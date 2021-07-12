yeah they got a bunch of stars to come on and then they won, it was dope as shit. https://t.co/Mo8y80KA5W — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 11, 2021

I liked it better than the 2020 RNC, though. pic.twitter.com/xDDKBUYL2N — Father Flanagan (@FatherFlanagan1) July 11, 2021

Reminder that Child Tax Credit payments are going out this week and every single republican in Congress voted against you getting one. pic.twitter.com/Jp3ADq76qv — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) July 12, 2021

There's serious talk of a significant Medicare expansion that really could pass and you don't hear a drip of organized outrage about it. Just all Facebook and Fox-fueled culture war. An unparalleled gift to a broad legislative agenda if we could only press for it. https://t.co/G7vQeV5JcA — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 12, 2021

We just had the July 4 recess, and as far as I can tell (send me examples if I'm wrong), the only drama at a congressional town hall was Katie Porter's opponent bringing people to heckle (and brawl). https://t.co/xnxMTS5PA0 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 12, 2021