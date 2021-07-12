Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Grateful, Regardless

Monday Morning Open Thread: Grateful, Regardless

26 Comments

The Gonzalez family, one of the many devastated by the collapse of Champlain Towers South, was missing its black cat. Angela Gonzalez and her 16-year-old daughter had fallen several stories when the building collapsed, CBS Miami reported, and Angela broke her pelvis but still managed to drag her child from the rubble…

Sixteen days after the collapse — when the rescue mission had shifted to a recovery, the remaining condos had been knocked down and hope was waning for many — Binx the cat was reunited with his family. A small army of animal lovers made the reunion possible…

The Gonzalez family’s older daughter went to the Kitty Campus on Friday to take a look at the cat, Tator said. She FaceTimed her mother and sister to verify what she suspected — it really was Binx. The photos the advocates had seen were taken before his ear was tipped, Garcia said.

“Her smile was priceless,” Tator said. “I was praying for this little miracle to happen.”

In a video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Media and Public Relations team, the daughter confirms: “It’s definitely him.”

“I’m kind of shocked,” she says in the clip. “But we already had a feeling that if one of our animals were to make it, it would be him.”

Binx had been an outdoor cat before the Gonzalez family adopted him, Diamond said the older daughter told volunteers.

“I think what helped this guy out is that he used to live outside,” Diamond said. “I think he did so well because he was already a street-savvy little guy.”…


Another story that’s totally worth the click:

For Sung-ha Jou, a 44-year-old Air Force veteran, one disaster kept leading to the next during the coronavirus pandemic. He lost his job during the early weeks of the pandemic, then eventually his home, his van and his other sources of support. By the time coronavirus vaccines became widespread, Jou was arriving, destitute, at a D.C. homeless shelter.

Meanwhile, the District was putting in place an initiative that several states and cities across the country have tried: lotteries with big-ticket prizes. In D.C., the initiative included a free car and $10,000 grocery store gift cards, to induce reluctant residents to get their coronavirus vaccines.

On his first day at the shelter, Jou got a vaccine. And this week, to his great surprise, he learned he had also won the lottery.

His prize: a year of free rides on the D.C. Metro system…

Jou said the day in June that he got his shot was one of his bleakest days. “When I first got to the shelter, I was very dejected, and I was feeling very hopeless. Everything I had is gone. And I just had no idea how to get back on my own two feet again,” he said.

Now he is more hopeful. After two weeks in the shelter, he moved with help from a hotline for veterans into a transitional home in Southeast Washington for veterans seeking permanent housing, where he has his own room and professional help. He is working with a mental health provider, who is also helping him reapply for food stamps.

All of those appointments — from medical visits to trips to Veterans Affairs for assistance — used to mean long journeys on foot. Most days, he walked miles in D.C.’s muggy summer heat from the shelter in Congress Heights across the high-traffic 11th Street Bridge into the parts of the city west of the Anacostia where he had his appointments.

Thanks to the vaccine lottery, he can now ride Metro trains and buses free. “How did they know I needed this?” he marvels.

Soon, he said, he hopes he’ll find a job in D.C. He can’t wait to take the Metro to work.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffro
  • Low Key Swagger
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • WaterGirl

    26Comments

    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      @rikyrah:

       

      Kerry Reid (@kerryreid) tweeted at 1:00 PM on Sun, Jul 11, 2021:
      Again: funny how it wasn’t an issue for so many of them until the 2008 crash, when white college-educated males were losing jobs and homes and 401ks.
      (https://twitter.com/kerryreid/status/1414283479412584448?s=03)

      Kerry Reid (@kerryreid) tweeted at 1:01 PM on Sun, Jul 11, 2021:
      None of them wanted to “occupy” over the wage discrepancies and discrimination faced by women, particularly Black women. Indeed, I’m sure many of them were openly pushing that discrimination as long as it kept them on top of the heap as white men.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Low Key Swagger

      Good morning.  I am hoping someone has a better memory than this old guy…I think I remember a thread where some Jackal(s) trashed the movie “Bridge of Spies” but cannot remember why, or if they even stated why.  I watched it again this morning, and really enjoyed it.  I’m sure corners were cut and all were portrayed in the best possible light, but the film seemed factually accurate, based on my reading.
      Or am I misremembering?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Low Key Swagger: We saw “Dead Poets Society” last night in the small theater in my building. I’m sure there are parts of it that are trashable but we enjoyed it.

      Except for the moment when the cell belonging to the old lady behind us rang. That was bad enough, but she answered and carried on a conversation. Many olds have bad cellphone manners. They come from an era when the phone was anchored in one place and the polite thing was for everyone else to pipe down while they took a call. Someone needs to tell them to silence their phones and leave the room if they must talk

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Low Key Swagger: I didn’t see the thread and have no clue how accurately the history was depicted, but I also enjoyed the movie. Rylance was great as always, and Hanks was Hanks! :)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Low Key Swagger:

      [raises hand]
      Not sure which thread and which jackal, but I did trash the movie here, and stand by that assessment. It is historically illiterate, and I hated Tom Hanks playing Tom Hanks playing James Donovan. The only positive in that movie (but a huge one) was Mark Rylance.

      I recommend Frederick Kempe’s Berlin 1961 if you want to learn more.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: I like the Teamsters Union’s initiative to reduce income inequality: unionizing Amazon. A tough project, but the Teamsters may have what it takes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Gin & Tonic: It is historically illiterate,

      I have never seen a historically accurate movie out of Hollywood. From time to time a fact fudged for the sake of narrative bugs the piss out of me but it is what it is and I let it go. I might as well complain about the rain being wet.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @germy: I like how CPAC’s organizers kick out Nick Fuentes, and lose their shit over Gaetz doing whatever he did, but they’re fine with hosting trumpov, Don cokehead Jr, Lauren “government benefits suck except for the $240k PPP loan I got” Boebert, Kristi “4x the Covid deaths in S.D. vs. San Fran per capita” Noem, and others.

      Are Fuentes and Gaetz just not good enough liars, or something?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Denver: four arrested and weapons seized ahead of MLB All-Star Game

      Four people were arrested and more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition seized at a downtown Denver hotel close to several events planned in conjunction with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

      The showpiece MLB event takes place on Tuesday at Coors Field. Festivities have been staged in and around the ballpark and downtown for the past several days.

      Local media reported that police who made the discovery at the hotel feared a “Las Vegas-style shooting”, a reference to events in Nevada on 1 October 2017, when a man killed 60 and injured more than 400 by firing assault rifles from a hotel room.

      However, an official told the Associated Press investigators did not immediately find any evidence to suggest the group was plotting a mass shooting. The official also cautioned that the investigation was still in its early stages.
      ……………………………
      The Denver Channel, a local ABC affiliate, reported that one of the men recently posted a message on Facebook about a divorce and said he was going to “go out in a big way”.

      But the FBI said: “We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players or the community at this time.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Oh no, he definitely did that, but being an atheist he never used a crucifix or holy water to subdue the evil lords of darkness, just stuck with the good old wooden stake thru the heart.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      @Jeffro: Nit – Boebert didn’t get a PPP loan.  A different “Shooters” restaurant in a different state did.  ddale8 has the scoop.

      HTH.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

