We have a three-person group of Balloon Juice peeps who are taking on Florida.

They are researching bills intended to restrict voting or overturn the will of the people. They are also making lists of elected officials, party activists, and civic and political activists that might be mobilizing to fight these awful laws, and they will be making contact with those groups to see what might be done to help them in their efforts.

This thread is a place where that team can communicate, share information with one another, ask questions, etc.

But anyone that has potentially helpful information related to FL is encouraged to comment. Maybe you know of a political organization that might be active in FL, or you have an in with an elected official or an aide in the state. If you know anything that might be helpful, please jump in.

You can also chime in to applaud the FL stat team: Ian, Suburban Mom, and Faithful Lurker.

Otherwise, you can ignore this post (and the other posts that will go up once one of the pilot state teams meet for the first time). Each post will be active for a couple of weeks, and a link to these posts is in the sidebar.