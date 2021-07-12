Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mortality Is Unfun to Think About

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: 

The passing of Doug Mataconis has me thinking about how I react to people who die. When someone much younger than me dies, or when I was a couple decades younger and someone my age or younger dies, I just view it as a tragedy and wonder what happened. Cancer? Accident? Murder?

When someone much older dies, I generally think “ehh, 87, that’s a pretty good run,” and if I knew or liked them I’d be sad, but, you know, they were 87. And you don’t really think about how they died because, well, 87.

But now, at 51, when someone my ages dies, it’s fucking scary. I’ll think I need to make a lifestyle change or two, go on a diet that will at the very last until dinner, and glare angrily at the exercise bike and make sure I have plans to destroy my hard drives and go clean my kitchen and bathrooms. It just hits different.

    65Comments

    2. 2.

      egorelick

      Same vibe for lesser problems like diabetes, chronic pain, gout, gut issues, prostate problems, or sleep issues. Yeah, the alternative is worse, but I didn’t plan for the degeneration that proceeds death.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      I hope I die after I get old.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MikefromArlington

      Ya kinda just start and it becomes a habit after a couple months. It’s like quitting smoking.  After a couple months after 20 years I never looked back.

      Another thing, I’ve seen you complain about allergies.  I used to have them so severe I would get sinus infections.  I bought one of those nasal flush bottles with the sachets of some sorta saline powder from Amazon and bam…gone.  After years of needlessly suffering.  I do it first thing in the morning and I’m grand the rest of the day.

      Anyway, best of luck.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      artem1s

      When my father passed 10 years ago, I started to think about obits much differently.  There is something about losing a parent that moves our understanding of death from concept to reality.  Stephen King wrote something in one of his books about death and aging that stuck with me.  He wrote that there was a point when you look in the mirror and can’t ignore the lines in your face anymore.  It wasn’t a clerical error that only happened to other people – it was happening to you too.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rivers

      My mother – who died 15 years ago – once said this about awareness of mortality. She said that when her own mother died, it felt as if “the roof had been removed from the house.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      Besides the usual anxiety around dying, I’ve been getting my head around the fact that no one in my immediate family had kids: not me, not my brother, and none of my first cousins on either my Mom’s or Dad’s side.

      There’s no point in hanging onto family memorabilia, because there’s no one who’ll be interested in any of it after we’re gone.

      It’s genuinely weird to think about an entire branch of my bloodline ending.

      (Mind you, I’m VERY glad to have not had kids. It’s just… weird.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      John Revolta

      Moving a lot of heavy-ass equipment out of my basement yesterday, I’m thinking

      1. “Wow, this stuff got heavier than it used to be!”
      2. “Guys like you keel over all the time doing exactly this!”
      3. “Moving to Florida this Fall is gonna be more interesting than I thought, maybe…….”
      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mary G

      @CaseyL:  Same here. 100 years of family photos that I don’t know what to do with. None of my four cousins wanted them. Should I try to find out if they have children who want them? I’m sure they are MAGAts.

      What really makes me feel old is when I see photos of people my age that I haven’t seen in a long time. Ron Howard is about my age and I hadn’t seen a picture of him in quite a while and I was OMG he’s OLD! I must also be OLD! Then I said, nope, I refuse to be old.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      I understand completely, Cole. I see it the same way. Younger than me – awful.

      Same age- horrifying.

      80+ , they lived longer than both of  my parents, so I consider them blessed.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mike S

      The men on my father’s side all died young. 60 was the oldest. Surprisingly at 56 I am still not overly concerned about it. I am far more afraid of dementia which was prevalent on my mother’s side.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      geg6

      I had two close friends from my youth who died last week, so I get it.  One was 57 and the other 64.  Sad and scary.

      My high school class has a Facebook group and a classmate who recently retired has been putting up posts with our yearbook pictures, two at a time, and asking if there was updated info on all of us.  We are less than halfway through and the number who, it turns out, have passed away is shocking.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sab

      @Mary G: I see people I have known for years and they sort of look the same. Then I see somebody new  on the hiking trail who looks older than me, and I realize with a jolt that they are probably younger than me, and look younger than me.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      @Mary G:  My family, and friends I’ve known since before high school, are all far-flung, and though we keep in regular touch, most of us only recently started seeing each other on Skype.  I got that same jolt, as some of them I hadn’t seen in person in over 10 years.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Gin & Tonic

      Being older now than my father was when he died gives me pause. But I think, well, his life was hard, so maybe I have some extra in the tank.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sab

      My mom died at 84 with a degenerative neurological condition and she was desperate to go. My dad is almost 97, with dementia, severe cataracts and bad teeth and seems happy.

      At 67 I am getting comfortable with the idea of mortality. Didn’t “Gulliver’s Travels” have people who aged but never died?

      Atul Gawande has a good book on mortality, surprisingly called “On Mortality.

      ETA : Oxford comma lost out there. It didn’t seem to work. I probably needed another comma later.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      Mortality is definitely unfun to think about. But most of us do start thinking about it as we get older.

      When I was 51, my mother died of Alzheimer’s after 8 years of slowly dying and quickly losing her cognition.

      So for me and my siblings, it is not only mortality that is unfun to think about, it is also the possibility of losing our cognitive abilities that is unfun to think about. Sigh.

      The good news is that it is now easy to be grateful for another day, week, month, year that we are still present both physically and cognitively. There’s always a bright side.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Moar You Know

      I got my wake up call this year when a gentleman who I’ve been both friends and musical partners with since high school was found dead in his apartment last October from a fall.  At 53.  A fall, it pains me to say, that was likely a result of an alcohol addiction that had developed in recent years.  I had no idea.  I’d gotten married a decade ago and was living in SoCal, he was single and living in NorCal, so it’s not like I’m blaming myself for not knowing, but I do know for at least the first forty years of his life, the guy drinking to excess was almost always me, not him.

      I was warned by an older friend of mine a few years back this would happen; he said, to paraphrase, that when you hit your fifties people YOU know, up close and personal, your age, your friends, start dying.   And boy he was not wrong.

      And I write this lying here at the end of a year-long process that has seen me get a third of my large intestine removed (same thing the Pope just had done, for the same reason) an operation that didn’t exactly go to plan and has resulted in me having four surgeries in four months, this last one hopefully being the last.  And I am all too acutely aware at the end of this hellride that my time here, one way or another, is pretty fucking finite.

      John, just saying, with all respect; what landed me here was obesity and garbage eating habits.  Don’t join my club, man.  This would be a shitty, shameful, and frankly agonizing way to die.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      swiftfox

      The people who shaped 60s pop culture – off the top of my head – van Dyke, Mel Brooks, Jagger-Richards-McCartney-Dylan-Townsend-P Simon, are likely to go about the same time.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mary G

      O/T TBogg performs a curmudgeonly rescue:

      For three years now a seagull couple we call Jason & Katy have taken up residence on our roof where every year they crank out a couple of bird puppies like a noisy flying, pooping-on-cars pair of Duggars – but less annoying. Even with the poop.This is them: pic.twitter.com/L1Q9nHTtQV— TBogg (@tbogg) July 12, 2021

      This year they had two little ones who can be seen below. We call them Mallory and Mickey. We have no idea what gender they are and IT DOESN’T MATTER because their names are neutral, unlike, say, Aubrey Huff, which is totally a lady name. Anyway…. pic.twitter.com/M84neOGpF0— TBogg (@tbogg) July 12, 2021

      I watch animal rescues on YT to lift my spirits, but the happy endings always come so fast and somewhat unbelievably. The dog that was growling and baring his teeth in the alley or the hissing and scratching cat has become a cuddlebug by the time they arrive at the vet’s? I’ve had my cats 10 years and they both hate everyone except occasionally me.

       ETA first tweet

      Reply
    31. 31.

      satby

      We do reality very poorly in this country, and that goes for the reality of death as the finale of all living things. Most people die in hospitals now, not at home; visitations are held at funeral homes, not in the living room. Plus, in this country we (until very recently) had successfully eradicated so many things that caused untimely death that a significant portion of the population can’t wrap their minds around how deadly disease can be, even ones that might be mild for most people, Death starts to seem more of an aberration than an expected outcome of every life unless you live long enough to be elderly.

      And when aging starts to affect us and bad luck or poor choices start to nab some of our contemporaries the reminder that all things die sooner or later hits us different ways. Some grab for the wrinkle cream and hair dye, some assess their lives. The ones who do better are the people who assess and prioritze the things they want to do.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sab

      @Mary G: Aubrey is not a girl’s name. Audrey is. What was he thinking?  The only Aubreys I know are boys, but my husband says there are also girls.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Spanky

      And as I’m reading this my phone buzzed with the news that Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff has died at 71. He was known to have dementia. Probably CTE.

      Another marker of our youth gone.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      John Revolta

      @swiftfox: Funny you should mention those two guys first. Comedians don’t get the same kind of credit for shaping culture as musicians do, but they sure shaped MY outlook on life growing up. I would add Reiner, Sahl, Bruce, Rickles, Pryor and yes, Cosby to the list.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dexwood

      Thought I’d be dead by 30, but things didn’t work out. Having hit 70 now, the number of friends and family I’ve lost over the last 40 years is sobering. Getting old, sure, but not giving up.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      VeniceRiley

      @cope: I imagine I will too. I keep reminding myself mom is 99 and dad died at 89. I should be good for a while. Have a friend whose parents died at 40. She didn’t get over getting past that until it happened. She would make me promise to pluck her chin hair before anyone saw and stuff like that.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Leto

      John: I understand where you’re coming from. So much so that you made a front page post about me. You’re in a much better place to be able to live a healthy, productive, long life. You eat pretty well, you get out and about, you’re mentally active, you’re socially active, you recognized the changes you needed to make and did them, so you’re doing most of the things you need to do for us to be able to tell you, “The tree’s too close to the damn house” for a long time to come. But I agree, aging sucks. Just do it gracefully, darling.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      BC in Illinois

      @rivers:

      She said that when her own mother died, it felt as if “the roof had been removed from the house.”

      This was the perspective that [slowly] surprised me. I have, in one sense, been thinking about death all my life. Teen-aged cousin and teen-aged classmate, that’s one thing. Classmates going to VIetnam, some not coming back, and knowing (as a Navy Hospital Corpsman) that that could have been me. Even the death of a daughter (2) and two nieces (7, 10). These were personal sorrows, and the effects are still there.

      But when my father died, and then, one by one, each of my aunts, uncles, my mother, and finally the last aunt of that generation, age 100 . . . yeah, “the roof has been removed.”

      I am surprised that this was the perspective that had the effect that it has. Now we are the older generation. I remember looking up to parents, aunts, uncles. I guess I wasn’t looking forward to people looking up to us.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jeffery

      At age 50 everyone is officially in geriatric medicine. Depending how well you took care of your body depends on how well you will do with the final part of your life. It is pretty much a down hill ride from 50 onwards.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: ​
       “Talkin’ ’bout myyour generation. You kids otta hitch up your pants and get off the phone. No more tattoos, they’re dumb. Go for a walk!”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Morzer

      @Jeffery:

      stamps foot furiously

      I REFUSE to be classed as geriatic.

      considers going to the doctor because of a mysterious foot pain that developed out of nowhere

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Elizabelle

      Don’t really feel like talking about this right now. Almost all of us have had the luxury of years. We are, most of us, of the age where the vast number of souls who came before us never made it. All the young people, military and civilians, killed in wars.  All the injuries, illnesses, plagues.  Childbirth.

      It is shocking to encounter the death of those known to us, or beloved to us. (Tom Petty, that was the biggest recent shock.). All the Covid deaths. We were losing more people than a Surfside condo collapse every single day, for a year. Out of sight.

      Anyway, heard this song again earlier this summer, and it’s a good one. Bruce Springsteen, “Atlantic City.”

      Well, now, everything dies, baby, that’s a fact
      But maybe everything that dies someday comes back
      Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty
      And meet me tonight in Atlantic City

      Video begins with a building demolition. Win. Reminds us of Trump’s casino and its demise.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Leto

      @sab: Only Aubrey’s I know are women, with Aubrey Plaza being the most prominent. But I went to school with both Aubrey’s and Audrey’s. All women. I’m going to say that it’s a generational thing, with the way names change. Example off the top of my head: Lindsey. I don’t know any men named Lindsey. Only one I can think of is Lindsey Graham. Same for Leslie. Only Leslies I knew growing up were women. But there’s the immortal Leslie Nielsen. Different time/age and all that.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      @Mary G:

      Hilarious.

      Worked with someone who’s dad would bring home rescue birds to rehabilitate, hopefully for release. Some literally lived in the house, her favorites were owls, which she said are utterly silent when they fly past.

      What scared her were the herons and egrets, because they could lance the utter hell out of you with those long, pointed beaks. You always had to hold them by the back of the head to prevent that, which I’m guessing is not easy with a full-ass grown heron.

      Guessing gulls can peck the bejeezus out of you as well.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Mary G

      @sab: Aubrey Huff is a particularly maggoty ex-baseball player who posts particularly idiotic right wing tweets for TFG. TBogg is just insulting him with something that will get on his pseudomacho nerves.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Quiltingfool

      @CaseyL: I’m starting to think about family memorabilia too.  I’m an only child, and I have no children.  All the photos, keepsakes, etc., I wonder who is going to want them?  Then again, I think that when I die, I’m really not going to care, lol!  I believe I’ll enjoy them now, and those things will go wherever when I’m gone.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      namekarB

      I used to enjoy going to funerals as it was a chance to catch up with all my old friends, but not very many show up anymore. I don’t know why.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      CaseyL

      @Quiltingfool:

      Then again, I think that when I die, I’m really not going to care, lol!

       

      I’m not a solipsist by any means, but I am cultivating a solipsistic attitude towards my own death: From my point of view, the universe ends when I do.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Morzer

      @CaseyL:

      “I’m not a solipsist by any means”

      Me neither. I just think it’s incredibly generous of me to allow the rest of y’all to share the reality I create.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      sab

      I spent a lot of years doing eldercare for my own parents, and it was often grueling, but also healing and helpful. All families have to work stuff out. And most children blessed with good parents owe some payback for good care.

      I love my step kids a lot, but I only met them in their teens. One of my major fears is that they will somehow get stuck with me when I didn’t raise them. My husband smoked for years, and had a tough blue collar job. His family has tended to die early. My family lives long.

      Reply

