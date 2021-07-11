Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a big f—–g deal.

We still have time to mess this up!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Everybody saw this coming.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Verified, but limited!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We have all the best words.

Wetsuit optional.

The house always wins.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This blog will pay for itself.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Death Cultists After Dark Open Thread: CPAC-Texas

Death Cultists After Dark Open Thread: CPAC-Texas

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Yeah, the last of these superspreader conservapaloozas wasn’t even five months ago, but Texas was not gonna stand down against the flexing from that other massive Reliably Red [so far] Redoubt.

Problem is, CPAC used to be the annual trade exhibition where promising young GOP contenders could show off their talents, while novelty acts and tshirt&trinket dealers peddled their wares. These days, everyone can watch the exact same acts on Fox News — or CNN — any hour of the day or night. It’s gone stale. Sad!

Hey, remember this dude?

Sidebar — since this *is* Balloon Juice After Dark…


Never mind the content, look at that photo and tell me MTG doesn’t intend to get into Gaetz’s pants. Sure, the media claims he’s only interested in high school girls, but that’s just because he’s never met a really experienced Crossfit trainer who likes ’em big & stupid

  • billcinsd
  • ian
  • MagdaInBlack
  • NotMax

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      MagdaInBlack

      I admit that I’ve been sort of following this insanity. Thank you for the post

      Eta: AOC had a good response to the Colorado bobble head, if you can find the tweet.

    2. 2.

      billcinsd

      If they had paid attention when Trump got impeached (just one of the times, even) they would know it takes 67 votes in the Senate to remove the President via impeachment

    3. 3.

      ian

      Well at least they figured out that Trump can’t just be magically reinstated, but I would sure love to hear they reasoning why they think the CBC is going to suddenly flip over to Republican and then vote for Donald Trump for Speaker, and why they then will get 67 votes for two separate impeachments.

      So Kudos, I guess, for trying.

    4. 4.

      ian

      Also where is the legal rationale for “rendering all acts of said imposters, while in office, null and void and no effect?”

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      But- but- according to Pillow Guy, the Supreme Court will anoint Dolt 45 in August. When they’re not in session.

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      They’re galactic size assholes.

      efgoldman ’em.

      “Lookee here, Lurlene. I got the last Trump as Rambo black velvet painting! The little’uns can live on peanut butter for another month.”

