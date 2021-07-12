On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

We start the week off with Albatrossity, of course, followed by slipz, BillinGlendaleCA, and UncleEbeneezer. On Friday, we let’s welcome a first-time submitter to On the Road: Christopher Mathews, who will take us to Iceland to see puffins!

Albatrossity

Week 7 of the 2021 installment of Spring in Flyover Country has the first young birds of the season, indicating that spring migration is pretty much over. So maybe we can do Summer in Flyover Country for a week or so, if I can get out and get some pics of more birds representing the next generation!