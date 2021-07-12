Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Let's Take the Wins & Keep Moving Ahead

Monday Evening Open Thread: Let’s Take the Wins & Keep Moving Ahead

by | 38 Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Anyway, might be different if the House and Senate were demanding the Critical Race Theory for Pre-K bill or something

       

      They’re not? What was the point of voting then?

    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      Interestingly, some of my right-wing acquaintances are having a really hard time getting angry. Oh, they still manage it. But the bleating about Cancel Culture (SO two months ago) and Critical Race Theory are such obvious reaches and bullshit that it’s just getting performative whining. They’re having a really hard time with Biden and the Democratic agenda, so they’re just making up their own. But it’s so obviously wrong that they can’t get their hearts into it.

    5. 5.

      cain

      My girlfriend (actually she’s gonna be my fiancee in two weeks, yay me!!) is probably going to be on the list of people to oppose on CRT by these organized groups. She was on an equity summit earlier this year and the video got leaked and now you can bet that names are being collected.

      After that, various schools have been approaching her for new positions opening up on policy. She accepted one of them (and I think it was literally written for her) She will be doing policy work focused on equity. The school system is committed to it, so hopefully when the right wing oppositions happens they will be prepared.

    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      A big difference between now and 2009 is that… the President is not Near.

      In terms of conservative freakouts, that matters. I mean, sure, they can rant and rave about Madame Vice President, but the magic just isn’t there this time round.

    8. 8.

      cain

      @MisterForkbeard:

      They have probably jumped the shark if they have to work to get outraged instead of taking a geritol and taking a nap.

      Eventually, they’ll have to start being angry about fluoride in the water.

    9. 9.

      sab

      Very OT: My pets have fleas ( bigly.) I gave the infested dog a yummy monthly pill, and now his fleas are stumbling off of him.

      So we decided to do the cats. Our three old guys were laid back about it. So we tried the young guy. He was shocked until we gave him treats. I was amazed we survived. The girls are lurking behind furniture, glaring at us with angry eyes. No reasoning with them since we let the little guy move in. So okay, go ahead and scratch your brains out, you angry girls.

      ETA : I am actually a feminist, but girl cats  defeat me.

    10. 10.

      cain

      @Baud: Thank you! It’s kind of wierd – I only met her end of April – lol. I’m somewhat cynical on relationships – meaning I believe you have to work towards making an amicable relationship. I didn’t expect this. Part of me is still rolling their eyes at me. :D

    12. 12.

      germy

      @sab:

      Revolution makes single dose drops that you administer on the back of the cat’s neck (or head, wherever they can’t reach) and it lasts for a month.

    13. 13.

      germy

      Youngkin declines debate in part over moderator Woodruff

      By SARAH RANKIN

      RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s campaign announced Monday that the political newcomer would not debate Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe at a perennial event hosted by the Virginia Bar Association, in part because of the journalist moderator.

      https://wnyt.com/politics/youngkin-declines-debate-in-part-over-moderator-woodruff/6169112/?cat=661

      The Snooze Hour lady??

    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      A big difference between now and 2009 is that… well, look at it this way. Have you seen any protests of a bill being debated in Congress?

      Moreover, there have been no protests or anger against Uncle Joe. Which shows 2009 was a freak out over loss of white supremacy coupled with astroturf demonstrations.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      @MisterForkbeard:

      @cain: great article here about how Loudoun County VA makes sense – unfortunately – in many ways as a major flash point for the blessed ‘CRT’ debate.

      Shorter:

      • wealthy parents who are media- and politics-savvy getting all wound up (article literally says ‘people with the time and money for sustained advocacy’!)
      • the area is a former hotbed of resistance to integration (and even the Confederacy)…it’s one of the communities that filled in its pools (a la Heather McGhee’s THE SUM OF US) rather than integrate…but it’s been rapidly becoming more diverse just like the rest of VA.
      • Fox News is hyping the SHIT out of CRT – 1800+ mentions in 2021!  That’s about 30 mentions a day.  It’s like “CARAVANZZZ!!” on steroids.
    21. 21.

      MomSense

      I fucking loathe Frank Luntz.  That Ava be been said, the conversation Andy Slavitt had with him on his podcast The Bubble was excellent.

    22. 22.

      Jeffro

      @germy: yes…she apparently donated to Haiti relief?  (not kidding, that was the reason)

      Youngkin keeps trying to run this stealth campaign for as long as possible; meanwhile, trumpov keeps loudly and publicly endorsing him.  I give it about another 5 minutes before McAuliffe starts in on “Hey Glenn!  Why won’t you enthusiastically accept president* trumpov’s endorsement?  He LOVES you, big guy!”

    23. 23.

      Martin

      @Mike in NC: It’ll be interesting how this incident plays out, but like the rest of the country we have this decreasing population growing increasingly radical. The radicalism is dangerous, as we saw, but I think Porter is pretty safe if the GOP can’t put up a  proper candidate. The RNCC didn’t even support her opponent last election. Guessing the same will happen in 22.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jeffro:

      I give it about another 5 minutes before McAuliffe starts in on “Hey Glenn!  Why won’t you enthusiastically accept president* trumpov’s endorsement?  He LOVES you, big guy!” 

      BWHAHAHAHAHA!

    31. 31.

      Mary G

      @Mike in NC: It says a lot that they haven’t put in a real candidate yet – must have internal polling that says spending money against her would be wasted. She’s fundraising like crazy from soccer moms who all recognize the asshole who ruins a get together for everybody else there.

      Attention jackals in Santa Monica area:

      Vote Riders is having a letter writing party to meet their goal of contacting 30,000 Texas voters who need help obtaining proper ID.

      Date: Thursday, July 22
      Time: 4 p.m. PDT, 6 p.m. CT
      Place: VoteRiders
      171 Pier Avenue #313
      Santa Monica, California 90405
      844-338-8743
      [email protected]

      It’s encouraging to see how much work is being done more than a year ahead of the election; it’s always seemed like the Democrats don’t get into gear until Labor Day of election year.

    32. 32.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:

      the [Youngkin] campaign took issue with a $250 charitable donation Woodruff made over a decade ago to Clinton Foundation earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. McAuliffe is a close friend and ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

      … Sara Just, the executive producer of “NewsHour,” tweeted that the criticism of Woodruff was “outrageous” and that the donation was in response to a bipartisan call from both Clinton and former President George W. Bush for relief assistance.

      … Woodruff’s donation to the earthquake relief effort, which a PBS ombudsman has previously called a ” mistake,” [Excuse me, ombudsman??] has been the subject of reporting by Fox News and Breitbart in recent days.

      After the initial disclosure of her donation in 2015, Woodruff said on the air that her gift was part of a joint fundraising effort called the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund, Politico has previously reported.

      The devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010 left a death toll ranging from around 100,000 to more than 300,000 people.

    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @Jeffro:

       I give it about another 5 minutes before McAuliffe starts in on “Hey Glenn!  Why won’t you enthusiastically accept president* trumpov’s endorsement?  He LOVES you, big guy!”

      McAuliffe seems to be on the job already:

      Donald Trump, a failed and unpopular one-term President, just can't accept the fact that the people of Virginia rejected him TWICE. So he's back to his 2020 election LIES. Donald, are you brave enough to come to Virginia to campaign for Glenn? Third time's a charm. pic.twitter.com/5BOrwLm8YH— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 12, 2021

    35. 35.

      Steeplejack

      Maybe the Republicans aren’t “mobilizing” against legislation because they think McConnell will kill everything in the Senate.

    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      @MomSense:   Was this the podcast?

      https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/in-the-bubble-with-andy-slavitt-our-shot/id1504128553?i=1000528582480
      The Unvaccinated and Taking on Marjorie Taylor Greene (with Frank Luntz)In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt: Our Shot

      Andy’s conversation with famed conservative pollster Frank Luntz about the unvaccinated and the political games of the GOP takes an unpredictable and emotional turn. Whatever your incoming impressions of Luntz, the rawness of the conversation helps us see the dilemma of the unvaccinated in a new light – and gives real tips on how to have difficult conversations. You’ll hear the inside story of what really went down in the White House as Andy and team began the effort to reach the unvaccinated. Dr. Lisa talks to “on the fence” citizens in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and we hear Andy express his anger at the dangerous latest efforts of Marjorie Taylor Greene to thwart public safety using fear.

