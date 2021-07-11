Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

This blog goes to 11…

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The revolution will be supervised.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This is how realignments happen…

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Han shot first.

The house always wins.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Reality always wins in the end.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

No one could have predicted…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Sunday Evening Open Thread: Choose Your Player

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anne Laurie
  • Ben Cisco (onboard the Defiant)
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Cermet
  • debbie
  • dexwood
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • Emma
  • evap
  • Geo Wilcox
  • Glidwrith
  • Hilbertsubspace
  • Jackie
  • James E Powell
  • Jay
  • jeffreyw
  • Josie
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • Kropacetic
  • Leto
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Miss Bianca
  • Morzer
  • NotMax
  • Nutmeg again
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • RSA
  • satby
  • scav
  • SFBayAreaGal
  • Steeplejack
  • Tom Levenson
  • TomatoQueen
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    4. 4.

      Glidwrith

      Bottom left corner. Definitely.

      ETA: with a dash of bottom, third from the left

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Yutsano

      Rabbit in the middle row. It me.​

      EDIT: We also need more information on what’s happening in Cuba. If anything. Twitter reports are unreliable at best.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Hilbertsubspace

      Reads a lot of theory.  No one knows wtf they’re ever talking about.

      Well damn.

      My pretentious choice of name makes this easy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Emma

      It looks like Redwall? I like to think that I’m the bottom left corner, but I may actually be the hedgehog above…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      The pro-fascists are cheering the cuban people and their protest against the govt.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      I’m the over-erudite blue jay (I think it’s a blue jay), bottom third from left.

      Or possibly the cute-and-doomed hedgehog.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anne Laurie

      @CaseyL:I’m the over-erudite blue jay (I think it’s a blue jay), bottom third from left.

      Pretty sure that’s a kingfisher.

      (And the top-right bird, despite my first impression, is not a chickadee but a Eurasian blue tit.)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      @Omnes Omnibus: Specifically, one of the Toad Hall variety. That’s my boy.

      Sad but true: A.A. Milne based Toad on his only son, who was (undiagnosed but) bipolar, and who came to a sorry end.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      James E Powell

      This place is a have for the top right types, me included. I have developed some “Seems deep, etc.” in my older, isolated days.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nutmeg again

      @Emma: Yes! thank you–was trying to remember the name. My kid was very into Redwall. I seem to remember she even built a castle from a kit-type-thing?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      While it certainly won’t click with everyone, be it noted the softly surreal Rosalie Goes Shopping is available on Prime. If you liked Bagdad Cafe (a much, much better outing), you might want to give this one a go.

      Frustrating in that one can see where it wants to go but it never quite reaches the target. Nice to see Brad Davis was seemingly unconcerned with showing he isn’t exactly the tallest guy in the room. Also was bemused in that no matter how often he showed up, Judge Reinhold looks all of maybe 15 years old. Painless enough way to escape for 90 minutes if nothing else is beckoning your attention. Would suggest turning on closed captioning as some of the accents run to the thick side.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Cermet

      Little doubt I’d be the Kingfisher – bottom line, second from the right. Always reading, always (well, most times) right.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dexwood

      Over the decades of my life? Been a third of them during different growth spurts. More like a good old dog now.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      scav

      Read a lot of theory — but that’s far from the only reason no one ever understands wtf I’m talking about.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      MagdaInBlack

      @NotMax: I watched that years ago, and still make obscure references to “Rosalie Goes Shopping” that I then have to explain 😊

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Almost Retired

      Open thread? So I have to go play the part tonight of dutiful faculty husband at an event at the home of my wife’s school’s new Executive Pooh-bah Czar Supreme Suzerain (they’re a bit casual with titles there, but he’s essentially her new boss). And I have been provided with a list of sartorial and conversational rules of behavior – no politics, no flip flops (both sartorial and political), no sarcasm, no more than two drinks (size not specified, so I spy a loophole), and absolutely no negative opinions whatsoever about the Catholic Church or Catholicism at her Jesuit institution. I think it would be best if I fake laryngitis and hang out at the kid’s table. Long night ahead.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.