generation’s the last who were able to do so, and if i could do it differently, i would’ve chosen something other than this to do.

the worst part of this is that we’re in a pretty deep hole, labor-and-training-wise, it’ll take a long time to dig out, and there aren’t very many politicians working very hard to even start digging us out of it

having all sorts of brilliant STEM graduates won’t help us when we don’t have any buildings for them to work in and they can’t get to their offices or laboratories and there’s no one to actually build whatever they’ve designed