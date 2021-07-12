Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

gahhhhhhh

This thread if for everyone who is as frazzled as me right now. It just never fucking stops. The constant fucking email, phone calls, texts, with everyone wanting something. I would do anything to go back to pre cellphone days. I can not put my phone down for five minutes without text messages “don’t forget to…” “can you….” “I need you to…” “this needs to be…”

And you get done juggling that bullshit and notice eight new emails have come in and then someone calls just to chat

SCREAM

      Betsy

      This!

      I would give anything to go back!

      The constant interruptions.

      And there are five different ways that stuff can come in, so you never know if that thing needing follow-up or the photo that you wanted is in your text, your email, or other venue.

      Life is short and we piddle away our time on these inconsequential demands.

      Then again, as soon as I send a general auto-reply message saying DONT BOTHER ME! DONT LEAVE A VM!  DONT TELL ME MY VM IS FULL IT WoRKS BETTER THAT WAY!!  — that’s the moment I get a message from my precious aunt or long-lost friend or rarely-heard-from cousin or someone who saw a good job advertised or ……..

      Hunter Gathers

      I got so freakin’ tired of email and text messages that I took a 60% pay cut to work with kindergartners.

      And before anyone chimes in with “The kids ruined communication, what with their email and text messages and whatnot”, the worst offenders are people over 50.

      lurker

      “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” – F. B.

      MisterForkbeard

      Yep. I’m right there with you. I had a great lull last week because everyone took the first half of the week off, and now… bam. A week worth of stuff piling up in a day or two.

      VeniceRiley

      Without all this, I would not have friends or a fiancé. At least, not the same ones I have now.  I suppose it’s the lesbian thing. Definitely helps connect far flung communities with common interests.
      So say we some!

      Omnes Omnibus

      As a counterpoint, I just resolved a couple of problems (little ones to me, but the kind of thing that elderly clients fret about) this morning and made two old people happy. It took a few phone calls and one or two emails.

      Anotherlurker

      I seldom engage the ring function on my cel phone. I let most calls to go to voicemail. I block spam #s. I use spam filters for email.
      I find that the most annoying are the emails and txt messages from Democratic organizations. “Jim, we are in tears……” “Jim, we haven’t heard from you. Do you support trump?” “Jim, Mitch Mconnel is ballistic because of this one weird trick….”.
      Thankfully, I never get spam from The Traitor Party. I never replied to any of their come ons, over the years, so they don’t know I exist, hopefully.
      Junk emails, texts and phone calls are treated as such and weeded out quickly. This was a long learning curve for me, but it is effective.

      lowtechcyclist

      1) Have at least two email addresses. One for just your family and friends. The other(s) for everything else. Check in on the latter once every few days to make sure you’re not missing anything important.

      2) I’ve basically done the same with phone numbers. We still have a landline, and that’s my ‘everything else’ line. The cell phone is only for family and friends, with one exception: airlines so that if my flight gets canceled, they can reach me while I’m traveling.

      The Moar You Know

      I had major intestinal surgery on Saturday.  My boss – who knew I was having said surgery – called me while I was still in the recovery room for something that didn’t have to be dealt with until today AND someone else could have handled.

      Don’t answer?  Not an option.  This one will just keep calling back, like a goddamn cat outside your bedroom.  Can do it longer than you can take it.

      These phones, no two ways about it, are a curse.  Nothing anyone can say will convince me they of any benefit to society at all.

      lurker dean

      ugh, i feel you.  our issue is all the spam and scammer contacts my elderly mom gets.  last week i had to configure her phone so that everything goes to voicemail.  i looked into her call history (she has voip so you can do that) and the poor woman has been getting close to 100 spam calls a week.  and her email is chock full of spam which i clean out as i can.  and i stopped over and took a grocery bag full of junk mail full of medicare and SS scare scams, police/fire/military scam groups, and religious scams.  it never ends, and sadly she is at a point where she is unable to know what is a scam and what isn’t.  scammers operate virtually unfettered on all different platforms, to prey on everyone, esp the elderly.  even nomorobo seems to do little.

      gene108

      Constant text messages and phone calls from people you know, John, is the price you pay for living an exciting life.

      R-Jud

      Juggling home school, grad school and regular work during the pandemic has forced me to put up some weaponized boundaries to get enough blocks of undivided attention to function.

      As a result, I have become one of those tiresome people who:

      – Shuts off all push notifications for every app, except SMS texts and phone calls (that’s how someone who REALLY needs me, like my kid’s school, would get in touch)
      – Blocks all social media sites using Freedom, allowing for a daily 90 minutes of browsing (45 on the desktop, 45 on the phone)
      – Only replies to e-mail a few times a day (an hour in the a.m., half an hour after lunch, half an hour before quitting time – usually 7:30 p.m. if I’m working around The Child) and closes any e-mail tabs if it’s not e-mail time
      – Leaves the phone on the charger in the next room when working
      – Leaves the phone on the charger in the next room when in bed
      – Blocks the web browser on Kindle so it’s just a thing for reading books and checking the weather

      Nobody on the work/grad school end has complained about my “reduced” availability yet.

      However, I don’t have my parents nearby like you, Cole. If I did, I think I would probably be more available for them (and get interrupted a lot more).

      Redshift

      I guess I’m luckier, because the cell phone era works pretty well for me. I’m not required to have work email on my phone, so I don’t, and they don’t have my personal phone number either except in some HR emergency file. I was never willing to pay for caller ID on the landline, so that’s a plus for the cell. My family doesn’t text except for Ms. Redshift and my niece (rarely.) And I’ve turned off most notifications and only deal with emails and such when I choose to.

      Reply

