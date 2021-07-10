Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Give the People What They Want

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Give the People What They Want

Per the Washington Post, where it’s a company-town issue:

Saul’s firing came after a tumultuous six-month tenure in the Biden administration during which advocates for the elderly and the disabled, and Democrats on Capitol Hill pressured the White House to dismiss him. He had clashed with labor unions that represent his 60,000 employees, who said he used union-busting tactics. Angry advocates say he dawdled while millions of disabled Americans waited for him to turn over files to the Internal Revenue Service to release their stimulus checks — and accused him of an overzealous campaign to make disabled people reestablish their eligibility for benefits.

“Since taking office, Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency’s telework policy that was utilized by up to 25 percent of the agency’s workforce, not repaired SSA’s relationships with relevant Federal employee unions including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for benefits appeals hearings, and taken other actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President’s policy agenda,” the White House said in a statement.

Saul, 74, a wealthy, former women’s apparel executive and prominent Republican donor — who served on the board of a conservative think tank that has called for cuts to Social Security benefits — had overseen one of the biggest operations in the federal government since his 2019 Senate confirmation. The Social Security Administration pays out more than $1 trillion a year to about 64 million beneficiaries, which include seniors, the disabled and low-income Americans…

Cherry on top: Firing Saul would’ve been illegal, until the right-wingers on the Supreme Court decided to play politics with the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Hmmm — wonder what my senior Senator might have to say about this…

    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      President Obama has good taste in books.

      Also here’s a quote from Politico about whether TFG will endorse Greitens in the R Senate primary. The last sentence is like a twist in a short story. It’s surprises you and yet you say “of course!’ Actually, there’s lot in this quote to which I say “of course!”

      Another adviser said Trump would not endorse Greitens if the primary were today, citing the scandal that forced him to resign as governor three years ago: allegations that he tied up, sexually assaulted and blackmailed a St. Louis hairdresser with whom he had an affair in 2015. A March poll conducted by Trump’s former pollster TONY FABRIZIO shows Greitens with a 40-point lead over the next closest contender.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Something for the sailing aficionados hereabouts.

      A remotely controlled sailboat that maps the ocean floor arrived in Honolulu on Thursday afternoon as part of its maiden voyage.

      The 72-foot “Saildrone Surveyor” was built in San Francisco and made the 2,200 mile journey across the Pacific Ocean to Oahu.
      [snip]
      During the 28-day voyage, the autonomous vessel with no crew onboard mapped 6,400 square nautical miles of seafloor.

      “This is the first time that an autonomous vehicle has traveled the Pacific and pulled into Honolulu,” said Ocean Mapping vice president of Saildrone, Brian Connon. Source

      Reply
    11. 11.

      debbie

      After seeing a few campaign ads from contenders for Rep. Stivers’s seat, I can only say they’re going to need a much larger clown car. 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jay

      Houston arrested a man this week for voting before his parole ended.Judge set bail at 100k.

      Chicago arrested a man with a loaded AR15 and HP scope at hotel window overlooking a 4th of July celebration. His bail was 1k and he was allowed to go home to WI.

      Guess who was white?— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 9, 2021

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      A March poll conducted by Trump’s former pollster TONY FABRIZIO shows Greitens with a 40-point lead over the next closest contender.

      Only because Bill Cosby was too busy to run for the GOP nomination.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NotMax

      @a href=”https://www.balloon-juice.com/2021/07/10/saturday-morning-open-thread-give-the-people-what-they-want/#comment-8222734″>OzarkHillbilly

      It’s one way to get Greitens the hell out of the state.

      //

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      Chicago, and climate change.

      In 2013, Lake Michigan plunged to a low not seen since record-keeping began in the mid-1800s, wreaking havoc across the Midwest. Marina docks became useless catwalks. Freighter captains couldn’t fully load their ships. And fears grew that the lake would drop so low it would no longer be able to feed the Chicago River, the defining waterway that snakes through the heart of the city.
      That fear was short-lived. Just a year later, in 2014, the lake started climbing at a stunning rate, ultimately setting a record summertime high in 2020 before drought took hold and water levels started plunging again.
      In just seven years, Lake Michigan had swung more than six feet. It was an ominous sign that the inland sea, yoked for centuries to its historic shoreline, is starting to buck.

      The NYTimes coverage of climate change is wonderful. Really accessible to people who aren’t scientists.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      President Biden asked Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee, to resign as Social Security Commissioner, a White House official said. Saul refused and was subsequently notified his employment as commissioner was terminated immediately. https://

      No more fucking malarkey

      Reply

