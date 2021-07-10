Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Thus Always to Traitors

by | 39 Comments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four years after a woman was killed and dozens were injured when white nationalists protested the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va., workers removed the statue on Saturday, along with a nearby monument to Stonewall Jackson, another Confederate general.

The larger-than-life-sized statue of Lee was hoisted off its granite base shortly after 8 a.m. as a crowd of about 200 looked on. As the flatbed truck carrying the bronze statue rumbled down East Jefferson Street, a toot of the truck’s horn prompted cheers and applause…

John Edwin Mason, a history professor at the University of Virginia, scurried around the perimeter of the park as the removal of the Lee statue was underway to keep a close eye on the proceedings. “I’m really happy it’s a boring morning, and boring means that no bad things happened,” he said, adding, “The ordinariness of this occasion is fine.”…

Mike Signer, an author and lawyer who was a city councilor and mayor when the “Unite the Right” rally was held in 2017, called the removal “a real step forward.” He said the statues had become “totems for these terrorists.”

“In so many ways, Charlottesville was a microcosm for what’s happened in the country: the advent of flagrant, open, violent white nationalism in public streets,” he said. “The ‘Unite the Right’ rally was clearly a prologue for the insurrection on Jan. 6.”…

President Biden, who has said that Charlottesville inspired him to run for president, also welcomed the removal of the statues, according to a spokeswoman, Emilie Simons. “The President believes that monuments to Confederate leaders belong in museums, not in public places,” Ms. Simons said…

    39Comments

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      In theory, I suppose those statues could be an opportunity to learn about our history. But in practice, the people supporting them don’t seem to be learning a thing. Even helluva good signage wouldn’t do it.

      debbie

      I can’t tell, in the photograph of the statue’s dedication, are the women in white dresses or are those KKKers proudly wearing their costumes?

      Honus

      I know Jock Yellot. Jock Yellot is an asshole.  And as a Charlottesville resident for the past 50 years, I say good riddance to those statues.  My office was about a block from them. As a friend of mine said, “I didn’t think too much about them but now I think they should take them down. Because they attract vermin”

      -Honus UVA ‘77 W&L Law ‘95

      Baud

      I hope they are replaced with statues of Jewish people.

      Anotherlurker

      All these Jim Crow era statues should be placed on a barge and sunk onto a sandy area in 120’+ ft. water, South of Long Island, NY.  These symbols of hate, racism and white domination could then begin to attract sea life. The resulting haven of marine life would be the first time these statues actually did something good.

      We can call these havens “Traitor’s Reef”.

      Geminid

      @debbie: The city council voted funds for the purpose Thursday evening. Tree trimming to make way for the crane was done Friday, and fencing was put up. They wanted this done quickly.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I would like to see a statue of a Black Union soldier put up. I think there were local men who helped Lincoln and Grant liberate Virginia.

      Reply
      Kay

      Is there another country where there was a civil war and the loser got statues?

      I don’t know why they have so many statues in the first place. Is it like “the bigger the loss the more statues you get to make you feel better”?

      Gin & Tonic

      @Kay: I visited Gettysburg for the first time in my life a few weeks ago. There are tons of monuments to the traitors there, erected by their descendants. I was astonished.

      FelonyGovt

      Open thread? I’m working on data collection for our “Taking Action to Defend Democracy” (formerly “We Have Agency”) project for Arizona. 75 (!) bills covering election matters have been introduced since right before Biden’s inauguration, the vast majority by Republicans, including the one recently upheld by the Supreme Court.

      Reading about them produced incandescent rage. Failed or enacted, they feature various different approaches, all designed to make it harder to vote and/or easier for Republicans to overturn votes or substitute their judgment for that of the voters.

      Honus

      @Geminid: I was really happy when the Va Supreme Court reversed the circuit court’s order awarding attorneys fees. Yellot is a lawyer without a license who was awarded over 100 thousand dollars for “paralegal services” on the case.

      Kay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      The timing is bizarre too. You lose the war and 50 years later you start churning out statues? I don’t know- that seems very divisive to me. One could even say “controversial”. Can’t they just get along with others and stop bringing up that they waged war on their own country? We were willing to put it behind us and here they come with a truckload of statues. Does that “bring us together”? I think not.

      Honus

      @Steve in the ATL: yep, 15 years working as a carpenter.  On hot days like today I go outside and think about humping plywood and shingles onto a roof and say “this is why I went to law school”

      That said there are times when I miss building bookcases for Jessica Lange.

