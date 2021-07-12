NZ campaign for vaccination pic.twitter.com/3gu4N3lmwl — Dr Bec Szabo 💦🧼✋🏼🤚🏼🛑🦠➡️🏡😷 (@inquisitiveGyn) July 11, 2021





here’s a theory, the “I need more facts” line is pure concentrated horseshit designed to lure you into an argument about how you insulted me and now my decision is your fault https://t.co/RNiHpOz4PI — kilgore trout, a metaphor with artistic license (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 11, 2021

The Delta hit to the US is now extending from cases to hospitalizations, 13 states with >65% Delta prevalence now with ≥25% increase of hospitalizations over past 14 days pic.twitter.com/shuWiAyBxQ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 11, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there should be more #Covid vaccine mandates at the local level https://t.co/QAa14G1WJC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 11, 2021

the way the vaccination rates track so closely with political affiliation is really sad. and will probably not result in any backlash for the politicians involved https://t.co/dggNsPsYC6 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) July 12, 2021

A Trumpkin has assured me that Trump got a placebo, not the actual vaccine. In case you’re wondering how they’re dealing with this particular fact. https://t.co/jwNPg45rN5 — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) July 12, 2021

Globally, the pandemic is worsening—and poorer nations are bearing the brunt. Here's what to know about the Covid-19 pandemic this week ▶️ https://t.co/XpWz9Xe7Np pic.twitter.com/9bvsPyP2IA — Bloomberg (@business) July 11, 2021

Indonesian sales of Chinese vaccines to public postponed amid criticism https://t.co/Y8cG1IZkIT pic.twitter.com/aNZ9R4PMsm — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2021

An Indonesian pharmaceutical firm has postponed a plan to sell a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine directly to the public, amid criticism by health experts that such commercial schemes could bypass vulnerable groups in a country that promised free shots to all. The decision came as coronavirus cases and deaths from the virus have hit record highs, pushing the healthcare system close to breaking point in parts of densely populated Java island. State-owned pharmaceutical company Kimia Farma said on Monday it had put the scheme to sell the Sinopharm vaccine on hold to allow more time to explain it to the public… The Sinopharm vaccine is already available in Indonesia through a programme that allows private firms to purchase vaccines for employees. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Indonesia’s health minister, said on Monday extending it to individuals was because some companies were unable to purchase shots for staff, adding it could go ahead once there was sufficient supply of free vaccines… Indonesia has recorded more than 2.5 million coronavirus cases and 64,000 deaths in total from the respiratory disease, one of the worst outbreaks in Asia…

Indonesia has ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths. https://t.co/NAPWP9rJmD — The Associated Press (@AP) July 12, 2021

India reports 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/Fkvhj5Pt8u pic.twitter.com/v760M5NHwB — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2021

Thailand starts tighter coronavirus lockdown around capital https://t.co/0fvJ405TOy pic.twitter.com/BEfAHqdtJ3 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2021

S.Korea reports 1,100 new coronavirus cases, toughest curbs in force in Seoul https://t.co/eRYD7d1nBx pic.twitter.com/DQbfeY2l1m — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2021

Taiwan is struggling with the pandemic, short on vaccines and locked in a geopolitical spat with China over access to BioNTech's shot. Now, in a twist, Taiwan's TSMC, Foxconn are stepping in to buy doses on behalf of their government.@joyuwang @Chao_Denghttps://t.co/9EYK9ZGL7w — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) July 12, 2021

Taiwan tech giants Foxconn and TSMC to buy 10m Covid jabs https://t.co/jP8GMY43fS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 12, 2021

Australia reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases this year, fueled by a fast-growing outbreak of the Delta variant in Sydney despite the country's biggest city entering its third week of lockdown https://t.co/tVoBlHqQQk pic.twitter.com/DaV1LESwNC — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2021

"Graphic" vaccine advert sparks backlash in Australia https://t.co/IrzoFurPWn — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 12, 2021

Fair chance that it’s just relabeled Sputnik, maybe expired. Who knows? No transparency or free media in Putin’s dictatorship. Bad for the world, terrible for Russians. https://t.co/tsmkarM8jk — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) July 12, 2021

Very thorough overview of the deadly politics of Covid in Putin’s Russia. It’s better to let it spread and blame the people (or the West, et al) than to be seen as trying to stop it and failing. Horrific. https://t.co/wJZ2OKVO5w — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) July 11, 2021

Lack of COVID awareness at Euro final 'devastating' – WHO https://t.co/CVKaHszXZ4 pic.twitter.com/ObQtGTQ4XK — Reuters (@Reuters) July 12, 2021

Is France’s summer over already? The country threw open its nightclubs only a few days ago. But potential new restrictions loom with the delta variant of the coronavirus now driving resurgent infections as the government tries to boost vaccination rates. https://t.co/rqYQQLTd8x — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 12, 2021

New infections in South Africa have risen to record levels in recent days. It's part of a rapid rise across the continent. And experts say the surge here hasn't yet peaked. South Africa has reimposed several restrictions to fight the new wave. https://t.co/MmBrwIowsk — The Associated Press (@AP) July 11, 2021

Cubans stage rare protests over Covid measures https://t.co/LkeregpTXw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 11, 2021

Canada's vaccinations have reached 70% of their total population (the US is at 55%) for 1st dose —moving at a very fast pace for 2nd doses, vaccinating >1.2% Canadians each day (US 0.2%) pic.twitter.com/QrWMqycixU — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 11, 2021

Scientists have been struggling to pin down the origin of the coronavirus that caused Covid-19. Singapore "bat man" and noted connoisseur of Yunnan bat guano Linfa Wang knows they may never succeed—he's still searching for the source of SARS.@AmyDMarcus https://t.co/YjR76kI6qQ — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) July 12, 2021

Flu vaccine protects against some of the severe effects of #Covid19, reducing the potential for ICU admissions, sepsis & strokes. Research on a possible new flu shot benefit is based on a retrospective study at the Univ of Miami's Miller School of Medicine https://t.co/a7Qyitpplr pic.twitter.com/ckMMsVEwV8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 12, 2021

A number of breath-based coronavirus tests are in development around the world. Scientists have long been interested in creating portable devices that can quickly and painlessly screen a person for disease simply by taking a whiff of their breath https://t.co/hEHFn7XEeH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 11, 2021

Aspirin and other common anti-inflammatory drugs can probably help prevent Covid deaths. A Canadian pharmacologist says there should be a clinical trial of common anti-inflammatory medications, such as aspirin, to treat Covid's most harmful outcomes https://t.co/5DDi8eYUV0 pic.twitter.com/0R4LFpOHJH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 11, 2021

"It is heart-wrenching to see unvaccinated individuals come into the hospital with regret," said Dr. Ryan Dare, an infectious diseases physician. They are patients who, "if they could do it all over again, would have had the vaccine in a second." https://t.co/K9m61FNDaB — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2021

How Missouri’s inaction allowed the delta variant to spread. Even though the United States as a whole is experiencing the fewest number cases & hospitalizations in months, Missouri is in crisis https://t.co/Vp3LSSGXRL pic.twitter.com/ahrPDsuUX9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 11, 2021

More on the new Ozark hotspot: https://t.co/A7QNaBZOrA — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 11, 2021