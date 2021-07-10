Just an absolutely beautiful day in West by God Virginia:

I took that this morning on the way home from the farmer’s market. It’s been just a glorious day.

And then I looked at the news. The beauty of the day contrasted with just the ugliness of everything going on in the world is startling and depressing. Virtually every headline is bad, everything the Republicans are trying to do is an assault on the nation and democracy in general. There’s flooding and earthquakes and wildfires and tornadoes and hurricanes and heat waves and assassinations and it just feels like everything is falling apart.

Sometimes it’s ok to feel a little helpless, I guess. There’s a ton of shit going on.