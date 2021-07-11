trump voters think the president is illegitimate, don’t listen to a word he says, and are not getting vaccinated to spite him because they are imbeciles. hope this helps. https://t.co/FflUeNkLeG — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) July 6, 2021





The United States is now reporting 18,489 new coronavirus cases per day, up around 75 percent since its low almost three weeks ago, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 10, 2021

The Delta variant now accounts for more than half of the new coronavirus cases in the United States —52%. Almost all of the new cases — 99.7% —are among people who have not been vaccinated. https://t.co/sgrXdenmLh — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 10, 2021

======

Opinion: Liberal democracies are running out of time to save the rest of the planet from covid https://t.co/e7RZNI8TUO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 9, 2021

India reports 41,506 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours https://t.co/Sg1RbYUtqJ pic.twitter.com/FJ4yNquB6m — Reuters (@Reuters) July 11, 2021

In India, the health minister steps down amid anger about the Covid response. Harsh Vardhan has resigned as part of a major cabinet reshuffle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi & his govt have come under fire for inadequately preparing for a 2nd wave https://t.co/NQWpxRFKE5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 10, 2021

Two more prefectures outside the immediate Tokyo area have decided to bar fans from attending Olympic events because of rising coronavirus infections. by @stephenwadeap

https://t.co/47dhjbqrjq — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 10, 2021

S.Korea new coronavirus cases dip from record high https://t.co/yCJlAT9nJR pic.twitter.com/8a72l6QR3T — Reuters (@Reuters) July 11, 2021

Vietnam receives 2 mln coronavirus vaccines as it tackles worst outbreak https://t.co/BfXsl083xT pic.twitter.com/G27InKciAt — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2021

This is weird I am told on Fox and by GOP reps that the fascists are the people kindly encouraging decadent Americans to get vaccinated, meanwhile the people actually in fascist countries are desperate to leave to get our vaccine? https://t.co/AZ6ztgg4O7 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 9, 2021

Myanmar is facing a a rapid rise in COVID-19 patients and a shortage of oxygen supplies just as the country is consumed by a bitter and violent political struggle since the military seized power in February. https://t.co/AzxciQpxl8 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 11, 2021

Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, highest case number https://t.co/WsSJxX8MwP pic.twitter.com/hZ0XACoNru — Reuters (@Reuters) July 11, 2021

Arab countries pledge aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID pandemic https://t.co/Qnm3vTI42c pic.twitter.com/K7PIi9giOP — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2021

Russia reported 752 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, a national record of pandemic-related fatalities over a 24-hour period, as the country battles a third wavehttps://t.co/iDclE75WGC — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 10, 2021

Russia’s Black Sea coastal resorts including Sochi will require visiting tourists to vaccinate against the coronavirus within three days of arrivalhttps://t.co/C4OwGkx6Di — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) July 9, 2021

PM Boris Johnson's confidence that England can drop Covid restrictions on 19 July has raised many questions Ros Atkins looks at what might happen next https://t.co/PO5ezhvTFQ pic.twitter.com/80stWQN1wR — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 10, 2021

After a brief return to pre-pandemic routines, a Barcelona hospital is seeing an influx of younger, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Most don't require intensive care, but doctors are treating people in their 20s and 30s for serious pneumonia.. https://t.co/Z2O8kpmZGW — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 10, 2021

New infections in South Africa have risen to record levels in recent days. It's part of a rapid rise across the continent. And experts say the surge here hasn't yet peaked. South Africa has reimposed several restrictions to fight the new wave. https://t.co/MmBrwIowsk — The Associated Press (@AP) July 11, 2021

======

Covid: Woman aged 90 died with double variant infection https://t.co/jEbHTimGwf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 11, 2021

A highly mutated form of SARSCoV2 emerged from someone living w/ advanced HIV. At the European Congress on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, scientists will discuss #BetaVariant (1st identified in S. Africa) as a cause of severe Covid in HIV https://t.co/C2OR0FD1R9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 10, 2021

#EpsilonVariant—1st detected in California—has 3 spike protein mutations, allowing the virus to elude neutralizing antibodies produced as a result of mRNA vaccination or previous SARSCoV2 infection https://t.co/CkGyhq6fhM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 10, 2021

======

As of today, 4 "green" states on @CovidActNow map 3 New England states & South Dakota! Why green? Because they have very low numbers of infections How? Largely from population immunity Lets compare VT and SD — two states that took different paths to get here Thread pic.twitter.com/63k0OHyeiX — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) July 8, 2021

But here's where they diverge Vermont has vaccinated (1+ shot) nearly 75% of its population SD? 50% Vermont has a high degree of immunity through vaccinations So how does SD have high population immunity? Prior infections Here's how pandemic has played out in both states pic.twitter.com/wYQpEeJ0kk — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) July 8, 2021

So both states have landed at high population immunity Good But SD got there by having close to 50% of folks infected And suffering high death rates during the fall and winter months So yes vaccines or infections work for population immunity One is much better End — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) July 8, 2021

Florida sees 48 percent jump in weekly coronavirus infections as delta variant spreads – @TB_Timeshttps://t.co/36AqR4TDr7 — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) July 11, 2021

How many people who voted for Trump have died since November. 🤔 https://t.co/yAEOOOZezn — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) July 10, 2021