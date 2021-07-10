Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

This blog will pay for itself.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

This fight is for everything.

Reality always wins in the end.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Wetsuit optional.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Taking Action to Defend Democracy: Florida

Taking Action to Defend Democracy: Florida

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

We have a three-person group of Balloon Juice peeps who are taking on Florida.

They are researching bills intended to restrict voting or overturn the will of the people.  They are also making lists of elected officials, party activists, and civic and political activists that might be mobilizing to fight these awful laws, and they will be making contact with those groups to see what might be done to help them in their efforts.

This thread is a place where that team can communicate, share information with one another, ask questions, etc.

But anyone that has potentially  helpful information related to FL is encouraged to comment.  Maybe you know of a political organization that might be active in FL, or you have an in with an elected official or an aide in the state.  If you know anything that might be helpful, please jump in.

You can also chime in to applaud the FL stat team: Ian, Suburban Mom, and Faithful Lurker.

Otherwise, you can ignore this post (and the other posts that will go up once one of the pilot state teams meet for the first time).  Each post will be active for a couple of weeks, and a link to these posts is in the sidebar.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.