Ok I’ll bite. pic.twitter.com/zplL5VAkiA
— Mackenzie Wolf (@coffeeshopjihad) July 10, 2021
I have no idea where these illos were taken from, but I’m definitely the little bird at the top right.
I'm the Gentleman who can play a harmonica.— jeffreyw (@imjeffreyw) July 11, 2021
Leto
Top right. Def top right.
Make it three for top right.
Glidwrith
Bottom left corner. Definitely.
ETA: with a dash of bottom, third from the left
Yutsano
Rabbit in the middle row. It me.
EDIT: We also need more information on what’s happening in Cuba. If anything. Twitter reports are unreliable at best.
Jackie
4th for top right.
Geo Wilcox
Bottom left with a little bit of the badger and raccoon thrown in for good measure.
@Yutsano: Also me.
Hilbertsubspace
Reads a lot of theory. No one knows wtf they’re ever talking about.
Well damn.
My pretentious choice of name makes this easy.
Emma
It looks like Redwall? I like to think that I’m the bottom left corner, but I may actually be the hedgehog above…
Omnes Omnibus
Where’s Toad?
cain
The pro-fascists are cheering the cuban people and their protest against the govt.
JoyceH
(raIses hand) – another top right here.
Steeplejack
Row 2, column 3.
Omnes Omnibus
@Omnes Omnibus: Specifically, one of the Toad Hall variety. That’s my boy.
CaseyL
I’m the over-erudite blue jay (I think it’s a blue jay), bottom third from left.
Or possibly the cute-and-doomed hedgehog.
Morzer
Bottom left/top right hybrid here.
Anne Laurie
@CaseyL:I’m the over-erudite blue jay (I think it’s a blue jay), bottom third from left.
Pretty sure that’s a kingfisher.
(And the top-right bird, despite my first impression, is not a chickadee but a Eurasian blue tit.)
Kropacetic
Please just put me down for all of column 3.
Morzer
Cole is definitely top left with more than a hint of top right.
Anne Laurie
@Omnes Omnibus: Specifically, one of the Toad Hall variety. That’s my boy.
Sad but true: A.A. Milne based Toad on his only son, who was (undiagnosed but) bipolar, and who came to a sorry end.
James E Powell
This place is a have for the top right types, me included. I have developed some “Seems deep, etc.” in my older, isolated days.
Jay
Mix of #8 and #9.
Steeplejack
Eh? A.A. Milne’s play is an adaptation of The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame.
TomatoQueen
Badger. Always Badger.
RSA
Nice. I think they need a dilettante: “Knows a little about a lot, but nothing really useful.”
NotMax
While it certainly won’t click with everyone, be it noted the softly surreal Rosalie Goes Shopping is available on Prime. If you liked Bagdad Cafe (a much, much better outing), you might want to give this one a go.
Frustrating in that one can see where it wants to go but it never quite reaches the target. Nice to see Brad Davis was seemingly unconcerned with showing he isn’t exactly the tallest guy in the room. Also was bemused in that no matter how often he showed up, Judge Reinhold looks all of maybe 15 years old. Painless enough way to escape for 90 minutes if nothing else is beckoning your attention. Would suggest turning on closed captioning as some of the accents run to the thick side.
Cermet
Little doubt I’d be the Kingfisher – bottom line, second from the right. Always reading, always (well, most times) right.
MagdaInBlack
Oh bottom left and a wee bit of the mushroom mouse.
Elizabelle
I’m going with the rabbit with the axe.
dexwood
Over the decades of my life? Been a third of them during different growth spurts. More like a good old dog now.
scav
Read a lot of theory — but that’s far from the only reason no one ever understands wtf I’m talking about.
SFBayAreaGal
Top right and bottom left for me with a dash of the rabbit in the middle.
Josie
Bottom left, even though I’m old. That’s why no one suspects me.
Miss Bianca
A number of them would fit me, but I’m opting for top left. Wincingly.
evap
@Hilbertsubspace: Ha-ha, me too, but the algebraic version.
Omnes Omnibus
@Anne Laurie: Kenneth Grahame?
Almost Retired
Open thread? So I have to go play the part tonight of dutiful faculty husband at an event at the home of my wife’s school’s new Executive Pooh-bah Czar Supreme Suzerain (they’re a bit casual with titles there, but he’s essentially her new boss). And I have been provided with a list of sartorial and conversational rules of behavior – no politics, no flip flops (both sartorial and political), no sarcasm, no more than two drinks (size not specified, so I spy a loophole), and absolutely no negative opinions whatsoever about the Catholic Church or Catholicism at her Jesuit institution. I think it would be best if I fake laryngitis and hang out at the kid’s table. Long night ahead.
Amir Khalid
Bottom right for me.
