Rooting for England because the Italians get to go back to sunshine, good food, and wine anyway so the English deserve something nice.
— Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) July 10, 2021
USA Today says England is the favorite. Probably not gonna get much argument on this blog!
England’s national soccer team is inspiring new levels of pride. The multi-ethnic squad’s players take a knee against racism before games, support LGBT rights, campaign against poverty and, crucially, win games. https://t.co/a502VGzncR
— AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 9, 2021
‘Out of despair, Italy have brought joy to a nation’ https://t.co/aNmwIMrUPz
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 10, 2021
