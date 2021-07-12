Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP, Doug Mataconis

Via the always excellent Outside the Beltway comes the terrible news that Doug Mataconis has died:

Jazz Shaw drew my attention to a post on Doug’s Facebook feed from last evening:

To all of Doug’s friends, it is with a very sad heart and deep regret that we share that Doug passed away. We and the rest of the extended family appreciate all of the support that everyone has shown for Doug over the years.

Alas, I have no further details and have not yet found any other confirmation of the news but have no reason to doubt that it’s true.

Despite his long association with this blog—he started posting here in May 2010 and contributed a staggering 16,483 posts and likely twice that many comments—I did not know Doug well. I had lunch with him once shortly after he joined the team and saw him a handful of times at CPAC.

Doug was an interesting character, someone with whom I rarely agreed as he was a self-proclaimed libertarian, but when I did agree with him, it was virtually 100% agreement. He was funny, though, quick witted, enjoyed life and it showed through his writing, and at the same time frustrating because he loathed the modern GOP and would write posts excoriating them and then veer off and say something to the extent of “but the Democrats are no better” and all I could think was “YOU WERE SO DAMNED CLOSE.”

All, that aside, from my interactions with him I can say he was a good man and will be missed.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      senyordave

      There are three blogs I read pretty regularly. BJ, OTB and Digby. I have read OTB the longest, and I always read Doug’s posts with interest. While I disagreed often he struck me as a very thoughtful man who could be swayed (and on occasion, swayed me). I was saddened by the news of his passing, he will be missed by many.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Other Other Other John

      I’ve read OTB for almost as long as I’ve read BJ, and losing a longtime contributor like Doug is like losing a close colleague or even a friend… definitely not a guy I always agreed with, but so thoughtful and such an interesting thinker.

      Reply

