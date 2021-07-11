Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Work With What You Have

Intriguing argument from Adam Gopnick, at the New Yorker:

Donald Trump invented a game: of bullying, lying, sociopathic selfishness, treachery, and outright gangsterism, doing and saying things that no democratic politician had ever done or even thought of doing, and he did it all in broad daylight. (A notorious line attributed to Nixon—“We can do that, but it would be wrong”—was about paying hush money. Even Nixon wouldn’t pardon his henchmen. Trump did.) It was a game designed for Trump alone to win, but all too many got drawn into it. It was a game that some credit to a Russian model of disinformation but actually seems rooted in old-fashioned American Barnumism, weaponized with John Gotti-style ethics. It was designed, in plain English, to throw out so much crap that no one could ever deal with it all. Trying to bat the crap away, you just got more of it all over you, and meanwhile you were implicitly endorsing its relevance.

Biden, by contrast, insisted that the way to win was not to play. In the face of the new politics of spectacle, he kept true to old-school coalition politics. He understood that the Black Church mattered more in Democratic primaries than any amount of Twitter snark, and, by keeping a low profile on social media, showed that social-media politics was a mirage. Throughout the dark, dystopian post-election months of Trump’s tantrum—which led to the insurrection on January 6th—many Democrats deplored Biden’s seeming passivity, his reluctance to call a coup a coup and a would-be dictator a would-be dictator. Instead, he and his team were remarkably (to many, it seemed, exasperatingly) focussed on counting the votes, trusting the process, and staffing the government.

It looked at the time dangerously passive; it turned out to be patiently wise, for Biden and his team, widely attacked as pusillanimous centrists with no particular convictions, are in fact ideologues. Their ideology is largely invisible but no less ideological for refusing to present itself out in the open. It is the belief, animating Biden’s whole career, that there is a surprisingly large area of agreement in American life and that, by appealing to that area of agreement, electoral victory and progress can be found. (As a recent Populace survey stated, Biden and Trump voters hold “collective illusions” about each other, and “what is often mistaken for breadth of political disagreement is actually narrow — if extremely intense — disagreement on a limited number of partisan issues.”) Biden’s ideology is, in fact, the old ideology of pragmatic progressive pluralism—the ideology of F.D.R. and L.B.J. Beneath the strut and show and hysteria of politics, there is often a remarkably resilient consensus in the country. Outside the white Deep South, there was a broad consensus against segregation in 1964; outside the most paranoid registers of Wall Street, there was a similar consensus for social guarantees in 1934. Right now, post-pandemic, polls show a robust consensus for a public option to the Affordable Care Act, modernized infrastructure, even for tax hikes on the very rich and big corporations. The more you devote yourself to theatrical gestures and public spectacle, the less likely you are to succeed at making these improvements—and turning Trumpism around. Successful pluralist politicians reach out to the other side, not in a meek show of bipartisanship, but in order to steal their voters.

… With so many Americans in the grip of a totalized ideology of Trumpism—one that surmounts their obvious self-interest or normal calculations of economic utility—the way to get them out of it is to stop thinking in totalized terms. You get people out of a cult not by offering them a better cult but by helping them see why they don’t need a cult. This is a difficult wisdom—and one that, perhaps not accidentally, was offered often during the campaign by the man who is now Biden’s Transportation Secretary. Pete Buttigieg said at the time that you can’t defeat a cartoon villain by being a cartoon hero. You defeat a cartoon villain by helping people remember that life is not a cartoon. He put it simply to the press: “Trump appeals to people’s smallness, their fears, whatever part of them wants to look backward. We need to be careful that our necessary rebukes of the President don’t corner people into the kind of defensiveness that makes them even more vulnerable to those kinds of appeals. What we really need to do in some ways is talk past Trump and his sins.”…

    2. 2.

      Xenos

      Thanks for the link re. Hockney!  very refreshing read.

      Not sure what to make about Gopnik – I thought this was all pretty obvious all along.  The problem I have not seen a clear answer is how to manage the unavoidable structural disadvantage where one side is trying to use the institutions of government to build consensus and move policies forward, and the other side wants to burn it all down rather than compromise.  Fire-eaters will do anything to capture the state, and failing that will turn against it and instigate civil war.

      It sounds like the GOP leadership has already committed themselves to conflict.  I fear the rest of us need to do likewise.  The South did not wait for Lincoln to do anything – IIRC, they committed to rebellion before he was inaugurated.  When it is clear there is no other route to power for the GOP, what is left of them will go to the mattresses against 3/4s of the country.

    5. 5.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      by keeping a low profile on social media, showed that social-media politics was a mirage

      as if the mirage was proven by Howard Dean in 2004, Edwards in 2008, and Bernie the First in 2016.

    7. 7.

      Rusty

      This should be reposted in a couple of years during the heat of the election.  My only quibble is that while there may be narrow differences between voters, there are much bigger differences between the the parties.  Have a good Sunday everyone.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      He put it simply to the press: “Trump appeals to people’s smallness, their fears, whatever part of them wants to look backward. We need to be careful that our necessary rebukes of the President don’t corner people into the kind of defensiveness that makes them even more vulnerable to those kinds of appeals. What we really need to do in some ways is talk past Trump and his sins.”…

      Pete is so good with words.

    9. 9.

      A Ghost to Most

      Meanwhile, 4 christian supremacists were arrested in Denver, after setting up a sniper’s nest overlooking the site where crowds will gather for the All-Star game.

    10. 10.

      matt the somewhat reasonable

      I’m not really buying that Gopnick bit. I think the wages of reaching across the aisle can be seen with the Sinema-Manchin congressional clusterfuck that’s going to consume the time until the midterms.

    13. 13.

      satby

      @A Ghost to Most:  4 christian supremacists 

      They can claim to be followers of Christ, but no one else has to allow them that (obviously false) conciet.

      I am not a Christian, and neither are they. Aspiring murderers is what they are.

    14. 14.

      artem1s

      You get people out of a cult not by offering them a better cult but by helping them see why they don’t need a cult.

      Pete Buttigieg said at the time that you can’t defeat a cartoon villain by being a cartoon hero. You defeat a cartoon villain by helping people remember that life is not a cartoon.

      The message here isn’t for MAGAs. It’s for Democrats, liberals, progressives, and anyone else opposed to the blood sport the GOP has turned governing and campaigns into. Those who vilify a candidate as not having ‘charisma’ or isn’t exciting enough or not likable; those who demanded voters bend the knee to the latest hairdo and fad campaign slogan; those who were counting rally attendance as if they were votes; those were the ones who are demanding Dems play the losing game. Pete seems to actually understand how a fancy exciting campaign can be more dangerous to the people’s needs, even if it wins. The media has been waiting for the Democrats to find a new Cult of Personality to replace the Kennedys to lead the party since 1963, Even as they knocked them off their pedestals and made certain that each new JFK or RFK would fail to fill The Anointed’s shoes. Weird that they finally got one of their early favorites to replace JFK in the WH. Of course now that they caught that car they don’t know what to do with it.

    15. 15.

      Kay

      @Rusty:

      there are much bigger differences between the the parties.

      I will never understand swing voters. Obama to Trump to Biden. Come on. These people are just voting randomly. Real swing voters, not the fake ones. There’s a whole section of voters who get some kind of perverse pride out pretending they’re “open” to the Democrat but then the Democrat does something completely normal for a Democrat- “he wants to regulate guns!?” – and they pretend they’re forced to vote for the Republican.

    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      1. People who follow the political zeitgeist.
      2. People who are afraid of being labeled.

      I actually started off as an independent, but it became clear to me quickly that I was going to consistently support the Democratic candidates in elections given the way the GOP was heading.

