… Brazil against Argentina, three words that come out of any fan’s mouth so effortlessly, a rivalry that transcends statistics and is fueled with history, creating over the years a proverbial photo album of who’s who of South American royalty, granted Neymar’s wish and will indeed play the protagonist at Maracanã Stadium on Saturday night.

Not only is this a strong way to conclude this summer’s Copa América, one that began with controversy and justified skepticism, CONMEBOL is most likely thanking the football Gods that this is the finale to conclude it all as Euro 2020’s success made it almost impossible to surpass. It’s not to say the general soccer fan won’t watch both finals or competitions, but there is such a thing as overindulgence, especially when it comes to a tournament that was taking place in a continent still struggling with the effects of pandemic.

But alas, the show goes on, and if there’s a chance to create Hollywood-style headlines on Saturday night, it’s by giving the world the most intense rivalry in international football. It doesn’t hurt that these are nations that have given us some of the most gifted footballers the world has ever seen. From Pele, Zico and Garrincha to Alfredo Di Stefano, Diego Maradona and Adolfo Pedernera. The artistry of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaka with the stoic beauty of Gabriel Batistuta, Juan Roman Riquelme and Fernando Redondo. The shirts themselves are so contrasting in style (shining canary yellow and golden green against the sky, light blue and pristine white) but at the same time, they’re also a metaphor for the best of what nature can offer, the sun and sky. This game, therefore, is the highest peak of what we can envision and thanks to the fascinating football paradox, it makes for the perfect spectacle…