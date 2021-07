The 30th anniversary of the Camp Doha explosion is today:

It was super scary at first, because we thought we were under attack. But then when we discovered it was an ammo dump exploding sending dpicm and tow missiles and wp everywhere, it was scarier, because you can kill the people attacking you and make it stop. You can’t stop and ammo dump blowing up.

I really sometimes think I have led an extremely interesting life with a lot of unique experiences.