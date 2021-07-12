Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

I really should read my own blog.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Just a few bad apples.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

No one could have predicted…

The house always wins.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Are you … from the future?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Good luck with your asparagus.

Women: they get shit done

The revolution will be supervised.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Late Night Words to Live By Open Thread

Late Night Words to Live By Open Thread

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

Which reminds me — Amber Share’s Subpar Parks book is coming out this week, and I can hardly wait for my copy!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dmbeaster
  • Edmund Dantes
  • James E Powell
  • Martin
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      Edmund Dantes

      Trump on who shot Ashli Babbitt: “I’ve heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official. A Democrat. It’s gonna come out.”

      Maria Bartiromo strongly hints that someone associated with Chuck Schumer shot Ashli Babbitt. Completely irresponsible stuff.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      James E Powell

      @Edmund Dantes:

      Maria Bartiromo:

      And I want to talk about that because Ashli Babbitt, a wonderful woman, fatally shot on January 6th as she tried to climb out of a broken window. Her family has spoken out, her family has been on Tucker Carlson and they want answers as far as why this wonderful woman, young woman, who went to peaceful protest was shot.

      She was not climbing out of anything. It was not a peaceful protest. Somebody needs to go on the air and call Bartiromo a liar.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      @James E Powell

      She was not climbing out of anything. It was not a peaceful protest. Somebody needs to go on the air and call Bartiromo a liar.

      Not sure any of these folks are going to be able to escape from the fuckton of lawsuits heading their way.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.