You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, July 11-12

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, July 11-12

An Indonesian pharmaceutical firm has postponed a plan to sell a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine directly to the public, amid criticism by health experts that such commercial schemes could bypass vulnerable groups in a country that promised free shots to all.

The decision came as coronavirus cases and deaths from the virus have hit record highs, pushing the healthcare system close to breaking point in parts of densely populated Java island.

State-owned pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma said on Monday it had put the scheme to sell the Sinopharm vaccine on hold to allow more time to explain it to the public…

The Sinopharm vaccine is already available in Indonesia through a programme that allows private firms to purchase vaccines for employees.

Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesia’s health minister, said on Monday extending it to individuals was because some companies were unable to purchase shots for staff, adding it could go ahead once there was sufficient supply of free vaccines…

Indonesia has recorded more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases and 64,000 deaths in total from the respiratory disease, one of the worst outbreaks in Asia…

      lowtechcyclist

      Dear Dollar-Store Palin:

      Personal responsibility only entered into it with the arrival of the vaccines. And it’s been less than two months since anyone who wanted the vaccine, could finally get their second shot.

      Before that, all we had was masking and social distancing. And we’ve known for over a year that my mask protects you, and your mask protects me.

      It was the exact opposite of a situation where taking “personal responsibility” could protect you. OTOH, to all the good Christians in your state, I’d remind them that, given that truth, masking was the epitome of “love your neighbor as yourself.” And probably remains so in your state, given the low vaccination rate there.

      p.a.

      Hope the underserved and underground populations here in the US get vacc’d soon, then we will truly be in the Darwin Award Zone. What they thought they’d do to Blue states early on they’re doing to themselves.

      Soprano2

      @p.a.: This, 100%. It wasn’t a coincidence that they quit caring about Covid when they thought it was mostly killing Democrats in states and cities they hate. People here in SWMO thought Covid wasn’t going to get them “because we don’t live on top of each other like they do in those (nasty) cities.” Joke’s on them now, only it’s a deadly joke.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/11 China reported 9 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 9 new domestic confirmed (2 previously asymptomatic, 2 moderate & 7 mild, 5 Burmese & 4 Chinese nationals), all at Jiegao sub-district in Ruili, Dehong Prefecture. There currently are 59 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community remains at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/11, China reported 18 new imported confirmed cases, 15 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 4 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 3 confirmed cases, all off a flight diverted from Beijing, no further information released
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 3 confirmed cases, a Chinese & a Burmese nationals returning from Myanmar & a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Thailand, Myanmar & the DRC (via Nairobi); 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Egypt & 2 from Myanmar
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), 1 Chinese national each returning from Canada & Egypt; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Russia
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 4 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Pakistan

      Overall in China, 15 confirmed cases recovered, 13 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 6 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 669 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 478 active confirmed cases in the country (415 imported), 3 in serious condition (all imported), 471 asymptomatic cases (465 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 7,349 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/11, 1,382.482M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 8.32M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/12, Hong Kong reported 0 new positive cases.

      Baud

      At least the vaccine dead enders proved that free universal health care isn’t the political winner that many think it would be.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      CBS’s John Dickerson offers a theory about why some Americans are vaccine hesitant: “The more facts they hear, they don’t hear evidence. What they hear is, ‘you’re a dummy for not getting this.’ And that essentially people feel insulted when the evidence is presented.”

      Someone else who just cuts and pasts from the NYT Pitchbot.

      Anyway this shits off the same territory as Young Earth Creationism and Flater Earther.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Soprano2: The urban Northeast got hit so hard in the first wave of spring 2020, before we had vaccines or remotely effective treatments or mass testing (and when Trump was literally stealing our medical PPE), that they’ve still got a long way to go before as many of them die as we had over here. Most of the claims that some red state or other “won the pandemic” are based on that. They happened not to be the site of the brutal first wave, so they won.

