Book Reviews: Dissecting the Monster, To Make Sure He's Dead

Book Reviews: Dissecting the Monster, To Make Sure He’s Dead

by | 22 Comments

Trigger warning: News of the latest books on TFG’s maladministration, below the fold…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been working toward this night for four years. For her, election night in 2016 had been a nightmare, and she was determined not to allow a repeat in 2020. “That night was like getting kicked in the back by a mule over and over again,” she said in an interview. The California Democrat recalled thinking that night about Trump’s surprise victory: “It can’t be true. It can’t be happening to our country.”

Pelosi added: “You understand that this is not a person of sound mind. You understand that. You know that. He’s not of sound mind …

One Trump confidant who mostly stayed out of the Map Room was Rudolph W. Giuliani. That’s because the president’s personal attorney had set up his own command center upstairs on the party floor. Giuliani sat at a table in the Red Room with his son, Andrew, who worked at the White House in the Office of Public Liaison, staring intensely at a laptop watching vote tallies. The Giulianis made for an odd scene, as partygoers swirled around them. After a while, Rudy Giuliani started to cause a commotion. He was telling other guests that he had come up with a strategy for Trump and was trying to get into the president’s private quarters to tell him about it. Some people thought Giuliani may have been drinking too much and suggested to Stepien that he go talk to the former New York mayor. Stepien, Meadows and Jason Miller took Giuliani down to a room just off the Map Room to hear him out…

Giuliani’s grand plan was to just say Trump won, state after state, based on nothing. Stepien, Miller and Meadows thought his argument was both incoherent and irresponsible.

“We can’t do that,” Meadows said, raising his voice. “We can’t.”…

William P. Barr had the same feeling. The attorney general had shown up for Trump’s election night party, even though he had thought for months that Trump was destined to become a one-term president. Trump didn’t seem able to get out of his own way and deliver a disciplined message. Barr hung around the party for a bit, but a little after 10 p.m. decided to call it a night. He went home to get some sleep…

[NB: Meadows and Barr hope for a future that doesn’t involve personal and professional shunning.]

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, “Hail to the Chief” played at the East Room party. Out walked Trump, followed by Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence. Stephen Miller and the speechwriting team had prepared remarks for Trump to deliver, but the president veered from his teleprompter script to instead deliver stream-of-consciousness thoughts.

“We were winning everything and all of a sudden it was just called off,” Trump said. He added, “Literally, we were just all set to get outside and just celebrate something that was so beautiful, so good.”…

“This is a fraud on the American public,” the president said. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list, okay? It’s a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment, and we will win this. And as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.”

This was an extraordinary accusation for any political candidate to make about any election, much less for a sitting president to make about the country’s most consequential election. Trump was telling the 74 million people who voted for him not to trust the results…

Pelosi watched Trump’s speech in horror. “It was just a complete, total manifestation [of] insanity,” she recalled in the interview.

“It was clear over that four-year period that this was not a person who was on the level — on the level intellectually, on the level mentally, on the level emotionally and certainly not on the level patriotically,” she said. “So for him to say what he said, I wouldn’t say was [as] surprising as it might have been if we hadn’t seen the instability all along.”…

Michael Bender’s Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost:


Michael Wolff’s Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump White House:

Books like this usually burst out of the gate with a few newsmaking anecdotes, and Wolff does provide some of these. Trump believed that the Democratic Party’s elders would pull Biden, sure to lose, at the last minute, and replace him with a ticket of Andrew Cuomo and Michelle Obama. He toyed with the idea of using the pandemic as a pretext for indefinitely postponing the election. The most notorious line in his speech to the incipient mob on Jan. 6 — “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol” — was an ad-lib, not in the text his staff had prepared. But the strength of “Landslide” comes less from these stories and more from a coherent argument that Wolff, in partnership with his sources, makes about how we should understand the period between Nov. 3 and Jan. 20. Most quickly produced books about political events don’t do that…

More than all this, though, the quality of Trump’s that best explains what happened is that he commands a vast, enthusiastically loyal following that may represent as much as a quarter of the voting public, or even more, and a majority of the people who vote in Republican primaries. Nobody holding an appointed position has this, and very few elected officials do either. Wolff says the people around Trump believed he had “magical properties,” based on “a genius sense of how to satisfy the audience.” Everyone knew from firsthand observation how incompetent a chief executive he was: “Beyond his immediate desires and pronouncements, there was no ability — or structure, or chain of command, or procedures, or expertise, or actual person to call — to make anything happen.” Therefore they assumed that his postelection lunacy would have no consequences, and that it was safe to avoid any public argument with the president that might arouse the Republican base. Essentially the only nefarious misdeed he was capable of pulling off was the one he did pull off, not entirely wittingly: the power to incite a violent, democracy-subverting mob of his devotees.

Trump’s election, his term in office and the manner of his departure have reawakened a dormant debate about the essential health of the American political system. Are there too many barriers in the way of voting? Is the public misinformed? Do billionaires and other elites control the system? Do the Electoral College and the way congressional representation is apportioned overempower underpopulated rural areas? Wolff raises a more fundamental and frightening possibility: that the lesson of Trump is that in a democratic society, a malign and dangerous “crazy person,” especially one with a deep instinctive understanding of public opinion and the media, can become genuinely popular. Millions of Americans love Trump. As Wolff points out, after Jan. 6, his standing in the polls went up..

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Reading these two books back to back. I’m now about 2/3 of the way through Michael Wolf’s Landslide, and I’ll move straight on to the Rucker-Leonnig book when I’ve finished this one. The joys of pre-ordering and midnight Kindle downloads on publication day.

    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So it sounds like August 1st Trump will be at the gates of the White House screaming to let him in because he is president again, for reasons.

    4. 4.

      Anotherlurker

      Off topic, please forgive me.
      I was watching the All Star Game and they ran a commercial by the Republican National Committee. The spot featured a bald Black Man wearing glasses saying that the All Star Game was moved from Atlanta to Denver because Democrats want to hurt Black People. This spokesman said that moving the event to Denver hurt Black People and that most of those hurt were in favor of voter ID and other voting “reforms”.
      I didn’t think it could happen, but my loathing of Fox “News” and “conservatives” is even greater.

    5. 5.

      H.E.Wolf

      Michael Wolff is almost 70 years old. That’s old enough to have heard of Adolf Hitler, and the danger to democracy posed by an unbalanced populist demagogue.

      “Raising the possibility”? Either he’s an ignoramus, or he thinks his readers are. [ETA: Which is a gross underestimation of beloved commenter and bibliophile SiubhanDuinne.]

      Color me unimpressed.

    Ruckus

      Ruckus

      @ronno2018:

      It’s a max sized airliner that took off on autopilot, has no crew, and has run out of fuel, over a major city.

      The person supposedly in charge is mentally a extremely narcissistic 4 yr old in an adult sized suit who isn’t potty trained, has an IQ of 30, and absolutely no idea what the real world is like and throws tantrums when people don’t do exactly what he wants, even though he can’t tell them and his vocabulary and mental limits are what he learned from a KKK member.

    dm

      dm

      On top of all his other problems, I’ve been wondering for a while if Trump wasn’t suffering from some of the mental health effects that have been reported in some COVID-19 survivors.

    Kent

      Kent

      @dm:On top of all his other problems, I’ve been wondering for a while if Trump wasn’t suffering from some of the mental health effects that have been reported in some COVID-19 survivors.

      What…did he get Covid in 2010?   Because he has been insane for at least that long.

    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Sorry, my mistake. The new Leonnig-Rucker book, I Alone Can Fix It, isn’t due out for another week. The one waiting in my queue is Bender’s Frankly, We Did Win This Election.

       

      @H.E.Wolf:

      There’s no question that Michael Wolff is a sensationalistic and often sloppy writer (interesting and snarkalicious for all that — my inner ten-year-old has been giggling at all the Rudy fart jokes scattered throughout Landslide). But the line about “raising the possibility” is from Nicholas Lemann’s NYT review of his book, not from Wolff himself.  I haven’t finished the book yet, so I don’t know how loudly he sounds the alarm about the Hitlerian parallels. (Thank you for the nice compliment.)

    phdesmond

      phdesmond

      saw Bender and Wolff on msnbc this eve.  it’s upsetting to relive  those months, so soon after.  but it would be worse to repress, i suppose.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      OT: I assume this is going to be a big topic tomorrow, but apparently the Senate Democrats have a deal on $3.5 trillion budget resolution. They seem pretty confident that it’s going to pass, at least something close to it. And the bipartisan infrastructure deal is apparently still coming together, despite McConnell’s bitching.

      Feeling good about what’s possible tonight.

    19. 19.

      Amir Khalid

      @dmsilev:
      It always gets moved, when the date approaches with no sign that anything at all is going to happen. It started in February, was moved to March, then to April, then to May, and now to August. Unless/until Once & Future POTUS Trump is marched off to the hoosegow, I expect Reinstatement Day to get moved at least all the way to Election Day 2024.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @sdhays: Also, I imagine that if McConnell manages to convince enough of his caucus to filibuster the ostensibly bipartisan bill, the Democrats will simply fold everything into the reconciliation package and say ‘we tried to negotiate in good faith, but they walked away.So be it.’

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @Amir Khalid: Yes, it’s exactly like the various cult leaders predicting that Judgement Day is coming in January March June by Thanksgiving at the latest for sure.

