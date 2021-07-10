Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Contradiction

Just an absolutely beautiful day in West by God Virginia:

I took that this morning on the way home from the farmer’s market. It’s been just a glorious day.

And then I looked at the news. The beauty of the day contrasted with just the ugliness of everything going on in the world is startling and depressing. Virtually every headline is bad, everything the Republicans are trying to do is an assault on the nation and democracy in general. There’s flooding and earthquakes and wildfires and tornadoes and hurricanes and heat waves and assassinations and it just feels like everything is falling apart.

Sometimes it’s ok to feel a little helpless, I guess. There’s a ton of shit going on.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      cope

      I know how you feel. I find myself narrowing my focus considerably to blot out the shit. The shit doesn’t go away and never will but that’s how I cope.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Raoul Paste

      There is a lot of goodwill on this blog, and other people are way more eloquent than me. Maybe the best thing I can do is thank you for this vehicle of optimism, information, and action

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Didn’t Obama have a quote at some point during his years in office, about realizing that basically the world is always on fire, so don’t get overly stressed about it?

      If not, I think we should just pretend that he did.  It sounds like something he would say.  =)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      karen marie

      Is that the field your previous vehicle threw itself into after being alarmed by a big truck?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      I have been feeling very tired lately.  Unfortunately napping does not help, since I only feel worse after an attempted nap.  I should probably try to get an appointment for a doctor visit next week.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      It is a beautiful day.  Enjoy it.

      The autocrats/Republicans are testing all the institutions, like velociraptors trying the doors.  Climate change is a thing, not an intellectual conceit.

      Rest up, because the fight will always be there, and we have to (a) stay sane and (b) win it.

      We have choices on how we expend our attention.  Always remember that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mary G

      @Raoul Paste: Ditto. I have never been comfortable with so many people at once in my life, even electronically. It’s such a blessing to be able to blurt anything out and be understood even if not agreed with.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      Things are better than they were last year at this time.

      But the news is designed to make you feel helpless and overwhelmed.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jl

      Everything’s always been falling apart. Only thing I’m worried about is man-made climate change since after things fall apart there, they will stay falling apart for a very long time, unless we do an order of magnitude more about it asap.

      But I agree with Cole, except would reverse it, is all, and go the other way. Read up on the crap, first, then take some time to just forget it all. I hope he appreciates how lucky he is to have that beautiful West By God Virginia countryside, and takes time from time to time to stop, forget all his cares, and just soak it in.

      Reply

