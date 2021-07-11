Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Climate Solutions: Sustainable Cactus Leather

Climate Solutions: Sustainable Cactus Leather

Not a lot makes me smile these days. These guys make me smile:

Leather production is a very toxic process. It uses an amazing amount of water that is contaminated with toxic chemicals for processing and tanning. And of course, cattle take a lot of water – in growing feed and growing cows.

And the final insult to the environment, tanned leather can take decades to biodegrade, becoming just another burden on landfills.

And what of “vegan” leathers – most are made of petroleum products, with all the issues around plastic production and disposal.

Adrián López Velarde and Marte Cázarez offer an alternative:

Desserto®  is a highly sustainable plant based material as an alternative to leather made from cactus, often distinguished by its great softness at touch while offering a great performance for a wide variety of applications and complying with the most rigorous quality and environmental standards. The aim is to offer cruelty free, sustainable alternatives, without any toxic chemicals, phthalates and PVC. The result, Desserto® , the cactus material, is partially biodegradable and has the technical specifications required by the fashion, leather goods, luxury packaging and furniture industries.

That’s why I find Desserto leather alternative products so inspiring and I hope their process proves successful over time. For now, I am going to search out products made from their cactus leather and give it a try for myself.

cross-posted at LivingLightly

 

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      MagdaInBlack

      Well, that’s an intriguing idea. Thank you.

      (the leather not the future deserts)

      Eta: also thanks for the Atlantic article.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      japa21

      So this on the TandV yesterday morning. Looked fascinating.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PsiFighter37

      Not to rain on the parade, but talk of climate solutions seems like we have missed the boat already. In SoCal in May – dry as a bone, even right next to the Pacific. Barely any rain over 2+ weeks despite a week of typical overcast skies in the morning. Now up in Maine – lots of dried-out grass in the parks where the famous lighthouses are.

      We are in serious fucking trouble, and I have a bad feeling that it’s too late to do anything about it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Think by this time the statute of limitations has expired for the grievous infraction of ripping off a “Do not remove this tag under penalty of law” label when I was seven.

      ;)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Desserto

      Wasn’t that a William Castle gimmick arranged with theater owners to crank up the thermostats?

      :)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mark in Algarrobos

      I think it’s great. Not to be a wet blanket, but with only 14 acres.. they aren’t going to replace leather soon.

      P.S. I have a couple Nopal plants in my yard. Maybe I can get in at the beginning.. ?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cermet

      You should post on the new idea of using highly radioactive nuclear waste to power a new, ultra-safe and super cheap nuclear reactor – this could eliminate most of the CO2 currently produced without sacrificing our standard of living in any manner. This is what our world desperately needs and few even have heard about it – I post a lot on it but crickets by the main posters here.

      See:  https://www.forbes.com/sites/llewellynking/2020/10/13/new-design-molten-salt-reactor-is-cheaper-to-run-consumes-nuclear-waste/?sh=2e99f90f33c6

      Reply

