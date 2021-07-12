This thread if for everyone who is as frazzled as me right now. It just never fucking stops. The constant fucking email, phone calls, texts, with everyone wanting something. I would do anything to go back to pre cellphone days. I can not put my phone down for five minutes without text messages “don’t forget to…” “can you….” “I need you to…” “this needs to be…”

And you get done juggling that bullshit and notice eight new emails have come in and then someone calls just to chat

SCREAM