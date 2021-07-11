Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, July 10-11

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, July 10-11

This post is in: ,


      YY_Sima Qian

      On 7/10 China reported 12 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 12 new domestic confirmed (2 moderate & 10 mild, 9 Burmese & 3 Chinese nationals), all found via mass screening, all at Jiegao sub-district in Ruili, Dehong Prefecture. There currently are 40 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 community remains at Medium Risk.

      Shaanxi Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, at Ziyang. The case had returned from Dongguan in Guangdong Province on 7/2, & entered centralized quarantine at Ziyang on 7/4. All close contacts at Ziyang & Dongguan have tested negative so far. Although Dongguan had conducted a couple of rounds of mass screening due to the Delta Variant cluster there in late Jun., there is never 100% participation in these screening campaigns. People who are unemployed or self-employed sometimes forego screening.

      Imported Cases

      On 7/10, China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases, 16 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 4 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Sri Lanka & 1 from Myanmar
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese & a Burmese nationals returning from Myanmar; both via land border crossings
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan & 1 Chinese national returning from the US & the Netherlands; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), both are Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Canada & Egypt 
      • Guang’an in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines; the case had contracted COVID-19 in the Philippines in Apr. & had recovered, arrived at Beijing on 6/1, passed through 28 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 7/1 the case flew to Chongqing & then private car to Guang’an, entered home quarantine
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning fromCanada; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan; both off flights diverted from Beijing
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Thailand; 4 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia & 1 each from Iraq & Cameroon
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Indonesia & Tanzania, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Qingyuan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Turkey, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangxi Province (location not specified) – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released

      Overall in China, 19 confirmed cases recovered, 21 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 559 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 466 active confirmed cases in the country (411 imported), 3 in serious condition (all imported), 475 asymptomatic cases (467 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 7,525 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 7/10, 1,374.162M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 8.699M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 7/11, Hong Kong reported 1 new positive case, domestic (a worker at the airport, source of infection unknown).

      matt the somewhat reasonable

      Conservatives are willing to die for their politics. I wish them all the success in the world.

      Emmyelle

      Goddam. Saying  that the variants escape neutralization by mRNA vaccines is hugely problematic. Yes they appear to have escaped neutralization by the current Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but the beauty of these vaccines is that it’s easy-least to re-engineer some vaccines that specifically target new variants. So thanks to the headline and a lot of stupid people, we will have some conclude that future new mRNA vaccines are useless because “Pfizer and Moderna mRNA don’t work against the variants”.

