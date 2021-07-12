Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / This Is Effective Civic Action! The Texas Democratic State Legislators Head To DC To Stymie Governor Abbott’s Special Legislative Session and New Voter Suppression Legislation

This Is Effective Civic Action! The Texas Democratic State Legislators Head To DC To Stymie Governor Abbott’s Special Legislative Session and New Voter Suppression Legislation

by

Back in May when I did my post on revolutionary warfare and the concept of counter-revolutionary warfare, I delineated that counter-revolutionary warfare (CRW) is counter-guerilla warfare (CGW) + counter-political action (CP) + civic action (CA). When the Democratic state senators and representatives in the Texas state legislature walked out of the legislature to deny the Republican majorities a quorum and proven the passage of the new voter suppression laws during the final evening session on 30 May, they took both effective counter-political action and civic action. The former in that their actions denied the Republicans the ability to pass the new voter suppression laws. The latter because their actions achieved what Fall described as civic action of trying to fight a militant doctrine with proposals of better policy outcomes, but through finding simple, but adequate appeals. Basically doing and saying things that cut through the noise, cut through the bullshit, and plainly and clearly convey to the citizenry that actions are actually being taken to prevent them from coming to further harm or to promote their interests.

While it had not been formally stated until earlier today, everyone pretty much assumed that the Texas Democratic state senators and representatives would do the same thing – deny the Republican majorities a quorum – by not appearing at all for the special session that Governor Abbott has called for this month. This is not unusual in state legislative fights. The Texas Democrats have done this before. So have Washington’s state level Republican legislatures. Usually they make headlines, get their points across, and either negotiate a better legislative package in exchange for returning and not holding up the legislative session or the state governor sends state law enforcement to arrest them, bring them back, and force them to go back to work in the legislature. In one of the most recent examples of this from Washington state, Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley), who is running an illegal paramilitary organization out of the church where he is a minister, threatened to kill any and all state law enforcement from Washington who came to bring him back, as well as any law enforcement from the state he had fled to.

My concern has always been that like the last time Texas’s Democratic state legislators fled the state to prevent legislative actions, they’d go to Oklahoma City because it is close. The problem with that is that Oklahoma has a Republican governor and a Republican majority legislature and a Republican attorney general. Which means that if they’d fled there, or any other state with that kind of political dynamic, the statewide Republican officials would order the state’s law enforcement to assist the Texas Rangers who wold be sent to bring them back in bringing them back. In order to prevent that, they needed to go to a state or a jurisdiction that functions sort of like a state with a Democratic governor and attorney general. I was hoping they’d pick Colorado or New Mexico, because they’re close, but they made a decision that exceeded my wildest expectations.

You can click through to Vice to read the details, but from a counter-political action + civic action perspective this is brilliant. Between DC Mayor Bowser, President Biden who controls the DC National Guard, and Speaker Pelosi who controls the Capitol Police, the Texas Democratic state legislators have just dared Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick who controls the legislature, and indicted and under additional Federal criminal investigation Attorney General Paxton to try to force them back. The counter-political action is denying the Texas Republican majorities a quorum so they can either vacate the special session, sit there during the special session and be able to accomplish nothing legislatively, or break the state legislature’s own rules to move the legislation without a quorum. My money is on option three as they broke the legislative rules to try to move it on the last evening of the session on 30 May.

The civic action component is having the Texas Republican leadership look impotent by not being able to have the Texas Rangers bring the Texas Democratic legislators back because the Texas Ranger can only get person they are after when that person is outside their jurisdiction if the jurisdiction that person is in cooperates and allows them to. The civic action component also includes very publicly lobbying their Federal Democratic counterparts to take even a little bit of the risks that the Texas Democratic state legislators are taking in fighting off Texas’s attempts at voter suppression.

Simple, but adequate appeals indeed!

Open thread!

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      NYCMT

      Back in 2003, the Lege’s quorum was broken the same way until there was a defector and the DeLay intra-decadal redistricting plan went ahead.

      Hope there are no defectors!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      What are the ramifications of the State Lege breaking its own rules to pass legislation?  Would the Texas Supreme Court/Fifth Circuit/Supreme Court rule that the laws passed were unconstitutional or would Justice Roberts, “with a heavy heart,” overrule precedent?

      Not entirely hopeful on that part.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Anonymous At Work: I don’t know. I think it would give Marc Elias something additional to work with in terms of legal arguments, but whether that would be effective I do not know.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      @Anonymous At Work: Good question.  If the TexLege does pass the legislation in absence of a quorum, and Abbott signs it, and the TXDems bring suit, and the suit goes to SCOTUS… then if Roberts does want to preside over the dissolution of the US then he will find in favor of TexLege.

      The question isn’t whether Roberts wants an anti-democratic oligarchy to rule this country: he does.

      The question is whether he wants to be so naked about it.

      And I don’t know the answer.

      I’ve said before, the destruction of the US as a liberal democracy has been the GOP plan for at least 40 years, possibly longer.  The attacks on our political processes have reached a breaking point, what with the Insurrection and the GQP lining up solidly behind it.

      This may be their best shot at bringing the long-term plan to fruition.  SCOTUS might indeed go for it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anoniminous

      @Anonymous At Work:

      Robert has already “with a heavy heart” ruled that Democracy must needs be halted when it looks like the Republicans will lose.

      See:  George, the Shrub – “election” of

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      Are they airborne?  Out of Texas (and Oklahoma) airspace??  Otherwise, it is bad to have this news leak out.  ETA:  Their flight path still takes them over at least four or five red states.  Not Oklahoma, thank dog.

      CNN: The majority of the Democrats fleeing Texas are flying to Washington, DC, on two chartered jets. They have kept planning secret because they can be legally compelled to return to the Capitol and believed law enforcement could be sent to track them down, the sources said.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kent

      @CaseyL: It would likely be a case for state courts not the Federal courts.  Because they would be interpreting State statutes and the State constitution.  I don’t think there are any Federal constitutional issues involved with the TX state legislature breaking its own quorum rules. So I don’t see how SCOTUS or the lower Federal courts get involved.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kelly

      Oregon Republican’s demand you respect their craziness as much as Washington R’s. When they walked out in 2019 over a carbon tax Governor Kate Brown sent the Oregon State Police to bring the absent Republican senators back to the Capitol, and imposed a daily fine of $500 on the truants. Republican Brian Boquist announced “Send bachelors and come heavily armed. I’m not going to be a political prisoner in the state of Oregon.” They’ve walked out two more times since then most recently this January over COVID restrictions. Oregon Dems last walked out in 2001.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Were American aid to Saddam in the Iran-Iraq war a man, he would be starting to go bald and gray. Nonetheless, it is  highly relevant to all of my current complaints about current Democrat Party office holders.”

      – by Glenn Greenwald

      (semi parody)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Craigie

      Now that’s a filibuster.

      if Mitch and co want to block legislation they should have to flee to somewhere they feel comfortable, like Russia

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      By my recollection, airports are Federal jurisdiction, and the state authorities can’t impede a filed flightplan.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Spanky

      There is no Texas or Oklahoma airspace, only US airspace. I’m pretty sure Abbott is not going to dispatch TANG to bring down an airliner. While that may play well with the rubes, the feds would come down on TX like a ton of bricks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      kindness

      Republicans have been doing this same thing to thwart Democrats in Oregon from enacting laws they don’t like.  Turn around is fabulous play even though right wing sites won’t say it.

      Reply

