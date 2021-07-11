From commentor JeffG:

I thought this would be interesting. It’s a Japanese morning glory called Split Second bought from Select Seeds. Would love it to self seed. The morning glories seeds I like never winter over. I will be collecting the seeds from this.

The Spousal Unit adores morning glories; I always have trouble mentally separating the cultivated vine from its close relatives in the bindweed and kudzu clans.

Since it’s getting hard to find even the common blue Ipomoea plants in local garden centers, I’ve encouraged him to try starting his own from seed. I know the seeds have to be scarified and pre-soaked, but how hard are they to cultivate indoors, given that pre-start?

It’s been an extremely rainy month around here, and I realize this is not something I can complain about in a forum full of Westerners suffering from tragically severe drought conditions. Although the yard looks more draggled and neglected than ever, my tomato plants haven’t suffered as much as I feared, yet. They’re not flowering, of course, and some of the fruit that had already set was devoured by mammalian or avian pests, but so far only a couple of plants are succumbing to early blight. Goddess, am I glad we don’t have to rely on what I grow to survive…

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?