Euro 2020 Football (Soccer) Final: England v Italy

Euro 2020 Football (Soccer) Final: England v Italy

51 Comments

This post is in: 

USA Today says England is the favorite. Probably not gonna get much argument on this blog!

    5. 5.

      oldster

      Flying off to Italy at the end of the week for vacation. Already learned the Italian for, “we are not English.” Will come in handy no matter who wins.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I have been tormenting Valdivia with Peaky Blinders based “It’s coming home” videos.  I apologize to England fans if this causes karma/fate/destiny to fuck England over.  My bad.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      To be honest, though. I’m taking just the right level of pride in this bunch of young lads representing my country because, in conscious rejection of the vile, regressive, hate-filled xenophobia that a too large minority of my countrymen have filled their boots with, they’ve done it as a diverse team of modern kids who want the country they live in to be diverse and modern too.

      So whatever the result (Italy are bloody good, you know) they’ve already won my heart (collapses in snotty tears clutching a picture of ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE torn from a copy of Shoot magazine)

      No Nostradamising, let’s play some Football!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HumboldtBlue

      WOW!!!!!!!! What a counter attack!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      @Sloane Ranger:

      I can only assume that they worked on that in training.

      “Right, Slabhead, do you think you can look like a total numpty right out of the gate?”

      “Do you know who I am?”

      “Fair point.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kent

      @Tony Jay: vile, regressive, hate-filled xenophobia

      Of course I’m sure Italy has none of that sort of thing whatsoever.  They would NEVER vote for a racist right-wing media creature.  Heh.

      Oh wait…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      burnspbesq

      Get ready for Italy to practice ALL of the dark arts. The Diego Simeone Diving School is open for business. And there will be numerous cheap shots away from the ball.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      @Mo Salad:

      We look fast and sharp and confident, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Italy will work their moments and make chances.

      Shaw is already having a hell of a game and it looks like ENGLAND’S HARRY KANE’S laudanum dealer finally ran out of product.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      burnspbesq

      England won the U-17 and U-20 world championships In 2017. DCL scored the only goal in the U-20 final.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steeplejack

      At Wembley – Nigel Farage just arrived to loud boos and people throwing bottles at him.

      — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) July 11, 2021

      Just always entertaining when fashy nerds fetishize hyper macho archetypes such as soccer hooligans and then run into them in real life.

      — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 11, 2021

      Reply
    26. 26.

      raven

      @Tony Jay: From a dual citizenship friend

       

      So England can pack 60,000 people into Wembley stadium, but two fully vaccinated people cannot travel to England without 4 COVID tests and a quarantine of 5 days , or 3 COVID tests and a quarantine of 10 days. In addition to a US-required COVID test to return. The system at its most illogical.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      HumboldtBlue

      Luke Shaw looks like every British criminal henchman in every British gangster/crime movie. I keep expecting to see Jason Statham whack him with a cricket bat. He speaks without consonants, and all the THs are effs.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Tony Jay

      @raven:

      You’d almost think the UK Government didn’t give a shit about protecting the country from Covid and just wanted a big old superspreader party they can blame on “People not following advice”.

      It’s going to be a really bad summer.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tony Jay

      @Steeplejack:

       Nigel Farage just arrived to loud boos and people throwing bottles at him.

      Sometimes the most surprising people surprise you. #notallenglandfans

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Steeplejack

      @cain:

      VeniceRiley had success on earlier matches with the PrendeTV app. Listened to the English call on UK TalkSport on phone via Radio.Garden. A kluge, but it worked.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Tony Jay

      Italy getting a tiny bit frustrated here. Everything they do isn’t quite working, and when it does England have the defensive answers and come right back at them. They haven’t been in this situation so far this tournament. Even against Spain they looked comfortable enough most of the time.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Tony Jay:

      They are at their most dangerous attacking through the middle at pace, they are struggling to find a way through the England defense in the final third when the attack slows down.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Tony Jay

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Yup. When they come at us we’re outnumbering the man with the ball and blocking the passing routes, then bursting out of our half at pace to give the Italian defence kittens. It’s a good strategy and it’s working.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Morzer

      Well, England were the better side and deserve their lead. Italy appear to have decided that defending a 1-0 loss is the way to go.  Neither side can claim to be in control, but so far Italy haven’t really found anything resembling an attacking strategy, while England are occasionally threatening to score before Signor Chiellini The Antique Defender intervenes.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Montanareddog

      I am lying in a sedentary position and my watch tells me that the extended spell of Italian possession at the end of the half bumped my heart rate to 96bpm

      Reply

