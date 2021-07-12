Would you like to meet a doggy who is afraid to leave his toys behind when he goes on vacation? Well, meet Ollie. Credit: Imgur/OctopussSevenTwo pic.twitter.com/Tr2GS4k3HG — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 8, 2021

After days roaming the rubble, Surfside survivor Binx the cat was reunited with his family https://t.co/EYX6awrGq6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 11, 2021

… The Gonzalez family, one of the many devastated by the collapse of Champlain Towers South, was missing its black cat. Angela Gonzalez and her 16-year-old daughter had fallen several stories when the building collapsed, CBS Miami reported, and Angela broke her pelvis but still managed to drag her child from the rubble… Sixteen days after the collapse — when the rescue mission had shifted to a recovery, the remaining condos had been knocked down and hope was waning for many — Binx the cat was reunited with his family. A small army of animal lovers made the reunion possible…

The Gonzalez family’s older daughter went to the Kitty Campus on Friday to take a look at the cat, Tator said. She FaceTimed her mother and sister to verify what she suspected — it really was Binx. The photos the advocates had seen were taken before his ear was tipped, Garcia said. “Her smile was priceless,” Tator said. “I was praying for this little miracle to happen.” In a video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Media and Public Relations team, the daughter confirms: “It’s definitely him.” “I’m kind of shocked,” she says in the clip. “But we already had a feeling that if one of our animals were to make it, it would be him.” Binx had been an outdoor cat before the Gonzalez family adopted him, Diamond said the older daughter told volunteers. “I think what helped this guy out is that he used to live outside,” Diamond said. “I think he did so well because he was already a street-savvy little guy.”…

Striking story from @JulieZauzmer about one of D.C.'s vaccine lottery winners, Sung-ha Jou, who has suffered so many blows during the pandemic. “This is literally God-sent. I am so grateful for this." https://t.co/L2VZANc5Jq — Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz) July 11, 2021



