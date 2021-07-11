CPAC attendee sent me this pic of a card they were handed about a “7-pt. plan to restore Donald J. Trump in days, not years,” which involves installing Trump as speaker and ousting Biden & Harris. pic.twitter.com/dS0tQ5jW7b — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 9, 2021

Yeah, the last of these superspreader conservapaloozas wasn’t even five months ago, but Texas was not gonna stand down against the flexing from that other massive Reliably Red [so far] Redoubt.

Problem is, CPAC used to be the annual trade exhibition where promising young GOP contenders could show off their talents, while novelty acts and tshirt&trinket dealers peddled their wares. These days, everyone can watch the exact same acts on Fox News — or CNN — any hour of the day or night. It’s gone stale. Sad!

Noting that the government is falling short of its Covid vaccine goals is an applause line at CPAC Dallas pic.twitter.com/og9Fw1MRAv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2021

The NYT story about republicans dying en masse from refusing vaccines will be framed as Biden “failing to make the sale” and will quote seven republican strategists giddy about how good it is for their chances in the midterms https://t.co/Ig3oNWFpZB — Lil Brood X ?? (@pleizar) July 10, 2021

The only fighting at Valley Forge was against communicable disease. Some 2,000 soldiers out of 12,000 died from smallpox, typhus, dysentery, etc. Washington mandated inoculation and hired a gay mercenary to teach them how to build and use the bathroom properly. https://t.co/0w06D7hYSC — zeddy (@Zeddary) July 10, 2021

judging by federal outlays to states this does not appear to be the case https://t.co/PhkukJSAMU — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 10, 2021

Lauren Boebert tells the folks at CPAC we don’t need government benefits. Lauren Boebert also accepts $233,000 PPP checks for her restaurant. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) July 11, 2021

Hey, remember this dude?

CPAC is pro terrorism. As long as it's white terrorism. https://t.co/sXxABKKCpV — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) July 10, 2021

Based on this video of James O'Keefe dancing, I'm guessing white boy summer has officially arrived at CPAC.pic.twitter.com/4OzV2BIPxG — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) July 11, 2021

Awww, bless their tiny hearts. Orange County venue cancels Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s planned America First rally https://t.co/bIAy5jIhLI — Dr. Cole McKinnon (@DrMcKinn) July 10, 2021



Never mind the content, look at that photo and tell me MTG doesn’t intend to get into Gaetz’s pants. Sure, the media claims he’s only interested in high school girls, but that’s just because he’s never met a really experienced Crossfit trainer who likes ’em big & stupid…