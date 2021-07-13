A Tyrannosaurus rex joined anxious Malaysians waiting in line at a vaccination center pic.twitter.com/zEIW00W7cY — Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2021





If you are railing against the vaccine from a media pulpit and have yourself been vaccinated, you are the worst kind of hypocrite – one who is indifferent the fact that those who have the misfortune of listening to you are putting their lives and others at risk. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 12, 2021

The vast economic divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. https://t.co/JR6baZdKlF — David Beard (@dabeard) July 12, 2021

Good point, and those lower-income folks might be better targets for vax outreach. But in rural areas where vax rates are lowest, $50K is not necessarily a low income. https://t.co/rOnTHg8x37 — Richard Skinner (@richardmskinner) July 12, 2021

======

“There are two dozens countries that have its epidemic curve vertical right now.” https://t.co/ZaadOdaWl0 — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) July 12, 2021

The countries currently leading the world in cases per capita, and on the rise pic.twitter.com/jN0i9fsfC6 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 12, 2021

India reports 32,906 new COVID-19 cases, death toll rises by 2,020 https://t.co/9CWB13GfOC pic.twitter.com/8K6gCiTmR9 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2021

Top India doctors say third Covid wave inevitable https://t.co/FrBHSPOjkn — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 13, 2021

S.Korea reports new coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 7th straight day https://t.co/yEaBOP9ucv pic.twitter.com/7C59LKOZjn — Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2021

Virologist in Hong Kong:

Most of us are eventually going to catch COVID-19.

If vaccinated beforehand, this infection is highly likely to be mild.

If not, the outcome of infection depends on many uncontrollable factors.

Can't run from the virus forever. Arm our immune systems & get it over with 💪💪 — Dr Siddharth Sridhar (@sid8998) July 12, 2021

At least 44 people were killed after a fire engulfed a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya. The blaze was likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion, officials said https://t.co/Jl3aaJpeKS pic.twitter.com/rMcJaYwdKr — Reuters (@Reuters) July 13, 2021

Israel has begun administering a 3rd dose of Pfizer vaccine to at-risk adults. The Ministry of Health is offering the 3rd dose to severely immunocompromised adults in what could be the 1st phase of an experiment to provide coronavirus booster shots https://t.co/kyEgQ6vorS — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 12, 2021

⚡ Russia has reported 780 deaths — a new single-day mortality record — as the country battles the surging Delta variant https://t.co/UuxDHpxu7B — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 13, 2021

Europe is racing to vaccinate residents. But in some countries, undocumented immigrants have been left out. https://t.co/F914lOHiNN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 11, 2021

Nearly 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in a single day, after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the French economy. https://t.co/LrFuX5fzmd — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 13, 2021

All health care workers in France must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by September or risk not being paid https://t.co/fu0PjTxt0P — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 13, 2021

Dutch PM Mark Rutte 'sorry for easing restrictions too soon' https://t.co/dgh2wjQfmD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 12, 2021

"There will never be a perfect time to take this step because we simply cannot eradicate this virus” Lockdown easing to go ahead in England on 19 July, Health Secretary Sajid Javid sayshttps://t.co/ynel6YM9TK — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 12, 2021

Brazil's federal police open probe into Bolsonaro over vaccine deal – source https://t.co/vhowxoC8Rp pic.twitter.com/SowNmgDzZP — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2021

======

Citing the #DeltaVariant, Pfizer will pursue booster shots and a new vaccine. Scientists were critical of the announcement, pointing to evidence that the current 2-dose regimen is powerfully effective against the coronavirus https://t.co/u5PkBi3Bqi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 12, 2021

People who think the US is on the verge of authorizing #Covid booster shots "are jumping the gun," Tony Fauci told me after today's White House meeting with Pfizer. My colleagues and I dove into booster-ism in this piece. https://t.co/Tz9beepbeO — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 13, 2021

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine produces a weaker immune response against aggressive new mutations of the coronavirus such as the Delta variant, the jabs’ developers announced Monday in a new peer-reviewed studyhttps://t.co/I6AyxuksEr — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 13, 2021

The J&J #Covid vaccine may be linked to a small increased risk of developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, @US_FDA says. With the EMA saying last week that AstraZeneca's vaccine may also trigger GBS, people will be looking to see if there's a class effect. https://t.co/RLZdaNxeZ5 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 12, 2021

Covid origins: Scientists weigh up evidence over virus's origins https://t.co/9tRBUI1P2X — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 10, 2021

======

Will moving #Covid19 vaccines from emergency use authorizations to full licensure encourage the vaccine hesitant to roll up their sleeves? Some argue yes, but others aren't sure that's what's standing in the way of more acceptance, @levfacher reports. https://t.co/ET7pzqKn6z — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 12, 2021

The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks. Some fear these infections could be a preview of the school year to come.https://t.co/JEpAnaWb1c — The Associated Press (@AP) July 13, 2021

BREAKING: The Tennessee state government just fired its head vaccine official. She says she was scapegoated to appease Republican lawmakers who were angry about routine efforts to vaccinate minors. Scoop from me. https://t.co/zJvkfHHk6s — Brett Kelman (@BrettKelman) July 12, 2021

I mean, it’s a real head-scratcher. pic.twitter.com/Vrb5erLgg3 — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) July 11, 2021

I’ve witnessed disinformation campaigns in authoritarian countries from Russia to China but have rarely seen one as transparent & quantifiably deadly as the current right-wing attack on vaccinations here: 99.2% of US Covid deaths in June were among unvaccinated. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 12, 2021

It’s not going to happen (because big businesses don’t need another layer of craziness), but this Bold Patriotic Proposal will make a lot of money for the GOP Death Cult grifters fronting it… while killing more of their voters: